“Desperate for attention”: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema trolled for bright yellow dress worn at State of the Union address

United States senator Kyrsten Sinema has gone viral for sporting a bright yellow dress at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, February 7. Social media has since been trolling the Republican over her flamboyant choice of outfit at a political gathering.

One Twitter user, @jaseonrector, mocked Kyrsten for being an attention-seeker.

Kyrsten’s loud bodycon dress with giant ruffle sleeves and a knee slit was prominently distinctive among a sea of Congress members in navy and black business attire. Many called it an evident attention-grabbing stunt on the senator’s part.

Some people also criticized Kyrsten’s taste and called it "awful." A few others toned down the criticism, saying that the senator wore the dress well; however, the giant sleeves made it look hideous overall.

Social media ridiculed Senator Kyrsten Sinema for her Grammy-worthy dress at the 2023 State of the Union Address

Senator Kyrsten Sinema recently made headlines when she announced her departure from the Democratic Party in December. She also said that she filed paperwork to run for the 2024 re-election as an independent. This decision of hers was observed by some as a concession that Kyrsten would struggle to win against Representative Ruben Gallego next year in a Democratic primary.

Kyrsten has turned heads once again after appearing at the 2023 SOTU event wearing a striking solid yellow dress on Tuesday. While a few other congresswomen were seen wearing bright pink, red, peach, and maroon-colored outfits, Kyrsten's bright yellow dress stood in stark contrast to everyone's attire.

Kyrsten Sinema at SOTU 2023 on Tuesday (Image via Getty Images)

Some compared her to a banana, a yellow ribbon, and even the character Big Bird from the American TV show Sesame Street. One user also compared Kyrsten's dress to the character Laa-Laa from Teletubbies.

Some commented on how the color yellow was the wrong choice for her skin tone and the occasion. They also mentioned how she was pulling the dress down while standing up.

Given the extravagant outfit that Kyrsten wore, which celebrities usually wear at award ceremonies such as the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the BAFTA, etc., one user, @lesleyabravanel, sarcastically tweeted that Kyrsten Sinema confused the SOTU for the Grammys.

Kyrsten Sinema was not the only member of the U.S. Congress who was ridiculed on social media for Tuesday’s appearance at the State of the Union Address. Netizens also poked fun at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for wearing a cream coat with a furry, fluffy collar.

The Republican senator was compared to Cruella de Vil. One Twitter user, @skrishnan37, wrote that they believe Greene had plans to walk out of Biden’s SOTY early so that she could go and steal more Dalmatians.

Kyrsten Sinema was among the most conservative members of the Democratic Party in the Senate during President Biden’s first two years in the White House. Back then, Kyrsten, along with West Virginian senator Joe Manchin, declined to bring changes to the filibuster rules and also blocked most of the party's agenda as well as the president's.

She made headlines after enthusiastically voting against a $15 minimum wage when she made a thumbs-down gesture on the Senate floor while carrying her shoulder bag. The 46-year-old senator from Arizona received plenty of criticism for that. Many people view Kyrsten’s stylistic choices as well as her actions as a way to make herself noticeable.

