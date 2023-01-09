"Dharma is keeping it real": Fans side with Dharma over her argument with Reshma on Family Karma

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members spending some quality time with each other as well as navigating personal issues, friendships, past issues, probable proposals and much more. Throughout the episode, viewers witnessed a number of dramatic moments between the friends.

On this week's episode of Family Karma, Reshma and Dharma got into a heated argument over past issues. While the latter wanted her fellow castmate to acknowledge her, Reshma felt that Dharma was cold towards her. Fans sided with Dharma on the argument. One tweeted:

Season 3 was extremely popular amongst the audience as they followed the cast members' journey religiously from the first installment. Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam.

Reshma and Dharma get into a heated argument on Family Karma

Tonight's episode of Family Karma began with cast members getting busy with their daily activities. While best friends Amrit and Vishal got a "brotox," the parent team was getting ready for a cook-off by preparing several Indian dishes. Ahead of Amrit and Nicholas' big fat gay wedding, the elderly had to overcome the issues from Vishal and Richa's wedding.

In the previous week's episode, the ladies got to talking when Dharma addressed her concerns with Vishal's mother Reshma. She felt that the latter didn't acknowledge her guests throughout her son's wedding to Richa and was unhospitable to her. Dharma moreover mentioned that Reshma wasn't hospitable to her as the latter didn't even come by to greet her.

Reshma, for her part, expressed that she heard all about Dharma's issues through other Family Karma cast members and not directly from the source. She was also upset at Dharma previously interfering with Reshma and her in-laws Lopa's dynamic.

On this week's episode of Family Karma, everything came into force during the aunties' cook-off. As the parents gathered at Amrit's house, the aunties brought in their cooked dishes for everyone to enjoy and for the cook-off to announce the winner. Dharma revealed that she was skeptical about meeting Reshma. As soon as the latter entered the house, Dharma confessed to feeling like being avoided.

Later on in the episode, Reshma's husband Kishor thanked everyone for attending Vishal and Richa's wedding and also provided an explanation for people feeling like they weren't acknowledged. He apologized but stated that they were extremely busy, considering it was their son's wedding and it wasn't their intention to avoid people.

Dharma, however, recognized that Kishor had done his part in apologizing but Reshma wasn't doing anything about it. The two Family Karma cast members got into a heated argument while confronting each other about the issue. Reshma explained that it was upsetting for Dharma to speak to anyone but her about the issue, while the latter felt that they weren't even on talking terms.

Dharma pointed out that it would have been a common courtesy for Reshma to greet her guests. The latter, however, pointed out that she had tried reaching out to her fellow castmate but felt she was cold. Dharma felt that Reshma was showcasing fake emotions and wasn't genuine with her feelings.

By the end of the argument, the Family Karma ladies seemingly made amends, however, the fight between the two was far from over.

Fans react to Dharma and Reshma'a argument on Family Karma

Fans took to social media to express their opinions. Check out what they have to say. They felt that Reshma was condescending towards Dharma and preferred to side with the latter.

Echo @EchoDoesRadio Dharma Auntie is definitely one of my favorite aunties. She kept it classy the whole time! #FamilyKarma Dharma Auntie is definitely one of my favorite aunties. She kept it classy the whole time! #FamilyKarma

𝓐 🎆 @LEEW0RSHIP #FamilyKarma reshma is so passive-aggressive, its insane….she knows she doesnt fw dharma since she tried to fix her and lopas relationship, now shes acting like dharma is the crazy one reshma is so passive-aggressive, its insane….she knows she doesnt fw dharma since she tried to fix her and lopas relationship, now shes acting like dharma is the crazy one 😒#FamilyKarma

Echo @EchoDoesRadio Richa, girl. You’re already questionable to me with your controlling ways… don’t start trying to come for Dharma. It will be full beef! Stay out of grown folks business! #FamilyKarma Richa, girl. You’re already questionable to me with your controlling ways… don’t start trying to come for Dharma. It will be full beef! Stay out of grown folks business! #FamilyKarma

✨ @Extra_ordinayry Reshma is the one that got in Dharma’s face. She’s also condescending af #FamilyKarma Reshma is the one that got in Dharma’s face. She’s also condescending af #FamilyKarma

MsEI @ebaby522 Dharma can do no wrong in my book. I don’t care, I don’t care 🤣🤣! #FamilyKarma Dharma can do no wrong in my book. I don’t care, I don’t care 🤣🤣! #FamilyKarma

Bye234 @AndFaima1

#FamilyKarma Vishal's mom is lying! She did ignore Dharma Vishal's mom is lying! She did ignore Dharma#FamilyKarma

Mona @MonizzleYo Like auntie reshma was rude point blank period instead of saying she felt a way about auntie dharma trying to mend you and auntie Lopa’s relationship you decided to ignore her at the wedding! #FamilyKarma Like auntie reshma was rude point blank period instead of saying she felt a way about auntie dharma trying to mend you and auntie Lopa’s relationship you decided to ignore her at the wedding! #FamilyKarma

Rajvee ♡ @blissfulrajvee I kinda just wish Dharma and Reshma would just meet up and talk it out. Y’all don’t have to be bffs but you’re in the same friend group and should be able to be civil. I also wish Brian and Vishal weren’t so involved #FamilyKarma I kinda just wish Dharma and Reshma would just meet up and talk it out. Y’all don’t have to be bffs but you’re in the same friend group and should be able to be civil. I also wish Brian and Vishal weren’t so involved #FamilyKarma

Family Karma season 3 has been an interesting watch so far. As the season progresses, the cast is set to explore more dynamics, leading to sufficient drama throughout the course of the series. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, January 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes