Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates, and more 

Platinum-certified country superstar Dierks Bentley has announced an extension of his Beers on Me Tour.

The 46-year-old will embark on a summer leg that will cover 31 cities, beginning on June 3 in Wilmington, North Carolina. It will all come to an end at the Adams Center in Missoula, Montana, on September 11.

Bentley's made the announcement on Twitter in a post that reads:

“A bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good Country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer. Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to the best yet… and this year is no different! I’m excited to have Ashley and Travis jump on this leg of the Beers On Me Tour… now just counting the days ’til June!”

Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me tour: Schedule, tickets and presale

As mentioned in the statement, Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning will accompany Dierks Bentley on tour as special guests.

General admission tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Friday, March 25, at 10 AM (local time) on Ticketmaster and Bentley's website.

An exclusive presale is available for Verizon users through their customer loyalty program, Verizon Up. Members will have first access to purchase presale tickets from 10 AM (local time) until Thursday, March 24 at 10 PM (local time). Additional details are available on Verizon's website.

Members of Bentley’s fan club (The Congress) will also benefit from a presale beginning today at 10 AM (local time) on each local venue’s ticketing system before the public sale.

Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour - Full Summer 2022 Schedule

May 27 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino

May 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Legends Day – Indy 500

June 3 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 4 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 10 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

June 11 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

June 23 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 24 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center

June 25 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 8 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 9 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

July 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 16 – Belmont, OH – Blame My Roots Fest

July 23 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 28 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

July 29 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

July 30 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug 4 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug 5 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 6 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug 13 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug 14 – Atlantic City, NJ – TidalWave Festival

Aug 18 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Aug 19 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug 20 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug 27 – Mill Spring, NC – A Night in the Country East

Aug 28 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sept 10 – Billings, MT – MetraPark

Sept 11 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center

