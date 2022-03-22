Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates, and more 

Platinum-certified country superstar Dierks Bentley has announced an extension of his Beers on Me Tour.
The 46-year-old will embark on a summer leg that will cover 31 cities, beginning on June 3 in Wilmington, North Carolina. It will all come to an end at the Adams Center in Missoula, Montana, on September 11.
Bentley's made the announcement on Twitter in a post that reads:
“A bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good Country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer. Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to the best yet… and this year is no different! I’m excited to have Ashley and Travis jump on this leg of the Beers On Me Tour… now just counting the days ’til June!”
Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me tour: Schedule, tickets and presale
As mentioned in the statement, Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning will accompany Dierks Bentley on tour as special guests.
General admission tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Friday, March 25, at 10 AM (local time) on Ticketmaster and Bentley's website.
An exclusive presale is available for Verizon users through their customer loyalty program, Verizon Up. Members will have first access to purchase presale tickets from 10 AM (local time) until Thursday, March 24 at 10 PM (local time). Additional details are available on Verizon's website.
Members of Bentley’s fan club (The Congress) will also benefit from a presale beginning today at 10 AM (local time) on each local venue’s ticketing system before the public sale.
Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour - Full Summer 2022 Schedule
- May 27 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino
- May 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Legends Day – Indy 500
- June 3 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
- June 4 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- June 10 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
- June 11 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
- June 23 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- June 24 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center
- June 25 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- July 8 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- July 9 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 14 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
- July 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- July 16 – Belmont, OH – Blame My Roots Fest
- July 23 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Frontier Days
- July 28 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- July 29 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- July 30 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
- Aug 4 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Aug 5 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Aug 6 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
- Aug 13 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
- Aug 14 – Atlantic City, NJ – TidalWave Festival
- Aug 18 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
- Aug 19 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Aug 20 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Aug 27 – Mill Spring, NC – A Night in the Country East
- Aug 28 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
- Sept 10 – Billings, MT – MetraPark
- Sept 11 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center
Dierks Bentley's country grooves are sure to give Americans - both rural and urban - a jolly good time.