“Disinformation coming out about me”: Antonio Brown defends himself as controversial pool video goes viral online

Former NFL star Antonio Brown recently found himself in the middle of a controversy after a video of the wide receiver exposing himself to a woman went viral online.

According to the New York Post, the video was filmed at the Armani Dubai Hotel on May 14. In the footage, Brown can be seen allegedly tying a scarf around a woman’s head before jostling her into the water.

Later in the video, he can also be seen exposing himself while facing the woman. Eyewitnesses told the publication that the incident left the woman “fuming” and “upset” and she complained to the hotel staff about the encounter.

As the clip largely circulated on social media, Brown took to Twitter to defend his actions and claimed that people were spreading “disinformation” about him even after his retirement.

The athlete also accused the NFL of allegedly using him to distract fans from the concussion controversy involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa:

AB @AB84 It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs. It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.

Brown also alleged that the woman in the video “ran” away with his swim trunks in the pool, prompting the accidental encounter, and hinted that he was not at fault.

He said:

“Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with n*de female.’ Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.”

Reports suggest that Antonio Brown was asked to leave the hotel following the incident. The New York Post also mentioned that the hotel also allegedly received complaints about Brown from other guests.

Several boarders mentioned that Brown allegedly failed to maintain the United Arab Emirates dress code inside the hotel and that his room smelled like marijuana, the use of which goes against the rules of the country.

Twitter reacts to Antonio Brown’s response to viral pool video

Antonio Brown has often made headlines in the past for facing trouble with the National Football League as well as the law due to some of his off-the-field tactics.

More recently, the NFL wide receiver found himself on the Twitter trending page after a video of him allegedly exposing himself to a woman inside a pool went viral on social media.

As the athlete defended himself following the circulation of the video, netizens flocked to Twitter to react to Brown’s response with hilarious memes and funny comments.

Although Brown responded to the video, media reports suggest that the woman involved in the incident declined to comment further and maintained her anonymity.

As per the New York Post, Brown was reportedly in the UAE to attend his friend Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s fight in an Abu Dhabi exhibition.

Prior to the latest controversy, Antonio Brown left NFL fans in shock after abandoning the Buccaneers in the middle of a game in January. He then took off his jersey and ran from the end zone of the MetLife Stadium to the locker room.

Shortly after, the Buccaneers released the seven-time Pro Bowler and said that they allegedly attempted to provide him help with issues concerning his mental health but he refused.

Antonio Brown was also suspended from the first eight games of the 2020 season for alleged violations of the league’s personal conduct policy. That same year, he pleaded no contest to battery and burglary charges in Florida.

