"Don't tell us, tell the police": Internet reacts as Chrisean Rock claims Blueface punched her in the stomach during meet up

Chrisean Rock, the American rapper and media personality, has claimed that her son's father Blueface allegedly punched her multiple times while she was dropping off their kid at his house in Los Angeles, California.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of physical assault and foul language. Reader's discretion is advised.

On Thursday, December 21, 2023, Rock went on her Instagram Live while sitting in her car with her son, Chrisean Malone Jr. Blue appeared in the middle of her clip, gesturing her to leave. She said:

"I pull up on this n*gga Blueface 'cause he gonna act like he want to see his son. This n*gga is socking me in my stomach, in my face tellling me get out the car pig. I didn't get out the car yet 'cause I'm sitting here like... He's punching me while I got my son in my hand, like... Your hands is already bloody. Show them your bloody hands!"

Their one-year-old son was heard crying in the background while the two were communicating, as per Hot New Hip Hop. Netizens have reacted to her Live, with most of them asking the rapper to call the authorities and file a complaint.

Chrisean Rock claims Blueface punched her when she came to drop off their son

Chrisean Rock and Blueface allegedly got into another altercation on Thursday as the rapper showed up at the latter's house to drop off their son. Rock claimed Blue, born Johnathan Jamall Porter, said she had come unannounced and he soon became hostile.

Both Chrisean Rock and Blue hopped on Instagram Live to document the situation. Jonathan began trolling the rapper in his driveway when she arrived. He claimed Rock had their child lying down in the car without a car seat, and continued to yell about how the baby looked nothing like him, as per XXL.

Chrisean Rock, on the other hand, showed her followers screenshots of messages between the two where she had disclosed that she would be coming to Blueface's house.

When Rock saw Jonathan in front of his car, she kept repeating the same statement, telling Jonathan to show his alleged bloody hands. Blue, however, looked as though he was gesturing for her to leave his house. Chrisea Rock responded with:

"This b*tch, bro shut up! F*ck you, f*ck you. I'm gonna leave when I'm ready to leave. I'm not gonna drive n*gga. My stomach hurt, I don't care, what the f*ck. You're right here!"

She has claimed Blue punched her in the face and stomach multiple times. Rock also added that the alleged assault happened while she had their son, Chrisean Malone Jr., in her hands.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, law enforcement said there have been no calls to service made to the residence, but it's undeniable that the situation surrounding the child has been toxic for weeks.

The child kept crying in the background while the couple were on their Instagram Lives. Netizens gave their opinions on the latest alleged fight between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Some of the reactions are given below.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, Blueface posted a story from his other baby mama Jaidyn Alexis's account, saying:

"Imagine a victim continuously pulling up on their abuser uninvited leaving with no wounds saying they've been hit every time they leave with no police report. Makes no sense. Clout is running dry so she keeps using me for a moment -Blueface"

Rock and Blueface started their relationship in 2020 and announced their break up in October 2022. She gave birth to their son on September 3, this year, as per XXL.