Drew Gooden exposes Austin McBroom for allegedly scamming fans to join the ACE Family's “millionaire” program

Drew Gooden recently drew attention to the ACE family, particularly Austin McBroom, for allegedly scamming his fans once again into joining a self-help social media class.

27-year-old YouTuber comedian Drew Gooden is best known for his commentary videos and poking fun at the cringy aspects of the current generation. He has amassed over three million subscribers. Along with Danny Gonzales, Drew has helped pioneer the idea of "comedy commentary videos" across YouTube.

Drew Gooden says he's "p*ssed"

On Wednesday afternoon, Drew Gooden took to YouTube to upload a video titled, "I'm Tired of Getting Scammed", in reference to the ACE Family and their multiple failed business ventures.

Drew Gooden kicked off his rant by initially complaining about how long it took him to film his video for Austin McBroom's latest program. He claimed that the price was too much.

"I am p*ssed. I have been trying to make this video for four months now. Today I gave up. It all started in February when Twitter was buzzing over the ACE Family's 'How I Became A Millionare' progam for the low low price of just fifty dollars a month."

The YouTube comedian then officially addressed that he did not hate the ACE Family, only Austin McBroom.

Drew also subtly hinted at the multiple cheating allegations surrounding Austin, stating that whenever the couple have a disagreement, the latter is always at fault.

"Contrary to popular belief, I don't hate the ACE Family. The kids haven't done anything bad. It's just [Austin McBroom]. Anytime something goes wrong with mister and mises ACE, it seems like he's at the forefront of it."

He then began discussing the "How I Became a Millionaire" program, a class started by Austin McBroom to try to encourage his fans to do the same. However, Drew claimed that although he tried to enroll three times, the website denied him.

To add, Drew Gooden stated that everything Austin was promising to teach could be found online for free.

"It seems like a whole thing is a money grab. They're being selective about who they grab money from. The whole thing is so weird. That's when it hit me. I just got scammed out of being scammed. Instead of taking my money, all they did was waste my time."

Given that Austin McBroom and the ACE family had scammed fans once before, people weren't surprised to see them attempt to do it again.

Austin McBroom's bottomless allegations

Austin McBroom has been under fire lately for multiple cheating allegations as well as allegedly being the co-owner of Social Gloves, the company hosting the Battle of the Platforms boxing event.

Accusations against Austin McBroom began on June 12th, when he was called out by Tana Mongeau for allegedly cheating on Catherine with her friends, not once but "many times".

one time austin mcbroom was cheating on catherine with a random bitch and she left a lipstick in his car



then i was sitting with jake in the car and he gets a facetime



it’s from austin (crying) and catherine, yelling “IS THIS TANA’S LIPSTICK AUSTIN SAYS IT IS”



(it wasn’t) — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 12, 2021

Austin McBroom clapped back by calling Tana a "clout chaser". Jake Paul chimed in too, calling him out on TikTok for allegedly cheating on Catherine "with many women".

🧢 to the biggest clout chaser of them all! And it was actually Erika Costell’s lipstick dummy, I was taking Jake and her back to Jake’s house. This lame as lie ain’t gunna save the attention that your lil bf Bryce is about to get for his ass whoopin. — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) June 12, 2021

Weeks after, participants of the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event claimed they were not being paid. One thing led to another and Austin McBroom was exposed for being part owner of Social Gloves, causing everyone to call the event a "scam".

This followed the ACE family patriarch's announcement that part two of the boxing event was in the works. Boxers and artists have yet to confirm if they have been paid for the event.

