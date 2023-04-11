Easter Egg Roll White House: Origin of tradition explained as Joe Biden and first lady host celebration 

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that first began in 1878. The celebrations took place on Monday, April 10, 2023, with some newly designed bunny costumes and the distribution of commemorative eggs. The event brought together over 30,000 people, and many looked forward to participating in the education-themed activities.

The first lady opened the ceremony and addressed the attendees:

"Today we hope you learn, explore and grow by listening to a story, rolling some eggs, playing with circuit boards or building some robots. And most of all, having fun."

"What I see looking across the South Lawn is a country full of possibilities."-President Joe Biden

Along with the Bidens, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, also welcomed the attendees. President Biden addressed those present for the Easter Egg Roll and said:

“What I see, looking across the South Lawn, is a country made up of possibilities. Anything is possible in America if we remember who we are and we do it together.”

The Easter Egg Roll was started by then-President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878

Since 1878, the White House Easter Egg Roll has been a beloved springtime tradition in the United States. The origins of the event can be traced back to the late 19th century when Congress passed a law prohibiting the use of Capitol grounds for egg-rolling games.

It was then that President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to participate in the event on the lawn of the presidential residence, using long-handled spoons to guide eggs across the grass to the finish line. The event has since become a cherished occasion that has endured for generations, bringing families and communities together to celebrate the holiday.

Since then, every year, kids have gathered on the White House South Lawn to roll eggs and indulge in Easter activities. A few events in the past also featured appearances and performances by celebrities. The Easter Bunny, which is also a crucial element of the White House Easter Egg Roll, was first seen back in 1979.

The White House @WhiteHouse Happening Now: President Biden and the First Lady – joined by the Vice President and Second Gentleman – host the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Happening Now: President Biden and the First Lady – joined by the Vice President and Second Gentleman – host the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Halle Bailey made an appearance at this year's event

At this year's event, President Biden was seen greeting the children and clicking pictures with them. His wife organized several activities for the kids that were held on the South Lawn. The first lady, who has been a teacher for more than 30 years, addressed the kids and talked about how learning is not restricted to the classroom.

Halle Bailey also made an appearance this year, as she starred as Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid. Apart from this, NASA also sent a souvenir, a wooden White House Easter Egg, to the Space Station for the astronauts to help teach students about gravity and related phenomena. This was in keeping with the EGGucation theme of the event.

TODAY @TODAYshow #TheLittleMermaid ’s Halle Bailey opens up to TODAY’s @alroker at the White House’s annual Easter egg roll about how she is bringing her role to life at the event, what her portrayal as Ariel means to her, and more! #TheLittleMermaid’s Halle Bailey opens up to TODAY’s @alroker at the White House’s annual Easter egg roll about how she is bringing her role to life at the event, what her portrayal as Ariel means to her, and more! https://t.co/4cbt9hdXZs

The White House Easter Egg Roll is such a popular event that securing an invitation depends purely on chance. Prospective attendees usually enter an online lottery to gain access to the celebration, with the general public submitting applications for a chance to win coveted tickets to the event. Those fortunate enough to win the lottery are awarded entry to the White House Easter Egg Roll.

All in all, the White House Easter Egg Roll has been a beloved American tradition for over a century, with generations of families gathering on the presidential lawn to participate in the activities. This year as well, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were able to safely host the event, providing families across the country with a welcome moment of normalcy and celebration.

Karine Jean-Pierre @PressSec The White House Easter Egg Roll is always an EGG-ceptional day.



For the second year in a row, we turned the South Lawn into a school community where 30,000 people from across the country participated in one of the White House’s most cherished traditions. The White House Easter Egg Roll is always an EGG-ceptional day.For the second year in a row, we turned the South Lawn into a school community where 30,000 people from across the country participated in one of the White House’s most cherished traditions. https://t.co/EA0BTZLbtT

As the event continues to evolve and adapt to changing times, it remains a cherished tradition that highlights the enduring spirit of community and togetherness that has come to define this special holiday.

