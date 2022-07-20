ENHYPEN’s Jake reveals how BTS’ Mikrokosmos and Magic Shop inspired him to write lyrics for SHOUT OUT

ENHYPEN’s Jake is the most recent idol to have joined the list of BTS’ ever-increasing list of admirers. He recently debuted as a lyricist when he received writing credits on SHOUT OUT from the group's latest album, MANIFESTO: DAY 1.

Since it was the idol’s first time writing lyrics, he revealed that BTS' Mikrokosmos and Magic Shop had a big influence on him.

ENHYPEN’s Jake revealed that he imagined a scenario of the audience reacting to the group performing at a concert and what that would feel like. To find the perfect way to convey that beautiful moment through lyrics, he turned to BTS.

Jake described SHOUT OUT as a type of fan song and he discussed how BTS is known for using beautiful metaphors in their songs.

“BTS has a lot of fan songs, like ‘Magic Shop’ and ‘Mikrokosmos.’ I listened to the way the lyrics describe their fans as stars in the night sky and a city night scene. I looked for a lot of expressions like that.”

ENHYPEN’s Jake shares his struggles with penning lyrics for SHOUT OUT and how he felt limited by the language barrier

While ENGENEs are pleased that ENHYPEN's Jake successfully worked on writing lyrics for his first song, SHOUT OUT, a popular b-side track from their latest album, MANIFESTO: DAY 1, Jake shared his worries and struggles while writing the lyrics for the song, as well as how he felt limited by the language barrier.

ENHYPEN's Jake was born in Seoul, South Korea, but moved to Australia at a young age. This makes him a Korean-Australian, and because of that, he feels his knowledge of Korean is limited.

But he didn’t let this deter him and worked hard to pen the lyrics for SHOUT OUT:

“To be frank, I have no problem speaking in Korean, but I can feel the language barrier when I’m writing lyrics because I’m limited in the way I can express myself for now.”

Jake hopes that someday he can achieve the beautiful lyricism and metaphorical talent that his HYBE seniors BTS members are famous for.

Fans are really happy for ENHYPEN’s Jake as the member has always expressed interest in writing and composing, and are happy he was given this chance. Not only that, Jake’s participation on the track has even earned him his first KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association) credit.

ENHYPEN’s Jake reiterated that ENGENEs were his inspiration for the song.

“I remember when I first got the demo, the [producers] told us this song was going to be the song where we can really connect with our fans, so when writing the lyrics I was really imagining interacting with ENGENEs and performing in front of them. When I heard that my lyrics got chosen, I was very honored.”

ENHYPEN became the fastest and youngest K-pop group to have 2 million seller albums

sela 🐱 @jungwonieverse



Always with Enhypen 🤍

#ProudOfEnhypen I trust these 7 boys wholeheartedly and I'm so proud of them. better days will come.Always with Enhypen 🤍 I trust these 7 boys wholeheartedly and I'm so proud of them. better days will come.Always with Enhypen 🤍#ProudOfEnhypen https://t.co/hp9Nbf6AHh

According to Hanteo Chart on July 11, ENHYPEN’s latest album MANIFESTO: DAY 1 sold 1,241,112 copies in its first week of release, from July 4 to 10.

This incredible feat makes ENHYPEN the fastest and youngest K-pop group with two million-selling albums. The septet’s first million-selling album was DIMENSION: DILEMMA.

On July 4, MANIFESTO: DAY 1 impressively sold 768,603 copies, immediately setting a new first-day sales record for the group.

The following day, the sales count went up to 1,130,638, officially earning ENHYPEN the million-seller title once again.

ENHYPEN surprised fans on July 18 at midnight by releasing an unexpected music video teaser for ParadoXXX Invasion, one of the b-sides from their latest mini album MANIFESTO: DAY 1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far