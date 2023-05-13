"Entitled and ignorant": American Airlines passenger blasted online after getting kicked off of flight for taking woman's seat

In a recent video shared on Reddit, a man was booted from an American Airlines flight after knowingly taking another woman’s seat and refusing to move. The video was uploaded on May 12, 2023, by Reddi user u/GamerDabiTodoroki to the group r/PublicFreakout.

The man’s attitude was not condoned by the internet. He wrongfully took the seat of another passenger who had paid for that specific space, and when she asked him to relocate to his own seat, he allegedly called her a “b*tch”.

The video was uploaded on Reddit on Friday. (Image via Reddit/@u/GamerDabiTodoroki)

A flight attendant intervened and asked the man to move to his own seat. However, the man kept refusing and continued to be difficult. He was then strictly told by the attendant to get off the plane as he was no more allowed to fly with the rest of the passengers. The man was also accused of verbally assaulting the woman when he was asked to return to his own seat.

Netizens have since criticized the man for being so petulant and reluctant. On the other hand, they praised the flight attendant for putting his foot down and handling the situation with utmost professionalism. One user, @IllustriousComplex6, called the man who created the fuss "entitled" and "ignorant".

Netizens react to American Airlines passenger getting kicked off of flight. (Image via Reddit/@u/GamerDabiTodoroki)

Internet praises American Airlines' flight attendant following the recent incident with the man hogging another passenger's seat

Reddit users praised the flight attendant for standing up for the woman against the man’s unreasonable verbal assault. They also argued how the attendant did not beat around the bush and was determined in his approach. He pointed out valid reasons why the man was being kicked off the flight.

Some people wrote that the flight attendant deserves a raise. They also added that he deserved to be applauded.

American Airlines' crew member told the man to figure out how to be an adult

When the man asked the flight attendant how he was supposed to get back home, the attendant responded:

“I don't know, you should have thought about that before you called someone a b*tch because you were sitting in her seat. All I did was ask you to move.”

The flight attendant argued that the woman did not deserve to be called a “b*tch” when he was the one occupying her seat. The man still looked baffled as he asked the flight attendant again what he was supposed to do. However, the American Airlines crew refused to budge and insisted that he had no choice but to leave the plane. The attendant lastly added:

"I don't know, you're going to have to figure that out. And figure out how to handle yourself as an adult while you're at it. Goodbye."

Flight crew confronted the man. (Image via Reddit/@u/GamerDabiTodoroki)

Although it was unclear when and where exactly the incident took place, it was evident that it was inside a plane under the American Airlines. However, the video left many netizens wondering as to why some passengers deliberately choose to occupy other passengers' seats instead of their own.

These airplane arguments and brawls are not unusual in American Airlines. Almost every other day, some anonymous video comes up capturing such moments of heated altercations, which either ultimately leaves the internet amused or makes them laugh.

