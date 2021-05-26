Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas react to verified accounts commenting in support of James Charles, say there's "so much manipulation"

On the Frenemies podcast that aired on May 25th, Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas pointed out the numerous verified accounts that left nice comments under James Charles' birthday post.

While the majority of the internet has shamed James Charles for his grooming allegations and "wrongful termination" lawsuit, the podcast duo found the comments odd and potentially fake.

James Charles' birthday post

James Charles took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and his dog celebrating his birthday. Fans found it surprising as the influencer stated that he would be going on a social media hiatus following a string of grooming allegations.

James Charles had also returned to Twitter a few days prior, explaining the ongoing "wrongful termination" lawsuit between him and his former producer.

Although the majority of the comments were attacks towards James, a few noticed that there were still people in support of him. Specifically, a handful of other influencers.

Ethan and Trisha's reaction

Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas publicily commented on their podcast on how odd they found the good comments towards James, despite what he allegedly did.

James' comment section from his birthday post (Image via Instagram)

Greetings from verified accounts were shown to be from other make-up artists and beauty gurus on YouTube.

Alluding to the fact that the comments were potentially fake, Ethan and Trisha were disgusted by the idea of people still supporting James Charles. Trisha said:

"There is so much manipulation."

Reminding the audience of James' allegations, Ethan then asked his co-host if she knew any of the verified accounts that wished James for his birthday. To which she responded:

"Who's that? I have no idea. They look fake. No, no idea."

Ethan was appalled by the amount of support James still received. He continued by saying:

"I guess [they] like supporting f*cking predators."

Currently on hiatus, James Charles is yet to return to his social media for a third time. Fans and followers of his found it upsetting that he had returned twice after posting an apology to YouTube.

