EXCLUSIVE- “I plan to treat each piece with great care”: The Penthouse actor Lee Taevin on his future plans, new BL Love for Love’s Sake, & more

Lee Taevin became a household name with his portrayal of Lee Min-hyuk in the hit drama The Penthouse. From his impactful role in The Penthouse, Taevin ventured into the BL (Boys’ Love) genre with his latest drama, Love for Love’s Sake, released in January 2024. Despite the drama’s release earlier in the year, it continues to make an impression on the audiences due to the chemistry between the leads.

In The Penthouse, Taevin’s character is portrayed as a bully who undergoes significant character development over the three seasons. Fans applauded Taevin’s portrayal as he skillfully navigated the character’s transformation.

He seamlessly carried the same momentum to Love for Love’s Sake. As Tae Myung-ha in Love for Love’s Sake, Taevin shattered stereotypes about principal K-drama actors in BL roles as he expertly portrayed the character's emotions, including the intimate love scenes. Fans celebrated Taevin’s growth, not only in character portrayal but also as an actor.

Lee Taevin expresses the desire to meet Indian fans and explains the difference between two of his career's main characters

Love For Love’s Sake, released on January 24, 2024, stars Lee Taevin and Cha Joo-wan as the lead. Set in a fantasy world, the series showcases the everyday life of Tae Myung-ha (played by Taevin) in the form of a game simulation. His task in the game is to make Cha Yeo-woon, the game’s protagonist, happy to prevent himself from being penalized for death.

While trying to make him happy, the two fall in love, which makes up for the story of the series. The genuine rapport between Taevin and Cha Joo-wan was widely praised by viewers, leading to joint endorsements and an upcoming fan meeting on March 16. The event will feature all four leads.

In an interview with SK POP, Taevin discussed his decision to take on the role, his open-mindedness toward the BL genre, and his personal growth as an actor. He also touched on the support he received and his evolving perspective on BL dramas.

Q) Hello Taevin, it’s a pleasure to have this opportunity to speak with you today. Could you share with us how your recent schedule has been?

T: Since the drama aired, I have had many happy days and received a lot of love. I’m working hard to prepare for the fan meeting, and I’m taking a break by meeting friends I couldn’t meet while filming.

Q) Why did you choose to pursue acting over music after being part of an idol group?

T: I wanted to act since I was originally active. I left because I wanted to focus more on studying acting.

Q) Transitioning from a drama like The Penthouse to a BL drama like Love for Love's Sake must have been quite a journey. How was that experience for you?

T: The BL genre did not hinder me in choosing this script. The character Myung-ha was so attractive, and the original story was great, so I really wanted to participate.

Q) Could you give us some insight into your experience working on The Penthouse drama?

T: I worked with many great seniors while filming the drama for a long time, and I think it helped me a lot in my growth.

Q) We want to learn more about your character, Tae Myung-ha, in Love for Love's Sake. What was it like portraying this character?

T: Myung-ha is a person who confesses something that cannot be commanded, a person who gives to others what he wanted to receive. The idea of being a lonely person wandering around a brightly lit house resonated with me a lot. I was just trying to understand Myung-ha, but he turned out to be a friend who shared many similarities with me.

Q) In what ways was playing Tae Myung-ha different from portraying The Penthouse’s Lee Min-hyuk, your two most renowned roles?

T: Min-hyuk tried to express the process of gradually growing up, starting at an immature age, and Myung-ha tried to express the process of the pain of an already-grown adult being healed through games. Each of them had different charms, and I think both characters are equally attractive.

Q) What are your future plans in terms of your career?

T: I plan to treat each piece with great care.

Q) Could you tell us about your favorite co-actor you've had the opportunity to work with?

T: Senior Kim So-yeon. She took good care of me from the beginning to the end of the shoot and was so kind. I would like to see her again next time.

10. Are you a fan of BL dramas yourself? If so, could you share some of your favorites?

T: While preparing for the work, I looked into all the BLs released in Korea. There are so many great works that it’s hard to count them all, but I wanted to create a representative Korean BL that could beat them all.

11. Finally, a message for your fans.

T: Thank you so much for wishing Myung-ha happiness through the drama, and thank you so much for supporting Lee Tae-vin’s happiness as well. I hope one day I get a chance to see the Indian fans.