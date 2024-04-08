EXO's D.O. officially announces solo comeback with his third mini album, BLOSSOM, slated for release on May 7

On Monday, April 8, EXO's D.O., also known as Doh Kyung-soo, announced the release of his upcoming solo comeback, BLOSSOM. The idol released a poster through his solo company, CompanySooSoo, confirming that his third mini-album is slated for release on May 7 at 6 PM KST.

The album will be rolled out both digitally and physically, and fans can pre-order the physical albums from April 8 at 11 AM KST to May 6 at 11:59 PM KST. Given that the idol decided against renewing his contract with SM Entertainment, the solo comeback and its promotions will be managed and scheduled through the idol's recently launched solo agency, CompanySooSoo.

In addition to the comeback, EXO's D.O. will embark on his inaugural fan-con tour, BLOOM, marking his first solo tour. Scheduled across several cities in Asia, the concerts are expected to kick off right after the idol's solo album release, starting on June 8, and continuing until September 28. With a series of exciting events lined up for the idol's solo projects, fans are elated about the same.

EXO's D.O. scheduled to roll out his third solo mini-album BLOSSOM on May 7

Since his debut with the K-pop boy group under SM Entertainment in 2012, D.O. has been celebrated as the group's main vocalist. However, he has also showcased his other skills through his solo projects. Beyond his musical pursuits, EXO's D.O. has established himself as an impressive actor through his projects such as 100 Days My Prince, Bad Prosecutor, My Annoying Brother, etc.

He rolled out his first single, That's Okay, in 2019, right before his mandatory military service. However, it was his first solo debut album, Empathy, released in July 2021, that garnered immediate acclaim from fans. Subsequent album releases, such as Expectation, Anticipation, etc., further solidified his status as a solo artist.

In October of the previous year, it was revealed that the idol decided to part ways with SM Entertainment for his solo projects and renewed only his group contract with his fellow EXO members. Consequently, he launched his own label, CompanySooSoo, to manage his solo activities.

Therefore, the forthcoming album will be rolled out through his label, CompanySooSoo. Alongside his solo comeback, EXO's D.O. has interesting promotional plans lined up. Following the release of his solo album, the idol is expected to kickstart his first-ever fan-con tour in Asia, BLOOM.

Here are the dates for the same:

June 8 - Seoul, South Korea

June 9 - Seoul, South Korea

June 22 - Taipei, Taiwan

June 29 - Hong Kong, China

July 12 - Jakarta, Indonesia

July 18 - Tokyo, Japan

July 19 - Nagoya, Japan

July 21 - Osaka, Japan

August 10 - Bangkok, Thailand

August 17 - Malaysia

August 31 - Manila, Philippines

September 28 - Singapore, Singapore

Furthermore, other EXO members have been actively expanding their solo activities. Baekhyun is currently rolling out his solo Asian tour, Lonsdalite, making several stops across Asia such as Hong Kong, Bangkok, Vietnam, Manila, etc. Similarly, SUHO recently launched his Asian solo fan concert, WELCOME SU:HOME, with performances in Taipei, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, etc.

On the other hand, the group's two maknaes, Sehun and Kai, are currently serving their mandatory military service.