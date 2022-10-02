Explained: Why is Serinda Swan leaving The CW show Coroner?

Serinda Swan's appearance in season 4 of CW's Coroner could be the last time fans will see her play the role of Jenny Cooper, following the network's announcement of Swan leaving the series earlier this year.

Coroner season 4 will premiere in the US on Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT. The fourth season was already released in Canada in January 2022.

Coroner's IMDb synopsis reads:

A newly appointed coroner investigates a string of mysterious deaths in Toronto.

In season 4, Serinda Swan's Jenny Cooper is seen struggling with the loss of Liam. She tries to take a vacation, but comes across a mysterious dead body that stirs suspicion in a small town.

Continue reading to find out the reason behind Serinda Swan's departure from the Coroner franchise.

CBC announces Serinda Swan's departure from the show

This week's release of CW's Coroner season 4 could be the last time that fans of the show will get a glimpse of Serinda Swan in the shoes of Jenny Cooper.

Swan has played the role of Jenny Cooper since Coroner's season 1, which premiered in 2019. Her character is based on a series of books by M.R. Hall.

In June 2022, CBC Entertainment GM Sally Catto announced that Swan had decided to exit the franchise. She said:

"[Swan] made the decision to leave the series to focus on new creative endeavors, including directing, and we are now discussing options with the producers in light of her departure."

Catto further added:

"We respect Serinda’s decision to begin a new creative journey,...and thank her for her dedication and commitment to bringing Dr. Jenny Cooper to life."

Although certain publications have reached out to CBC, the show's makers said that they will continue to discuss options. However, no such updates have been made at present. Swan's sudden exit could thwart the network from announcing season 5 of Coroner due to the lack of a lead and an unfinished storyline.

While Serinda Swan's future plans are still under wraps, CBC's statement mentioned that she might foray in another direction. According to actor Jon De Leon's tweet from March 2022, Swan made her directorial debut with an episode of Coroner. She directed episode 6 of season 4.

Titled Young World, the episode's synopsis read:

In the world of basketball and cryptocurrency, Donovan and Malik find themselves at the mercy of a gifted teenager in the death of a rising basketball star.

Swan will also be seen in the upcoming biopic Devotion, which is based on the true story of the comradeship between naval officers Jesse Brown (played by Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (essayed by Glen Powell) during the Korean War. Swan will essay the role of Elizabeth Taylor.

More information about Coroner

Coroner is a Canadian police procedural crime drama television series developed by Morwyn Brebner. The series is based on the Jenny Cooper crime novels by M.R. Hall and follows the story of Cooper, a recently widowed coroner in Toronto, who investigates suspicious deaths.

Season 4 was released in Canada in January 2022, with its finale episode airing in April 2022.

In addition to Serinda Swan, Coroner features actors Roger Cross as Detective Donovan "Mac" McAvoy, Andy McQueen as Detective Malik Abed, Ehren Kassam as Ross Kalighi, and Thom Allison as Dr. Elijah Thompson, among others.

Episode 1 of season 4 of Coroner will premiere on CW on October 2, 2022.

