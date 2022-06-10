F.T.ISLAND’s Lee Hong-ki reveals what made him and EXO’s D.O. nervous at Park Shin-hye’s wedding

F.T. ISLAND’s Lee Hong-ki shared his experience attending Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon’s wedding earlier this year and what made him and EXO’s D.O. nervous.

The talented singer appeared as a guest on the June 8 episode of MBC’s Radio Star, where he explained getting the jitters at Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon’s wedding even though he is not the kind to get nervous easily.

He confessed that he usually doesn’t warm up before a performance but became a bundle of nerves because there were so many celebrities, making the event resemble an awards ceremony.

He further explained that EXO’s D.O. was nervous for the same reason and was trembling with nervousness. Oddly, that comforted him, and he could eventually sing at the wedding ceremony.

Lee Hong-ki made the surprising revelation that his mother is friends with Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon’s mothers, and thus, he had to sing for the sweet couple at the wedding.

“I recently sang a congratulatory song at Park Shin Hye’s wedding. I actually went with my mother, because my mother is friends with Shin Hye’s mother and Tae Joon’s mother [from back when we were all child actors].”

He sang the song I’m Saying from Park Shin-hye and Lee Min-ho’s drama The Heirs. He revealed that because there were so many celebrities at the wedding ceremony, he was nervous about performing at the wedding. To add to this, he was the first person to sing at the ceremony.

He continued :

“There’s a song that I sang on the OST for Park Shin Hye’s drama ‘Heirs‘ called ‘I’m Saying,’ and it’s extremely high,” he continued. “The thing is, I don’t usually warm up my voice even before performing on music shows, but I realized that I would have to warm up this time. Because there were so many celebrities there. It looked like an award ceremony.”

Furthermore, he shared that EXO’s D.O., who was also present at the wedding ceremony, was equally nervous. The talented singer revealed that seeing EXO’s D.O. nervous made him feel oddly relaxed and confident about his singing. In this regard, he said :

“Unfortunately, I was the first up to perform,” he recalled. “But thankfully, the second congratulatory singer was Kyungsoo [EXO’s D.O.]… and just as I was about to sing, I looked behind me, and Kyungsoo was also trembling with nerves. I found comfort in that, and I did my best to sing well.”

Park Shin-hye got married to Choi Tae-joon in a private ceremony earlier this year

On January 22, earlier this year, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon officially married. The private wedding ceremony took place at a church in Seoul and was attended by the couple’s close friends and colleagues. FTISLAND’s Lee Hong-ki, Crush, EXO’s D.O, and Lee Juck sang congratulatory songs for the sweet couple.

FTISLAND’s Lee Hong-ki sang I’m Saying from the drama The Heirs, which also starred Hallyu star Lee Min-ho. Besides being long-time friends with The Heirs star, they acted in the drama, You’re Beautiful.

Lee Min-ho also attended the wedding and posted a witty congratulatory message for his The Heirs co-star. Crush and EXO's D.O. sang the track Beautiful from the drama The Guardian: Lonely and Great God.

The Doctors star recently gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby boy.

