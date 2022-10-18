"False and scurrilous": Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde slam nanny's wild accusations ranging from Apple watch to salad dressing

American actors Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have slammed their ex-nanny for making false allegations about the former couple's relationship publicly.

In a statement obtained by the Daily Mail, Sudeikis and Wilde, who reportedly split in 2020, expressed their disappointment towards their nanny of three years, stating:

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.

The pair stated that they will "continue to focus on raising and protecting" their kids and hope that their former nanny "now choose(s) to leave our family alone."

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis first reportedly crossed each other's paths in May 2011 at a Saturday Night Live party. They began dating soon after and moved in together around October 2012, in Manhattan, New York.

The actors got engaged in late 2012, welcoming their son, Otis, in 2014 and their second child, a daughter named Daisy, in 2016. Four years later, in November 2020, they called off their engagement. Olivia Wilde soon began dating former One Direction band member and her Don't Worry Darling colleague Harry Styles.

What did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny claim?

In a bombshell interview with the Daily Mail, Wilde and Sudeikis's ex-nanny alleged that the latter was devastated to find out about Olivia Wilde's rendezvous with Harry Styles.

The nanny, who did not reveal her name, claimed that Sudeikis found out that Wilde had hooked up with the As It Was singer after reading their email exchange on an Apple Watch she left behind.

While detailing her time at their house, the nanny said she never felt any problems between the duo while she worked there for three years. Reportedly, Wilde even talked of her marriage to Sudeikis in October of that year, claiming she was thinking of choosing her daughter Daisy as the flower girl.

However, the nanny alleged that things started to change soon after Wilde began shooting for Don't Worry Darling in California with Styles and other cast members. Olivia was allegedly spending more time away from home stating she was at work. She broke up with Sudeikis on November 8.

Assuming that the duo were on a temporary break, the nanny claimed:

"On the Monday morning November 9, when I came back from a weekend off he was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn't know what had happened at all. After I'd got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, 'she left us. She left us!'"

The nanny then added:

"I didn't know what to say. He was just crying and crying and saying he was going to get her back and he loved her. He was so brokenhearted – I felt for him."

The nanny also detailed an incident where Olivia Wilde allegedly made a salad with a "special dressing" for Styles in their family kitchen which infuriated Sudeikis, leading him to lay under her car.

"The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house. She was saying, 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you'. And he said, 'If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?' So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave."

The nanny said that their to-and-fro went on for a while as Sudeikis was trying to delay Wilde's plans to go see Styles. She also claimed that Jason Sudeikis told her that Olivia Wilde made the move on the My Policeman star.

"She kissed him at one of the dinners they had for the cast in Palm Springs. She did that."

The former nanny also said that Wilde did not call her children regularly stating she was having signal problems at the shoot locations but she got to know about Olivia Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles after seeing their pictures in media.

