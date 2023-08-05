Fans liken the upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Christmas” to Gucci's color scheme: “Gucci Vibes” 

The upcoming release of the Air Jordan 2 “Christmas” is certainly a treat for those who wear their heart on their sleeves and their style on their feet. This much-anticipated release from the Jordan Brand introduces a unique and visually engaging spin on the iconic Air Jordan 2, the signature basketball shoe of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Fans are especially excited about the sneaker's colorway since it has an uncanny similarity to the original Gucci color scheme and exudes 'Gucci Vibes'. Imbued with an enticing blend of colors, the Air Jordan 2 “Christmas” displays an intricate arrangement of black, red, and green, in a pattern reminiscent of the festive season.

Fans' reaction to Air Jordan 2 "Christmas" giving Gucci vibes (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Scheduled to drop on December 16, the Air Jordan 2 “Christmas” can be procured from Jordan.com and select Jordan Brand retailers. This sought-after pair costs $150 at retail, making them an alluring purchase for sneaker aficionados.

Unwrapping the Air Jordan 2 “Christmas” and its Gucci Connection

The Air Jordan 2 “Christmas” is a beautiful representation of Jordan Brand's timeless approach to sneaker design, offering a festive yet sophisticated style that resonates with sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

This exclusive pair features a predominantly black-based leather upper, accented beautifully by vibrant splashes of red and green that make a stunning visual impact on the midfoot and heel counter. The tongue "Wings" logo boasts additional red accents, while the overall design is perfectly completed by a black midsole and a two-tone gray and red outsole.

Tracing back the lineage of the Air Jordan 2, we find a significant chapter of the brand's history written by Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore. This remarkable duo co-designed the Air Jordan 2, which made its retail debut in November 1986. Unique among Air Jordan models, the Air Jordan 2 was originally crafted in Italy, a true example of the brand's commitment to premium quality and fine craftsmanship.

This direct reference to the Air Jordan 2's Italian heritage further amplifies the Gucci comparison, given that Gucci is an Italian luxury fashion house celebrated for its iconic red and green color scheme.

Air Jordan 2 "Christmas" (Image via Twitter/@MintCardsnKicks)

Speaking of Gucci, the renowned fashion house, was founded in Florence, Italy, in 1921 by Guccio Gucci. Its name still represents luxury and high-quality craftsmanship in the fashion industry today. Its signature red and green color scheme is instantly recognizable, offering a badge of fashion prestige. This is why the association of the Air Jordan 2 “Christmas” with Gucci's aesthetic adds another layer of fascination for the fans.

Upon the news of the scheduled release on December 16, Fans have gone ga-ga over these Christmas sneakers, which resemble the Jordan 2.0 from Gucci Vibes. The whole Instagram post has been flooded with flattering comments.

Air Jordan 2 "Christmas" spreading Gucci vibes (image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The Air Jordan 2 "Christmas" sneaker is a celebration of style, luxury, and rich history. It captures the holiday spirit and pays tribute to two major fashion powerhouses. Sneaker fans can now add this special pair to their collections.

The blend of nostalgia, luxury, and festive cheer in the Air Jordan 2 “Christmas” truly makes it an attractive addition to any sneaker collection, ready to turn heads this holiday season.