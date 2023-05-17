"Free him": John Long Middle School David Schroeder swastika scandal explained as teacher amasses support after arrest 

A Jewish teacher, David Schroeder, from John Long Middle School, was arrested after he allegedly threatened a group of students drawing a swastika in the class. Reportedly, the teacher warned the students and said, "All Jews have guns."

Soon after the incident took place, he was placed on leave. This came after the police responded to a parent's call, where they complained about the educator and claimed that Schroeder threatened the students by stating that he had 17 guns in his basement.

While the incident took place last week, he found another set of students drawing the swastika on May 12, 2023, which left him agitated and infuriated.

The parents who had complained against David Schroeder also claimed that the teacher often warned the students and taught them that it was not appropriate to draw such symbols. However, as per the New York Post, this time, he was left infuriated, as he said:

“I wish pain on all of you and your families.”

Many students went on and claimed that the teacher yelled at everyone, not just the students drawing the swastika. While parents of students at John Long Middle School are angry about the incident, social media users have been siding with David and want him to be freed.

Netizens took to the comments section of Daily Loud's tweet about the situation and expressed their views about the same.

Schroeder, the middle school teacher, has been charged with making terrorist threats and exposing children to harmful material. These are both felonies and the teacher was taken to the Ozaukee County Jail after he was charged.

"He did nothing wrong" - Social media users demand David Schroeder be freed after the swastika controversy

The police claimed that David Schroeder admitted to threatening the students. The middle school Principal Christine Wolff also informed that the teacher was asked to go on leave and was then fired from the school. However, social media users are perplexed about why the teacher is being charged and not the students.

After the fiasco, social media users showed their support for David Schroeder, with plenty of netizens demanding that the middle school teacher be freed.

While many individuals demanded that the teacher be freed, others described the incident as "disturbing." However, the authorities have assured the parents and students that David Schroeder would not be allowed to contact them or the school until the investigation against him is completed.

At the moment, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the case. David Schroeder, who is now in prison, appeared in court on Monday, May 15, 2023, with bail set at $10,000.

