"Full of aegyo": BTS' Jungkook melts hearts as he pens a letter to celebrate 10th anniversary belatedly 

BTS’ Jungkook penned a beautiful and heartfelt letter on Wednesday, June 14, to celebrate Bangtan’s 10th anniversary belatedly. The Euphoria singer was the last member to post his letter on Weverse, and fans are of belief that it was absolutely worth the wait.

For those unversed, on Tuesday, June 13, BTS celebrated its 10th debut anniversary, having debuted on the same date in 2013, with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. Ever since then, the seven-member has surpassed every glass ceiling to be recognised as arguably the greatest boyband in the world at present.

haruharu💜 (slow) @haruharu_w_bts

everyone wrote something that’s touching <aegyo> …

i was contemplating on how i should write it but i’ll write it like how i would <aegyo> heh

certainly there’s been countless many things that we’ve done with ARMYs and i wonder if it’s been too long but after a blink of an… …i was contemplating on how i should write it but i’ll write it like how i would hehcertainly there’s been countless many things that we’ve done with ARMYs and i wonder if it’s been too long but after a blink of an… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… everyone wrote something that’s touching 🐰everyone wrote something that’s touching <aegyo> …i was contemplating on how i should write it but i’ll write it like how i would <aegyo> hehcertainly there’s been countless many things that we’ve done with ARMYs and i wonder if it’s been too long but after a blink of an… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/wcN4ef5ccu

All seven Bangtan members took to their personal Instagram or Weverse accounts to share heartwarming pictures and letters with fans, with even J-hope and Jin posting their letters from the military. As BTS’ Jungkook melted hearts with his sweet letter in lieu of Bangtan’s 10th anniversary, Twitter user @callmebyyourjin wrote “full of aegyo” with crying emoticons.

outroseokss⁷ 🪐 @callmebyyourjin army translators saying jk’s letter is full of aegyo and they can’t fully translate the cute & touching way he wrote it…maybe the language barrier it’s a good thing y’all army translators saying jk’s letter is full of aegyo and they can’t fully translate the cute & touching way he wrote it…maybe the language barrier it’s a good thing y’all😭😭😭😭

“It’s all in Jeon Jungkook’s heart”: ARMYs shower praise on BTS’ maknae’s heartwarming 10th-anniversary letter

BTS’ Jungkook may have been the last Bangtan member to post his personal letter for the group’s 10th anniversary celebrations but he instantly warmed fans’ hearts with his kind and heartfelt words.

In his letter, the Euphoria singer reflected on the septet’s past 10 years and confessed that he may not remember every minute detail of the group’s decade-long journey but rest assured, these precious memories are stored in his heart. BTS’ Jungkook confessed that his hyungs (older brothers) remember everything and remind him time to time of the crucial moments in their 10-year-long journey.

The Dreamers’ singer joked that his memory is on a brief vacation. “It’s all in Jeon Jungkook’s heart,” the singer added, assuring fans that all the fond memories are safely locked in his heart.

★⁷ @7CELESTIALS



• Jungkook in his 20230614 festa weverse letter "In the future as well, with our ARMYs healthy and Bangtan healthy as well, while loving each other, let’s slowly/steadily and radiantly walk [forward together] :) As for me, I can’t even imagine a life without ARMY now"• Jungkook in his 20230614 festa weverse letter "In the future as well, with our ARMYs healthy and Bangtan healthy as well, while loving each other, let’s slowly/steadily and radiantly walk [forward together] :) As for me, I can’t even imagine a life without ARMY now" • Jungkook in his 20230614 festa weverse letter 💌 https://t.co/JT31AVA78l

He also thanked ARMYs (fanbase) for loving and supporting Bangtan all these years, additionally writing that he hopes BTS and ARMYs are healthy and happy together in the future. The My Time singer admitted that he cannot imagine a life without ARMYs and that he looks forward to their 20th year anniversary:

“I hope ARMY and BTS members are all healthy, so even in the future, we can walk together while loving each other :). I can’t even imagine a life without ARMY”.

ARMYs lavished praise on BTS’ Jungkook’s kind and sweet letter and took to social media to share their reactions.

Nina ღ #10yrswithBTS @macitystar

thank you so much for being with us throughout the 10 years !!! – Jungkook 061323 @haruharu_w_bts thanks to ARMYs, in the blink of an eye it’s already the 10th anniversary !!!thank you so much for being with us throughout the 10 years !!! – Jungkook 061323 @haruharu_w_bts thanks to ARMYs, in the blink of an eye it’s already the 10th anniversary !!!thank you so much for being with us throughout the 10 years !!! – Jungkook 061323 https://t.co/UCLoJJjWqi

⟭⟬ M⁷⟬⟭ 아포방포🪻FESTA¹⁰ @bangsonyeontan



MY HEART. THIS IS ADORABLE LET ME PUT YOU IN MY POCKET ASAP JEON JUNGKOOK @haruharu_w_bts it’s ALLLLLL in this jeon jungkook’s heart heheMY HEART. THIS IS ADORABLE LET ME PUT YOU IN MY POCKET ASAP JEON JUNGKOOK @haruharu_w_bts it’s ALLLLLL in this jeon jungkook’s heart heheMY HEART. THIS IS ADORABLE LET ME PUT YOU IN MY POCKET ASAP JEON JUNGKOOK https://t.co/alVdq4tJgU

LaL ❁ ⁷ | ʙᴛꜱ ꜰᴇꜱᴛᴀ @kooknuckles



"what’s the big deal with the 10th anniversary? let’s go into the 20th anniversary!"



im going to cry i love him so much @haruharu_w_bts "ALLLLLL in this jeon jungkook’s heart hehe""what’s the big deal with the 10th anniversary? let’s go into the 20th anniversary!"im going to cry i love him so much @haruharu_w_bts "ALLLLLL in this jeon jungkook’s heart hehe""what’s the big deal with the 10th anniversary? let’s go into the 20th anniversary!"im going to cry i love him so much 😭😭😭 https://t.co/CVNBAm6oZP

ari⁷👩🏻‍🎨 아포방포💜 @arii_arts the way he wrote some words is so cute ‍🩹 @callmebyyourjin My korean is not that good but if you read the korean version of his letter you can see it’s soooo him🥺🥺the way he wrote some words is so cute‍🩹 @callmebyyourjin My korean is not that good but if you read the korean version of his letter you can see it’s soooo him🥺🥺😭😭 the way he wrote some words is so cute😭❤️‍🩹

Several ARMYs who are well-versed in both Korean and English pointed out that the Left and Right singer had written the letter cutely, with aegyo reflected in his natural style of writing. For those unversed, “aegyo” in Korean refers to acting cute either by showcasing affection through using infantile speech, changes to speech, facial expressions, or gestures.

Additionally, ARMYs also took part in several projects celebrating Bangtan’s 10-year anniversary, which included most landmark locations in Seoul, South Korea, lit purple in the group's 10th-anniversary honor.

BTS’ Jungkook was spotted departing for Los Angeles today

SK POP @SKPopCulture

We wonder if this schedule is for JJK1 coming soon! 🤩

Jungkookie also wrote a cute

Have a safe flight Jungkook #BTS ' JEON JUNGKOOK photographed at Incheon Airport as he took a flight to Los Angeles!We wonder if this schedule is for JJK1 coming soon! 🤩Jungkookie also wrote a cute #BTS 10thYearAnniversary letter for ARMYs on Weverse before departing!Have a safe flight Jungkook 📸#BTS' JEON JUNGKOOK photographed at Incheon Airport as he took a flight to Los Angeles!We wonder if this schedule is for JJK1 coming soon! 🤩🎶Jungkookie also wrote a cute #BTS10thYearAnniversary letter for ARMYs on Weverse before departing! 💜Have a safe flight Jungkook ✈ https://t.co/wueKrzJRLg

BTS’ Jungkook was spotted at the Incheon airport today departing to Los Angeles. Dressed in BALENCIAGA’s long-sleeved black tee with baggy sweatpants, sandals, and a stylish purple beanie from SUPREME, the singer greeted fans and the media waiting to catch a glimpse of him as he dashed his way inside the airport to board his flight.

Previously Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that BTS’ maknae is preparing to make his much-awaited solo debut and will release his first album on July 14. It is reported that the solo album will include an English B-side track, and heavy promotional activities both in Korea and overseas as well. Additionally, it is also expected that he will embark on a solo world tour like co-member SUGA.

In response to these reports, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed:

“The schedule relating to Jungkook's solo album release will be revealed after it is confirmed."

The idol will be the sixth member of the group to release his solo album after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, and SUGA’s D-DAY.

