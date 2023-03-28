Gabi Elnicki’s After The Final Rose dress goes viral as fans call it “revenge dress” on The Bachelor

The Bachelor season 27 ended with Zach Shallcross getting engaged to Kaity Biggar and leaving Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki heartbroken. After the finale, the show featured the After The Final Rose special where Gabi appeared to be wearing a deep black V-neck dress.

Fans are not only loving her outfit, but they are also calling it her “revenge dress,” referring to the late Princess Diana.

Viewers pointed out that Gabi was strong while confronting Zach during the After The Final Rose event, wearing her revenge dress.

The latest episode was divided into two segments — finale and After the Final Rose. The finale featured Gabi and Kaity meeting Zach’s family, respectively, followed by the proposal day.

Fans also slammed The Bachelor producers for Gabi’s finale dress

The Bachelor fans claimed that they knew Zach Shallcross would pick Kaity over Gabi because of their dress colors. While Gabi wore a yellow gown, Kaity donned a white dress in the finale’s proposal segment.

Viewers slammed the producers for deliberately assigning a wedding color outfit to Kaity.

Hayley 😁🙃 (911-Spoilers) @Blankets_Rsoft They literally had Katie showing up in a white dress. The producers planned this and you can’t tell me Zach didn’t know beforehand he was gonna choose Katie. Gabi absolutely got strung along. 🙄 #thebachelor They literally had Katie showing up in a white dress. The producers planned this and you can’t tell me Zach didn’t know beforehand he was gonna choose Katie. Gabi absolutely got strung along. 🙄 #thebachelor

La Virginian @LaVirginian #TheBachelorFinale #BachelorNation And Kaity with a speech and a white dress?! This was planned…and they dragged Gabi along for the ride for ratings #thebachelor And Kaity with a speech and a white dress?! This was planned…and they dragged Gabi along for the ride for ratings #thebachelor #TheBachelorFinale #BachelorNation

Novafan23 @Novafan23 Thanks to @bachelordata , as soon as I saw Gabi's dress color vs Kaity's I knew. #TheBachelor Thanks to @bachelordata, as soon as I saw Gabi's dress color vs Kaity's I knew. #TheBachelor

Emily @MissEMILYs #bachelor Wait...Kaity wearing a white dress...but NOT Gabi? Are we foreshadowing or nah? #TheBachelor Wait...Kaity wearing a white dress...but NOT Gabi? Are we foreshadowing or nah? #TheBachelor #bachelor

However, they were happy to see Gabi in a black outfit at the After the Final Rose event. Fans compared it to the late Princess Diana’s “revenge dress."

Ral @araleighb #TheBachelor GABI IN THE REVENGE DRESS THOUGH GABI IN THE REVENGE DRESS THOUGH 🔥🔥🔥 #TheBachelor

Gabi confronts Zach and blasts producers over fantasy suite drama

In The Bachelor season 27 After The Final Rose, Gabi came face-to-face for the first time with Zach Shallcross since he rejected her in the finale.

She confronted Zach about his decision to make their fantasy suite night details public and ruin her image. For those unaware, Zach made a rule in the fantasy suite segment that he would not sleep with any finalists, but he broke the rule by doing so with Gabi.

The latter mentioned that Zach initially suggested that they would keep their special night between them, but later told her that he was going to come clean to Kaity.

Speaking about the drama at the After The Final Rose special, Gabi said:

“It's a part of me that I'll never get back that I shared with him. It’s extremely violating that the entire nation knows everything."

She added:

“It was consensual and it was what we wanted. And I'm just … it was, we decided that it was going to be between us. We said that that night. And I remember I was brushing my teeth, you came up behind me, you kissed me on the back of my head, you said, 'This is just between us.' And I said, 'Yes, this is just between us.’"

Gabi stated that she felt “blindsided” when Zach decided to tell Kaity about the night. She explained to Zach that she wanted him to at least warn her before telling everyone and using her name.

She also blamed The Bachelor producers for “bad edit” as she felt ashamed after watching the episodes. Gabi stated that she didn’t know the extent of the information that Zach shared with everyone until the episode aired.

Gabi said:

“I just thought it was between us. I thought it was love. I thought it was more than a TV show. I get it, s*x sells, but now I've become a narrative.”

She broke down multiple times while confronting Zach in The Bachelor’s After The Final Rose special. In the end, he apologized to Gabi for his mistakes.

Meanwhile, Zach and Kaity are engaged, and the latter and Gabi are still good friends.

The Bachelor season 27 streaming all episodes on Hulu.

