Why are The Bachelor fans calling Zach a “liar” after he picks Kaity over Gabi in the finale?

The Bachelor season 27 ended on Monday, March 27, 2023, featuring Zach Shallcross proposing to Kaity Biggar. The finale saw the show’s lead star pick Kaity over Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki, leaving the latter heartbroken. Zach told Gabi that he made his decision the night before the final day.
However, his statement changed when host Jesse Palmer asked Zach about picking Kaity. The tech executive mentioned that he knew he would choose Kaity after their last date. Fans pointed out on Twitter that he had said two different things, and thus called him a “liar.”
In episode 11, Zach had to decide who he would like to get engaged to — Gabi or Kaity. A lot of drama happened last week during the fantasy suite segment where he broke his own rules and slept with Gabi.
Fans slam Zach Shallcross for lying to Gabi in the finale
Zach Shallcross had to pick between Gabi and Kaity in The Bachelor season 27 finale. He told Gabi that he came to his final decision the night before. But he told Jesse Palmer that he knew all along that he would pick Kaity.
His two different statements disappointed fans who called him out for lying to Gabi on national television.
Take a look at fans’ reactions:
Zach proposed to Kaity in The Bachelor 2023 finale. Both confessed their love for each other. Before getting down on one knee, Zach Shallcross said:
“I can no longer say I'm falling in love with you because Kaity Lane, I am so in love with you. And I can't, it's like, you are my world.”
He continued:
"Kaity, I want to be with you forever. My heart is like beating through my chest right now. Will you marry me?”
Kaity accepted the proposal.
How did Zach and Gabi's journey end in The Bachelor finale?
In The Bachelor finale, Gabi aka Gabriella, confessed that she had a “gut feeling” that Zach wouldn’t pick her. When she reached the venue, Zach was waiting for her with a serious expression on his face.
He hold Gabi’s hands and started saying that he did fall in love with her, which made him a better man. Before he could continue, Gabi cut him off and said:
“I don’t want to hear it.”
Zach apologized and stated that she deserved someone who put her first every day. In response, Gabi said:
“It’s fine. I knew it was coming. I've known it was coming. What I don't know is why you wouldn't tell me when you knew.”
Zach confessed he “made this decision fully last night.” To this, Gabi insisted that he knew. She added that she would be fine and wished Kaity and him “good luck.”
As he continued apologizing, Gabi said:
“This is heartbreaking and I don't want an apology. I don't want you to feel guilty. I knew what I was getting myself into and I thank you for all that you have shown me, truly, from the bottom of my heart. I do thank you for that.”
Gabi broke down when she got in the car.
She later appeared back in the studio and joined Jesse and Zach. Gabi confronted the show’s star for throwing her under the bus and ruining her image by telling Kaity about their fantasy suite hook-up.
Gabi mentioned that Zach was the one who suggested that the special night would stay between them. But then he told Kaity, leading to a big mess. Zach owned up to his mistake and apologized to Gabi.
Meanwhile, Kaity and Zach is the new Bachelor Nation couple.
The Bachelor 2023 aired its final episode on Monday, March 28, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. Viewers can watch all the episodes on Hulu.