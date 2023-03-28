Why are The Bachelor fans calling Zach a “liar” after he picks Kaity over Gabi in the finale?

The Bachelor season 27 ended on Monday, March 27, 2023, featuring Zach Shallcross proposing to Kaity Biggar. The finale saw the show’s lead star pick Kaity over Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki, leaving the latter heartbroken. Zach told Gabi that he made his decision the night before the final day.

However, his statement changed when host Jesse Palmer asked Zach about picking Kaity. The tech executive mentioned that he knew he would choose Kaity after their last date. Fans pointed out on Twitter that he had said two different things, and thus called him a “liar.”

Becky Grassl @bgrassl15 So Zach said he knew during his date with Kaity, which was before his date with Gabi but also told Gabi he didn’t know until the night before the proposal? For a guy that prides himself on being honest he’s quite the liar. #TheBachelor So Zach said he knew during his date with Kaity, which was before his date with Gabi but also told Gabi he didn’t know until the night before the proposal? For a guy that prides himself on being honest he’s quite the liar. #TheBachelor https://t.co/j2aSkHM4nH

In episode 11, Zach had to decide who he would like to get engaged to — Gabi or Kaity. A lot of drama happened last week during the fantasy suite segment where he broke his own rules and slept with Gabi.

Fans slam Zach Shallcross for lying to Gabi in the finale

Zach Shallcross had to pick between Gabi and Kaity in The Bachelor season 27 finale. He told Gabi that he came to his final decision the night before. But he told Jesse Palmer that he knew all along that he would pick Kaity.

His two different statements disappointed fans who called him out for lying to Gabi on national television.

s8n | 🌹 @idontevenplaymc #bachelorabc jesse asking zach when he knew it was kaity and it being earlier than he told gabi… SO YOU LIED. SO YOU AGREE YOU KNEW BEFORE THAT LAST NIGHT #TheBachelor jesse asking zach when he knew it was kaity and it being earlier than he told gabi… SO YOU LIED. SO YOU AGREE YOU KNEW BEFORE THAT LAST NIGHT #TheBachelor #bachelorabc https://t.co/gCtzQHzQoN

jess @jess_lauren11 #TheBachelor #AfterTheFinalRose So… Zach told Gabi that he didn’t know who he was going to choose until the night before the proposal but he just said he always knew it was Kaity 🤔🤔🤔 @BachelorABC So… Zach told Gabi that he didn’t know who he was going to choose until the night before the proposal but he just said he always knew it was Kaity 🤔🤔🤔 @BachelorABC #TheBachelor #AfterTheFinalRose

j @juliannemancuso so zach knew it was kaity before the night before the proposal.....even though he told gabi he decided the night before. #TheBachelor so zach knew it was kaity before the night before the proposal.....even though he told gabi he decided the night before. #TheBachelor https://t.co/Rb6vg3CWNF

Dana @danadsgn hold up. 10 minutes ago Zach told Gabi he didn’t know who he was going to choose until he went to sleep the last night. now he said he always knew it was Kaity, especially on their last date, which was BEFORE his last date with Gabi. WOW. ok #TheBachelor hold up. 10 minutes ago Zach told Gabi he didn’t know who he was going to choose until he went to sleep the last night. now he said he always knew it was Kaity, especially on their last date, which was BEFORE his last date with Gabi. WOW. ok #TheBachelor https://t.co/t3SYvosA4I

Riles @thats_so_riley Zach is going to be in HOT WATER after swearing to Gabi he didn’t make his decision until the night before and then telling Kaity he knew it was her on her last date🙄 I’m annoyed. #TheBachelor Zach is going to be in HOT WATER after swearing to Gabi he didn’t make his decision until the night before and then telling Kaity he knew it was her on her last date🙄 I’m annoyed. #TheBachelor

Tony Snark @ChaaarlesWeber #TheBachelor Didn’t Zach tell Gabby to her face that he didn’t know until the night before? Even know the Kaity date was before the Gabby date? So he lied to her face?????? LOL AIGHT ZACH #bachelor Didn’t Zach tell Gabby to her face that he didn’t know until the night before? Even know the Kaity date was before the Gabby date? So he lied to her face?????? LOL AIGHT ZACH #bachelor #TheBachelor

Keren @kbreezy86 Zach saying he knew Kaity was the one since the last date. While he told Gabi he was torn between the two up till the night before #thebachelor Zach saying he knew Kaity was the one since the last date. While he told Gabi he was torn between the two up till the night before #thebachelor https://t.co/BXF7xjhsrc

Zach proposed to Kaity in The Bachelor 2023 finale. Both confessed their love for each other. Before getting down on one knee, Zach Shallcross said:

“I can no longer say I'm falling in love with you because Kaity Lane, I am so in love with you. And I can't, it's like, you are my world.”

He continued:

"Kaity, I want to be with you forever. My heart is like beating through my chest right now. Will you marry me?”

Kaity accepted the proposal.

How did Zach and Gabi's journey end in The Bachelor finale?

In The Bachelor finale, Gabi aka Gabriella, confessed that she had a “gut feeling” that Zach wouldn’t pick her. When she reached the venue, Zach was waiting for her with a serious expression on his face.

He hold Gabi’s hands and started saying that he did fall in love with her, which made him a better man. Before he could continue, Gabi cut him off and said:

“I don’t want to hear it.”

Zach apologized and stated that she deserved someone who put her first every day. In response, Gabi said:

“It’s fine. I knew it was coming. I've known it was coming. What I don't know is why you wouldn't tell me when you knew.”

Zach confessed he “made this decision fully last night.” To this, Gabi insisted that he knew. She added that she would be fine and wished Kaity and him “good luck.”

As he continued apologizing, Gabi said:

“This is heartbreaking and I don't want an apology. I don't want you to feel guilty. I knew what I was getting myself into and I thank you for all that you have shown me, truly, from the bottom of my heart. I do thank you for that.”

Gabi broke down when she got in the car.

She later appeared back in the studio and joined Jesse and Zach. Gabi confronted the show’s star for throwing her under the bus and ruining her image by telling Kaity about their fantasy suite hook-up.

Gabi mentioned that Zach was the one who suggested that the special night would stay between them. But then he told Kaity, leading to a big mess. Zach owned up to his mistake and apologized to Gabi.

Meanwhile, Kaity and Zach is the new Bachelor Nation couple.

The Bachelor 2023 aired its final episode on Monday, March 28, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. Viewers can watch all the episodes on Hulu.

