"Give off petty gossiping vibes": Family Karma fans criticize Vishal and Amrit for addressing concerns with Anisha's relationship

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured the cast members spending quality time with each other, navigating personal issues, relationship complications, wedding preparations and future plans. Throughout the course of the episode, the friends were involved in some gossip and a lot of drama.

On this week's episode of Family Karma, Amrit and Vishal addressed their concerns, with Anisha giving a dealine to her boyfriend. Amrit revealed that she was setting herself up for disappointment. Fans slammed the duo for gossiping about Anisha's relationship. One tweeted:

#FamilyKarma Vishal and Amrit give off petty gossiping vibes. Brian tries to look out for his friends. They're not the same. Vishal and Amrit give off petty gossiping vibes. Brian tries to look out for his friends. They're not the same. #FamilyKarma

Season 3 of the hit Bravo series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Viewers have followed the cast members' journey on the show and have expressed their opinions on social media. This installment has seen several dynamics come into play and has delved deep into the cast's personal and professional journeys.

Amrit and Vishal address concerns about Anisha's relationship on Family Karma

Tonight's episode of Family Karma began with the cast members going on with their regular lives. While some cast members discussed their future plans, others involved themselves in some gossip. The friends got together as they celebrated the Holi festival with the community and tensions arose between them as Amrit and Vishal addressed their concerns about Anisha's relationship.

Anisha had previously revealed that she had given her boyfriend a deadline. She hoped to be proposed to by Cinco De Mayo by the month of May and expressed that her partner was up for it. On this week's episode, she even asked fellow cast member Richa for suggestions on how to draft a prenup.

Amrit wanted best-friend Vishal's opinion on Anisha putting up a deadline for her boyfriend to propose. The Family Karma star expressed that giving deadlines to men won't work and that Anisha was "setting herself up for disappointment." Amrit was worried that the couple had only been together for a year and it would be too early for Anisha's boyfriend to propose.

Amrit and Visual discussed the concept of girls giving dealines, now with Anisha, and previously with fellow co-star Monica giving her boyfriend Rish a deadline which didn't work. When Brian joined their conversation, Amrit expressed that ultimatums would never work and wondered why Anisha's boyfriend would wait until May to propose if he was sure about her.

Brian took the conversation with his Family Karma castmates to Anisha. Although he expressed to her that Amrit and Vishal were only looking out for her, she felt that the duo were only gossiping and weren't concerned about her relationship. She then confronted the best friends and wanted them to stop talking about her and Monica's relationship and focus on their own marriages.

Amrit and Vishal, however, were concerned that Anisha would not introduce them to her boyfriend if she was ultimately getting married. Anisha, however, confessed to being traumatized after her previous relationships ended and didn't want the same to happen this time.

Fans slam Amrit and Vishal for talking about Anisha's relationship on Family Karma

Fans took to social media to address their concerns with Amrit and Vishal. They felt that the duo shouldn't be gossiping and like Anisha said, focus on their own relationships. Check out what they have to say.

Priscilla Eliza @PrisEliza Amrit and Vishal need to just worry about their lives first than the lives of others #FamilyKarma Amrit and Vishal need to just worry about their lives first than the lives of others #FamilyKarma

SunnySeasons @seasons_sunny I think Anisha is right Amrit and Vishal seem to only have each other's back for real #FamilyKarma I think Anisha is right Amrit and Vishal seem to only have each other's back for real #FamilyKarma

✨ @Extra_ordinayry If Brian is an auntie so is Amrit and Vishal. Let’s just get real here #FamilyKarma If Brian is an auntie so is Amrit and Vishal. Let’s just get real here #FamilyKarma

Monique S Fontenot @GirlzPR No Brian, why would you tell Anisha that. You just got back in good with Amrit. But I agree with Anisha, these guys need to worry about their own relationships. #FamilyKarma No Brian, why would you tell Anisha that. You just got back in good with Amrit. But I agree with Anisha, these guys need to worry about their own relationships. #FamilyKarma https://t.co/a1OF1wNXUu

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 #familykarma I like that Anisha went straight to Vishal and Amrit about what Brian told her @BravoTV I like that Anisha went straight to Vishal and Amrit about what Brian told her @BravoTV #familykarma

Danielle @imjustdani_ Amrit has done more gossiping than any woman this season..it’s sickening. #FamilyKarma Amrit has done more gossiping than any woman this season..it’s sickening. #FamilyKarma https://t.co/jRzpptcvQ7

Natty D 🇹🇹 @StJamesGirl78 #FamilyKarma Amrit clearly Anisha knew what she was saying because she got her ring. This is why she kept that man away from you guys Amrit clearly Anisha knew what she was saying because she got her ring. This is why she kept that man away from you guys 😂 #FamilyKarma

Season 3 of Family Karma has been getting interesting with each passing episode. As the season progresses, there is more to come as the cast members get into more complicated dynamics and dramatic confrontations. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Family Karma next Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

