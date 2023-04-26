Create

"Going all out for the girls": Fans love the exterior design of LE SSERAFIM's pop-up store in Seoul

By Afreen Khan
Modified Apr 26, 2023 22:19 GMT
Fans love LE SSERAFIM
Fans love LE SSERAFIM's pop-up store's exterior design (Images via Twitter/elsserafim and HYBE_MERCH)

LE SSERAFIM's first-ever pop store opened in Seoul on April 26, 2023, and fans are already in love with it. Pictures of the store's exterior design, such as the entrance, went viral on Twitter a day before the opening. One picture in particular earned great recognition, as it was seemingly clicked at night with the store's lights on.

With the lights on inside the store, the unique design on the glass walls created in the form of LE SSERAFIM's logo, stood out. Fans immediately fell in love with the exterior. The picture spread in the group's fandom like wildfire as netizens couldn't stop gushing over the pop-up store. They also praised the marketing team for their efforts as they expressed their views online.

Soumu going all out for the girls..this is literally so cool like!!!🤩 twitter.com/elsserafim/sta…

Fans gush over the merch, dessert, and more at LE SSERAFIM's first-ever pop-up store

LE SSERAFIM's pop-up store in Seoul garnered a lot of attention when it was announced a few days ago. Riding on the anticipation of their exciting upcoming full album, UNFORGIVEN, the store opened its doors on April 26, 2023, and will remain open until June 7.

'Cause I know I’m so alive at the LE SSERAFIM 2023 S/S POP UP!Photo Sketch (1/2)📆 2023. 04. 26 - 2023. 05. 07🏠 서울 성동구 연무장5길 20 #LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌#2023_SS_POPUP #POPUP #팝업 https://t.co/50cyj0vq7W

Merchandise aside, fans got their first glimpse of the pop-up store from the outside and had high expectations from it. Pictures of the pop-up store's exterior, designed in LE SSERAFIM’s group logo, instantly earned brownie points from fans.

Fans shared their positive reactions to @elsserafim's picture of the pop-up store's unique design on social media. Many called the design "cool" while one fan in particular said that it looked "like a whole mall."

is that even considered a pop-up??? bro that look like a whole mall 😭 twitter.com/elsserafim/sta…
This is insane. Whew. twitter.com/elsserafim/sta…
them hybe checks are hitting twitter.com/elsserafim/sta…
팝업스토어 야경 = LE SSERAFIM LOGO#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 https://t.co/GZRYMOPgV5
The pop-up store looking from outside is the LE SSERAFIM LOGO😱🔥🔥 https://t.co/JlpUxWds2E
TAKE ME TO THE SEOUL, NOW twitter.com/Sserafimers/st…
they really had a vision when they decided to create le sserafim’s logo https://t.co/7ULlJbzNjY
oh to be inside the le sserafim logo twitter.com/elsserafim/sta…

Meanwhile, fans also loved the merchandise that was on sale. The pop-up store offered activewear similar to the ANTIFRAGILE singers' concept photos of DEWY SAGE for UNFORGIVEN, among other merchandise. The pop-up store also has a cafe with a dessert menu inspired by the group and upcoming album concepts.

the le sserafim logo in that dusty amber drink tho CAMP twitter.com/elsserafim/sta…
is that a blueberry cheesecake with the le sserafim logo on top SHUT UP RN!!!!! twitter.com/hybe_merch/sta…

Twitter user @Cooleye18 posted videos of LE SSERAFIM's pop-up store cafe, giving fans insight into the menu and packaging.

POP-UP STORE Cafe 1st Day. A꾸라픽 케익과 UNFORGIVEN 음료#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 #宮脇咲良 #사쿠라 #SAKURA #ックラ #sakumail #홍은채 #김채원 #카즈하 #허윤진 @le_sserafim #UNFORGIVEN https://t.co/oxrXKEUuyU
POP-UP STORE Cafe 1st Day. C#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 #宮脇咲良 #사쿠라 #SAKURA #ックラ #sakumail #홍은채 #김채원 #카즈하 #허윤진 @le_sserafim #UNFORGIVEN https://t.co/gpNTG3GLCs
POP-UP STORE Cafe 1st Day. D#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 #宮脇咲良 #사쿠라 #SAKURA #ックラ #sakumail #홍은채 #김채원 #카즈하 #허윤진 @le_sserafim #UNFORGIVEN https://t.co/NkC8OQCnf0
POP-UP STORE Cafe 1st Day. E케익 케이스, 종이컵, 코스타, 기념 엽서, 향기나는 문걸이, QR카드.코스타는 배송 문제로 오늘 배포 안된다더니 나오기 직전 수령#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 #宮脇咲良 #사쿠라 #SAKURA #ックラ #sakumail #홍은채 #김채원 #카즈하 #허윤진 @le_sserafim #UNFORGIVEN https://t.co/Yfy0GZOXPd

LE SSERAFIM surpasses one million stock pre-orders for UNFORGIVEN

After their viral hit ANTIFRAGILE, the five-member group from Source Music will be releasing their first-ever full album titled UNFORGIVEN on May 1 at 6 pm KST. The girl group already generated buzz as they exceeded one million stock pre-orders in one week.

[#LI하인드보드]LE SSERAFIM 1st Studio Album 'UNFORGIVEN'CONCEPT PHOTOBehind board(weverse.io/lesserafim/med…)#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌#UNFORGIVEN https://t.co/aeXTK4PEsz

On April 11, YG PLUS, the group's album distributor, announced that UNFORGIVEN had officially achieved 1.03 million pre-orders as of April 10. This was more than double the pre-orders their last release ANTIFRAGILE achieved (400,000 orders) in the same time period. Additionally, ANTIFRAGILE only raked in 620,000 pre-orders till the day of its release.

However, UNFORGIVEN recorded the group's personal best in terms of pre-orders in just seven days.

The album consists of 13 tracks, of which three have already been released - The Hydra, ANTIFRAGILE, and Impurities. Meanwhile, the group debuted the song No-Return (Into the Unknown) at its first fan meeting in March, but will officially release it with the upcoming album.

LE SSERAFIM 1st Studio Album 'UNFORGIVEN'TRACKLIST2023.05.01 6PM (KST)#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌#UNFORGIVEN https://t.co/okrBuWv1nX

The remaining songs in UNFORGIVEN are: The World Is My Oyster (2023 Ver.), Burn the Bridge, UNFORGIVEN (ft. Nile Rodgers), 이브, 프시케 그리고 푸른 수염의 아내 (Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife), 피어나 (FEARNOT) (Between you, me and the lamppost), Flash Forward, and Fire in the belly.

Quick Links

Edited by Adelle Fernandes
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...