"Going all out for the girls": Fans love the exterior design of LE SSERAFIM's pop-up store in Seoul

LE SSERAFIM's first-ever pop store opened in Seoul on April 26, 2023, and fans are already in love with it. Pictures of the store's exterior design, such as the entrance, went viral on Twitter a day before the opening. One picture in particular earned great recognition, as it was seemingly clicked at night with the store's lights on.

With the lights on inside the store, the unique design on the glass walls created in the form of LE SSERAFIM's logo, stood out. Fans immediately fell in love with the exterior. The picture spread in the group's fandom like wildfire as netizens couldn't stop gushing over the pop-up store. They also praised the marketing team for their efforts as they expressed their views online.

Fans gush over the merch, dessert, and more at LE SSERAFIM's first-ever pop-up store

LE SSERAFIM's pop-up store in Seoul garnered a lot of attention when it was announced a few days ago. Riding on the anticipation of their exciting upcoming full album, UNFORGIVEN, the store opened its doors on April 26, 2023, and will remain open until June 7.

Merchandise aside, fans got their first glimpse of the pop-up store from the outside and had high expectations from it. Pictures of the pop-up store's exterior, designed in LE SSERAFIM’s group logo, instantly earned brownie points from fans.

Fans shared their positive reactions to @elsserafim's picture of the pop-up store's unique design on social media. Many called the design "cool" while one fan in particular said that it looked "like a whole mall."

simøn = UNFORGIVEN @summerz_lover twitter.com/elsserafim/sta… joe #UNFORGIVEN @elsserafim LE SSERAFIM's Pop-Up Store having the logo as the exterior design omg it looks so good LE SSERAFIM's Pop-Up Store having the logo as the exterior design omg it looks so good 😭😭 https://t.co/BGu5rPOKcp is that even considered a pop-up??? bro that look like a whole mall is that even considered a pop-up??? bro that look like a whole mall 😭 twitter.com/elsserafim/sta…

Mila is UNFORGIVEN 🧚🏻‍♀️💪🏼🐎 @milkkura39 The pop-up store looking from outside is the LE SSERAFIM LOGO The pop-up store looking from outside is the LE SSERAFIM LOGO😱🔥🔥 https://t.co/JlpUxWds2E

pip @kmchwon ʚSSERAFIMERSɞ @Sserafimers WOW THE POP UP SHOW BE LOOKING GOOD WITH LE SSERAFIM LOGO



#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 WOW THE POP UP SHOW BE LOOKING GOOD WITH LE SSERAFIM LOGO 🚨WOW THE POP UP SHOW BE LOOKING GOOD WITH LE SSERAFIM LOGO😭#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 https://t.co/W8bPwsSIR4 TAKE ME TO THE SEOUL, NOW twitter.com/Sserafimers/st… TAKE ME TO THE SEOUL, NOW twitter.com/Sserafimers/st…

🪄🤎✨ @kimchaewonly they really had a vision when they decided to create le sserafim’s logo they really had a vision when they decided to create le sserafim’s logo https://t.co/7ULlJbzNjY

Meanwhile, fans also loved the merchandise that was on sale. The pop-up store offered activewear similar to the ANTIFRAGILE singers' concept photos of DEWY SAGE for UNFORGIVEN, among other merchandise. The pop-up store also has a cafe with a dessert menu inspired by the group and upcoming album concepts.

Landon @_Plskn joe #UNFORGIVEN @elsserafim UNFORGIVEN food and drinks at the pop-up store hello???? le sserafim is really taking it to the next level UNFORGIVEN food and drinks at the pop-up store hello???? le sserafim is really taking it to the next level 😭 https://t.co/FSnz2bL2v8 the le sserafim logo in that dusty amber drink tho CAMP twitter.com/elsserafim/sta… the le sserafim logo in that dusty amber drink tho CAMP twitter.com/elsserafim/sta…

Twitter user @Cooleye18 posted videos of LE SSERAFIM's pop-up store cafe, giving fans insight into the menu and packaging.

LE SSERAFIM surpasses one million stock pre-orders for UNFORGIVEN

After their viral hit ANTIFRAGILE, the five-member group from Source Music will be releasing their first-ever full album titled UNFORGIVEN on May 1 at 6 pm KST. The girl group already generated buzz as they exceeded one million stock pre-orders in one week.

On April 11, YG PLUS, the group's album distributor, announced that UNFORGIVEN had officially achieved 1.03 million pre-orders as of April 10. This was more than double the pre-orders their last release ANTIFRAGILE achieved (400,000 orders) in the same time period. Additionally, ANTIFRAGILE only raked in 620,000 pre-orders till the day of its release.

However, UNFORGIVEN recorded the group's personal best in terms of pre-orders in just seven days.

The album consists of 13 tracks, of which three have already been released - The Hydra, ANTIFRAGILE, and Impurities. Meanwhile, the group debuted the song No-Return (Into the Unknown) at its first fan meeting in March, but will officially release it with the upcoming album.

The remaining songs in UNFORGIVEN are: The World Is My Oyster (2023 Ver.), Burn the Bridge, UNFORGIVEN (ft. Nile Rodgers), 이브, 프시케 그리고 푸른 수염의 아내 (Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife), 피어나 (FEARNOT) (Between you, me and the lamppost), Flash Forward, and Fire in the belly.

Poll : 0 votes