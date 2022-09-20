GOT7's Jinyoung's sweet support for Jisoo and Doyoung sent fans into an emo-throwback

On September 16, GOT7 member Jinyoung took to his Instagram story to commemorate Jisoo and Doyoung’s comebacks this year and wished them success for the same.

Jinyoung posted a story for Jisoo with regard to BLACKPINK's comeback BORN PINK, writing "Jisoo!!" followed by a thumbs up emoji. Jinyoung also tagged her Instagram account @sooyaaa_.

The story was a still of the singer from her new music video for Shut Down.

Later that day, Jinyoung also showed his support for the NCT member Doyoung, for NCT's new comeback 2 Baddies. The story had a still of Doyoung from his new project, and captioned it, "today 1pm doyoung nct127."

Both Jisoo and Doyoung immediately responded by reposting the same on their Instagram stories. Doyoung wrote, "I love you Park Nyeong gwi."

🍂녕순 @autumnjinyoung Doyoung reposted Jinyoung’s story:



“I love you Park Nyeong gwi”



Sjsbdbxhxhs oh God this is such a surprise interactions after yearrsssss Doyoung reposted Jinyoung’s story:“I love you Park Nyeong gwi”Sjsbdbxhxhs oh God this is such a surprise interactions after yearrsssss https://t.co/aejdlKA4EK

For the unversed, Park Nyeong gwi is the nickname used for GOT7's Jinyoung. Fans took to Twitter to reminisce about the iconic trio from the Big 3 entertainment companies that hosted Inkigayo from February 2017 to February 2018.

🍂녕순 @autumnjinyoung



Jisoo & Doyoung having a comeback before Jinyoung 🥺



Let’s release your solo album soon Jinyoungah~!! 🤩 @Jinyoung



JinJiDo alive is making me soo happyyy 🥰



#진영 #지수 #도영 #진지도 History repeated itself ㅋㅋㅋJisoo & Doyoung having a comeback before JinyoungLet’s release your solo album soon Jinyoungah~!!🤩 @JinyoungJinJiDo alive is making me soo happyyy 🥰 History repeated itself ㅋㅋㅋ Jisoo & Doyoung having a comeback before Jinyoung 😂😂🥺Let’s release your solo album soon Jinyoungah~!! 😂😍🤩 @Jinyoung JinJiDo alive is making me soo happyyy 🥰💕💕#진영 #지수 #도영 #진지도 https://t.co/G1ubpjiRnv

Fans are trending Jinyoung, Jisoo and Doyoung's nickname JinJiDo on Twitter

Fans loved seeing the idols together due to their amazing chemistry. They also called themselves 'Jinjido' as an abbreviation for Jinyoung, Jisoo and Doyoung. Jinyoung's kind and courteous gesture towards his friends and former Inkigayo hosts had fans tearing up over the past, and the trio's nickname is now trending on Twitter.

ara🏎ᥫ᭡ @peachiesfleur jinjido friendship and groupchat is pretty much real, not a clickbait and definitely not a fragment of our imagination. ALL OF THESE IN THE BIG YEAR OF 2022 jinjido friendship and groupchat is pretty much real, not a clickbait and definitely not a fragment of our imagination. ALL OF THESE IN THE BIG YEAR OF 2022 https://t.co/Ng5orxovqI

gi ❀ @actressjichu from our last jinjido moment in 2018 to 2022 jisoo mentioning “jinjido is still ongoing” jinyoung now supporting jisoo & doyoungs comebacks, is jinjido coming back ?!!? from our last jinjido moment in 2018 to 2022 jisoo mentioning “jinjido is still ongoing” jinyoung now supporting jisoo & doyoungs comebacks, is jinjido coming back ?!!? https://t.co/1Uu9i0uqb9

yeah yeah yeah got me bound @flamingcloudsoo Jisoo mentioning Jinjido on her live, saying she watched Yumi’s Cells S2 in her mag interview, and now Jinyoung posting both their cbs.. JINJIDO IS ALIVE!!! Jisoo mentioning Jinjido on her live, saying she watched Yumi’s Cells S2 in her mag interview, and now Jinyoung posting both their cbs.. JINJIDO IS ALIVE!!! https://t.co/ynN4zUuQk0

Myra @Gyeomhoe Getting my hopes up for jinjido tho i know ntg Getting my hopes up for jinjido tho i know ntg https://t.co/QMLVTS9sae

Jinyoung, Jisoo and Doyoung became friends while MCing for Inkigayo

jisoo's geomungo @jadiorjs no because jinjido were really going through it during their last day 🥹 no because jinjido were really going through it during their last day 🥹 https://t.co/410ej2fQge

The three idols charmed audiences with their playful chemistry as they hosted the show for one of the longest durations and became one of the most popular MC groupings ever.

What made the grouping even more iconic was that each K-pop idol belonged to one of the Big 3 K-pop agencies in Korea i.e. SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment.

Fans loved seeing the idols interacting with each other, especially because they belonged to rival agencies and that it was rare for idols to interact with opposite genders otherwise.

The trio also seemed really close as they often shared screenshots from their group chat that had placed the maknae status on Doyoung. Interestingly, Jinyoung would also tease the Shut Down singer by calling her hyung.

JinJiDo also cheered for each other before their comebacks and wished each other success.

🍂녕순 @autumnjinyoung Full translation of JinJiDo groupchat 🥰 Full translation of JinJiDo groupchat 🥰 https://t.co/2lMYb5EN95

🍂녕순 @autumnjinyoung Btw, for anyone wondering where this is come from, or if this real, it’s real, from jinjido groupchat, sbs shared it officially in 2017🤘🏻 Btw, for anyone wondering where this is come from, or if this real, it’s real, from jinjido groupchat, sbs shared it officially in 2017🤘🏻

In a recent series of events, BLACKPINK's Jisoo returned to Inkigayo to perform her new single Pink Venom, did a Weverse live where she stated that JinJiDo was still going strong.

alex | #TalkThatTalk @pjysoos 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 JISOO MENTIONING JINJIDO I CANT BELIEVE THEYRE NOT STRANGERS ANYMORE JISOO MENTIONING JINJIDO I CANT BELIEVE THEYRE NOT STRANGERS ANYMORE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/kiZsbT6pNW

In another interview, she also stated that she had been watching Yumi's Cells, a K-Drama starting GOT7's Jinyoung in the second season, which probably implies that she had been in touch with Jinyoung for the same.

ً @snowdropsource



: Yumi's Cells. I've been a fan of webtoons. I've been looking forward to it since it was said that it will turn into a drama. I enjoyed watching until season 2. What movie or drama did you enjoy watching recently? #JISOO : Yumi's Cells. I've been a fan of webtoons. I've been looking forward to it since it was said that it will turn into a drama. I enjoyed watching until season 2. What movie or drama did you enjoy watching recently?#JISOO: Yumi's Cells. I've been a fan of webtoons. I've been looking forward to it since it was said that it will turn into a drama. I enjoyed watching until season 2. https://t.co/by7HNeQkC1

Whatever the reason, the iconic trio will always have a special place in the fans' hearts and all three idols have come far in terms of success. Small occurrences like these only add to the fans wishing for a much awaited JinJiDo re-union.

In other news, the BLACKPINK singer is busy with the promotions of her latest album BORN PINK, the first album after a 2 year group hiatus. The quartet recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a live performance of their hit single Shut Down.

Jinyoung of GOT7 appeared as the lead in the second season of the hit K-Drama Yumi's Cells opposite Kim Go-eun, whereas NCT's Doyoung is now busy with his comeback album 2 Baddies with NCT127.

