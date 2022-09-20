GOT7's Jinyoung's sweet support for Jisoo and Doyoung sent fans into an emo-throwback

On September 16, GOT7 member Jinyoung took to his Instagram story to commemorate Jisoo and Doyoung’s comebacks this year and wished them success for the same.
Jinyoung posted a story for Jisoo with regard to BLACKPINK's comeback BORN PINK, writing "Jisoo!!" followed by a thumbs up emoji. Jinyoung also tagged her Instagram account @sooyaaa_.
The story was a still of the singer from her new music video for Shut Down.
Later that day, Jinyoung also showed his support for the NCT member Doyoung, for NCT's new comeback 2 Baddies. The story had a still of Doyoung from his new project, and captioned it, "today 1pm doyoung nct127."
Both Jisoo and Doyoung immediately responded by reposting the same on their Instagram stories. Doyoung wrote, "I love you Park Nyeong gwi."
For the unversed, Park Nyeong gwi is the nickname used for GOT7's Jinyoung. Fans took to Twitter to reminisce about the iconic trio from the Big 3 entertainment companies that hosted Inkigayo from February 2017 to February 2018.
Fans are trending Jinyoung, Jisoo and Doyoung's nickname JinJiDo on Twitter
Fans loved seeing the idols together due to their amazing chemistry. They also called themselves 'Jinjido' as an abbreviation for Jinyoung, Jisoo and Doyoung. Jinyoung's kind and courteous gesture towards his friends and former Inkigayo hosts had fans tearing up over the past, and the trio's nickname is now trending on Twitter.
Jinyoung, Jisoo and Doyoung became friends while MCing for Inkigayo
The three idols charmed audiences with their playful chemistry as they hosted the show for one of the longest durations and became one of the most popular MC groupings ever.
What made the grouping even more iconic was that each K-pop idol belonged to one of the Big 3 K-pop agencies in Korea i.e. SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment.
Fans loved seeing the idols interacting with each other, especially because they belonged to rival agencies and that it was rare for idols to interact with opposite genders otherwise.
The trio also seemed really close as they often shared screenshots from their group chat that had placed the maknae status on Doyoung. Interestingly, Jinyoung would also tease the Shut Down singer by calling her hyung.
JinJiDo also cheered for each other before their comebacks and wished each other success.
In a recent series of events, BLACKPINK's Jisoo returned to Inkigayo to perform her new single Pink Venom, did a Weverse live where she stated that JinJiDo was still going strong.
In another interview, she also stated that she had been watching Yumi's Cells, a K-Drama starting GOT7's Jinyoung in the second season, which probably implies that she had been in touch with Jinyoung for the same.
Whatever the reason, the iconic trio will always have a special place in the fans' hearts and all three idols have come far in terms of success. Small occurrences like these only add to the fans wishing for a much awaited JinJiDo re-union.
In other news, the BLACKPINK singer is busy with the promotions of her latest album BORN PINK, the first album after a 2 year group hiatus. The quartet recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a live performance of their hit single Shut Down.
Jinyoung of GOT7 appeared as the lead in the second season of the hit K-Drama Yumi's Cells opposite Kim Go-eun, whereas NCT's Doyoung is now busy with his comeback album 2 Baddies with NCT127.