“Grew up so fine”: Fans react to BTS’ V and IU’s glow up on their reunion after 11 years

IU and BTS' V's friendship, somewhat elusive in the K-pop sphere, unexpectedly took center stage recently. The revelation of their close bond unfolded after they collaborated on the music video for Love Wins All, a pre-release track from IU's upcoming album.

While fans had noted occasional interactions between BTS and IU over the years, no prominent display of camaraderie distinctly signaled a deep friendship. However, the joint project brought these two artists together in a way that resonated well with fans. Love Wins All captured hearts and provided proof of the genuine connection between IU and V.

Netizens react to IU and V's glow-up (Image via Twitter/@springday_jmd)

This discovery delighted fans and was a visual testament to their not-so-public bond. In essence, their collaboration produced a beautiful musical piece and peeled back the curtain on a longstanding friendship quietly thriving behind the scenes. The unexpected charm and genuine connection have left fans pleasantly surprised and appreciative of the bond between IU and V.

"The most powerful duo," Fans swoon over BTS' V and IU's 11-year glow up

The enchanting collaboration between IU and V, marked by their recent song Love Wins All, has rapidly climbed the ladders of various global music charts, successfully touching the hearts of fans with its emotional brilliance. The long-held dream of witnessing a collaboration between IU and V has been finally brought to life, bringing joy to fans worldwide.

A token of proof of their genuine friendship and sunbae-hoobae relationship was showcased on an episode of IU’s very own show, IU's Palette, which aired on September 12, 2023. The warmth and authenticity of their interactions during the show reassured fans and provided a glimpse into the camaraderie they've built over the years behind the curtains.

During the episode, IU casually mentioned that it wasn't their first meeting, offering fans a comforting sense of their bond. However, it was a video from 11 years ago, surfacing on January 26, that stirred the internet.

This vintage clip featured IU and V standing side by side in 2013, marking BTS' debut. The moment was captured when V served as a special MC alongside bandmate Jungkook for Music Bank, and IU was nominated for first place with her song Red Shoes.

The image, showcasing a young IU with long red hair and V with purplish burgundy hair, delighted fans who marveled at the evident glow-up both artists had undergone over the decade.

The anticipation for a collaboration between IU and the BTS member had been building since their collaborative appearance on IU's Palette. Fans had fervently expressed their hopes for the duo to join forces in a musical venture, eagerly awaiting the magic they believed would unfold.

The collaboration materialized with Love Wins All, a musical and visual masterpiece that impressed fans. The song and the compelling performances by IU and V left a positive impression, prompting fans to express their desire for future collaborations. The wave of positive response indicated that this collaboration was more than just a musical venture.

Netizens react to IU and BTS' V's glowup (image via Twitter/@Santacruzverga1)

Netizens react to IU and BTS' V's glowup (image via Twitter/@notpannkpop_)

As fans reminisced over the vintage video and marveled at the growth of both artists, the sentiment echoed across social media platforms. The journey from their early days to the present showcased their evolution as artists and the nature of their informal cum professional bond.

The wishful echoes for another collaboration between IU and V have already started lingering, displaying the collective anticipation for the potential creation of another musical masterpiece.

The music video for Love Wins All currently has over 25 million views on YouTube. The song is consistently rising in popularity, and the MV has garnered praise for its cinematography.

