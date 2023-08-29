"Hates politicians": Eminem's Democrat political stance trends in wake of Vivek Ramaswamy cease and desist controversy

Renowned rap and hip-hop artist Eminem (fondly called Em by fans) has recently demanded that Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, stop using his music to promote his political campaigns. In fact, Em sent Ramaswamy a cease and desist letter via his label producer, Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), wherein he claimed that if the latter used his music henceforth, the rap artist would be forced to take legal action against him.

This comes in the wake of Vivek Ramaswamy rapping the lyrics of Em’s 2002 hit number Lose Yourself, featured in the film 8 Mile, during his presidential campaign at the Iowa State Fair on August 12. In fact, the Republican, during a fireside chat with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, mentioned that Eminem’s song was his "favorite to walk out to" at campaigns as he felt the track was "young and scrappy" and made him reminisce about his Harvard days when he used to be a part-time rapper.

Interestingly, Ramaswamy’s on-stage performance of Em’s song puzzled his audience. The viral video also took netizens by surprise. While some people slammed him online, others made hilarious comments.

After the news of Eminem’s letter to Ramaswamy surfaced on the internet, people started tagging the former as a "Democrat. After all, this is not the first time he has shown his disregard for a Republican. In fact, the rapper has always been a vocal anti-Trump advocate. In this regard, a netizen commented under @Charlotte Clymer’s tweet, reporting the same:

“Wouldn’t want people to think he’s a conservative”: Eminem gets a Democrat tag as his cease and desist letter to Vivek Ramaswamy becomes viral

The news of Eminem sending Vivek Ramaswamy a cease and desist letter was first reported by the Daily Mail when a spokesperson for the rapper confirmed to the news outlet that a representative for Eminem’s publisher, BMI, submitted a letter to the Republican presidential candidate’s counsel.

As per The Guardian, the content of the letter clearly stated that Em (whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III) objected to Ramaswamy’s use of his compositions and was revoking a license to henceforth utilize them in the latter’s political campaigns. The media house further reported that the letter dated August 23 read as follows:

“We [BMI] will consider any performance of the Eminem works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.”

The letter comes weeks after Ramaswamy’s impromptu performance of Eminem’s Lose Yourself on stage as part of the Iowa State Fair presidential campaign. Regardless, the rapper’s letter to the politician has grabbed the attention of netizens, with many calling Em a Democrat for objecting to a Republican’s use of his song.

So far, Eminem has not reacted to people calling him a Democrat. In contrast, Vivek Ramaswamy responded to Em’s warning with a joke, saying that he couldn’t believe that "The Real Slim Shady" (referring to Eminem and his famous song by the same name) sent him a cease and desist letter. He also promised not to use the rapper's song anymore.

However, earlier, during an interview, Ramaswamy said that he used Em’s music because he thought both he and the rapper were "underdogs" and felt a connection to him and his songs.

Ramaswamy’s love for rap and his stage name "Da Vek" from his college days has been quite a talking point in recent times. Not only that, his love for Em has also been widely reported, with him claiming to the Harvard campus newspaper Crimson that Lose Yourself was his "personal theme."

As for the rapper, he has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump for over a decade. In fact, earlier this month, he blasted the former President for trying to brainwash his supporters and American voters.

What's interesting is that, as per NBC News, previously, Em had allowed President Joe Biden to use his song Lose Yourself for the former's ad campaign "One Opportunity" in 2020, a day before the election. In the past, the rap artist has shown varied political affiliations by praising Democrat Barack Obama but slamming George W. Bush.