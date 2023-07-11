"He became a human missile": Ski Mask the Slump God fan falls to ground during stage dive, sparks hilarious reactions online 

Things went haywire while Ski Mask the Slump God was performing at the Openair Frauenfeld festival in Switzerland on Saturday, July 8. In a viral video from the event, a fan can be seen jumping towards the ground from the stage but ended up falling as he dived towards the crowd.

The energy amongst other present people inspired the Ski Mask the Slump God fan to jump towards the fans standing below, in anticipating that they would form a human net to hold him. However, that did not happen, and all of the people in the crowd moved away as he dived towards them, resulting in an ugly fall.

In the beginning of the now-viral video, several people can be seen nodding and asking the man not to jump.

kira 👾 @kirawontmiss they are sick as heII for moving they are sick as heII for moving😭😭😭 https://t.co/3Fj0NTFSWG

Furthermore, a concerned Ski Mask the Slump God can then be seen asking others to help the said fan get up. As the video went viral on various social media platforms, a video uploaded by @kirawontmiss on Twitter gained close to 10 million views within less than a day of uploading it.

At the same time, many netizens trolled the fan for diving too hard. One social media user also commented and called him a “human missile.”

Social media users trolled the man who dived towards the fan during the Openair Frauenfeld festival in Switzerland on Saturday. (Image via Twitter)

The Openair Frauenfeld Festival in Switzerland is an event held every year in July. Considered the largest hip-hop music festival in Europe, many artists like Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Wizkid Stormzy, etc., performed during the recent weekend.

Social media users react hilariously to a fan diving from the stage and falling during a Ski Mask the Slump God event

As Ski Mask the Slump God wooed the audience with his hits, a fan got in the spirits a bit too much and made a straight dive on the ground. While the latter might be speculating that others present on the ground will form a human net and hold him, things however went south, and he ended up straight on the ground.

As the video went viral, several social media users commented on the video shared by a Twitter user, @kirawontmiss, while writing:

At the moment, it is not known who the fan was, as Ski Mask the Slump God has not addressed the matter yet. However, several artists have time and again condemned the act of diving from the stage as it can cause severe injuries.

