"He was holding a lot in": Fans sympathize with Benzino as rapper cries during Drinks Champs interview

Rapper Benzino appeared on the February 17, 2024, episode of the podcast Drink Champs where he had a heart-to-heart conversation with the hosts. During the two-hour-long interview, the rapper discussed his long-existing beef with Eminem. However, at one point during the interview, Benzino seemingly got emotional and even shed a few tears.

Trigger warning: This article uses slurs and obscene language.

During the interview, he said that he didn't have anything "against Eminem."

"He can rap but I care about us more. I don’t want to talk about it no more… My daughter came to [the] industry figuring 'I gotta be cool with Eminem because everybody’s against my dad.’ You think this sh*t is f*cking cool? Nah, man. We’re failing as people.” The rapper said.

Expand Tweet

Benzino also added how he wished to bury the hatchet once and for all with Eminem and hug it out with him. As the rapper's eyes filled with tears when he spoke, fans took to social media to sympathize with him.

The video of the interview with the Arch Nemesis hitmaker was shared on Instagram by @theshaderoom. Fans began leaving comments on the post with one fan, @iamtaliahwaajid, stating that the rapper was "holding a lot in."

A netizen sympathizes with Benzino. (Image via Instagram/ iamtaliahwaajid)

Internet reacts to Benzino crying while sharing the story of his feud with Eminem

On the latest episode of the Drink Champs podcast, rapper Benzino spoke about his long-standing feud with Eminem. Initially, he called out the Encore rapper alongside Machine Gun Kelly and rapped his latest Eminem diss track Rap Elvis, released earlier this month.

“F*ck Eminem and f*ck everybody down with Eminem. My thing is this, that n*gga won’t face me. I know he ain’t gone fight me. I know that, but how about I’ll battle that n*gga… How about we put this to bed, three-round battle, where me and him battle rap, we have minutes, and we battle." He stated.

The rapper even talked about the racism and gang troubles he faced living as a Black man in Boston, something he claimed Eminem never had to face. He said that the latter came and invaded hip-hop but never bothered to “give it [money] to the homeless Black people.”

Expand Tweet

He added how for over two decades, in every interview he has done, people have asked about Eminem, something he no longer enjoyed.

As the interview proceeded, he changed his tone, expressing his wish to reconcile with Eminem, and even got emotional as he began to cry. He said that he didn't hate the Lose Yourself rapper and did not want to continue with the beef anymore.

The rapper said the simplest solution was they engaged in a rap battle, minus any violence, and later “hug it out” and “let this sh*t be over with.”

"I don't hate Eminem. I don't know him to hate him. I don't hate white people tired of this sh*t, man. It's just too much. I don't want to be the bad guy." Benzino stated.

He mentioned to the hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN how his beef with Slim Shady has ruined his relationship with his daughter Coi Leray.

Towards the end of the two-hour and thirty-minute-long interview, he addressed all the rappers in the industry. He urged them to end all their differences and stand together as a community.

In the wake of this emotional conversation, fans of Benzino are now empathizing with him. They took to X to comment under user @Lawszn’s post with some stating that the interview almost made them feel sorry for him.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The latest interview comes only two weeks after Benzino released his Eminem diss track, Rap Elvis. The track was reportedly in response to Eminem's claim on the Doomsday Pt.2 podcast that he was gay. Benzino also took to his Instagram Live on February 1, 2024, to take a dig at Slim Shady and his rap battle with him.

The rapper also raised questions about Eminem’s ability as a hip-hop artist, label owner, and lyricist, and proclaimed how he won the latest round. He later addressed the Detroit rapper’s fans and said that he "cooked him"

"I ate his *ss up. I cooked him. Back in the day, he cooked me. It's all good. But what you Stans is not gonna do, what you Saltines ain't gonna do, is try to come in here and be like I didn't affect him. Stop it. Because that shows that y'all ain't real hip-hop fans.” He said on the Live.

He also called them out as “biased” and “halfway racists” demanding them not to give him trouble for his skin color, and focus on his music.

The two rappers have been feuding since 2002 when Benzino accused Eminem of culturally appropriating hip-hop culture. Since then, they have been unveiling diss tracks against each other. Last year, matters went worse when Benzino’s daughter defended Eminem and slammed her father.