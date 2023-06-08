"He really built like a Roblox character": Kanye shoulder pads outfit spark hilarious reactions online

Kanye, the popular American rapper well-known for his unique looks, recently caught the attention of netizens when photographs of him and his supposed wife Bianca Censori wearing out-of-the-box outfits went viral online. Ye was seen donning a branded Vetements black T-shirt with custom-made oversized shoulder pads.

The T-shirt had the word "Polizei" (German for "police") written on the back and the rapper paired it with leggings and black sock shoes, which had no sole.

Meanwhile, Censori, an LA-based architectural designer, wore a black Nylon outfit, with a ring-like structure (presumably made up of foam) hiding the lower half of her face and shoulders. She chose a pair of tall black boots to go with her unique dress.

Kanye and Bianca's weird choice of outfits (Image via Twitter/ Hermaine M)

It didn't take long for internet users to start conversations around the couple's look. One netizen mentioned that Kanye was "built like a Roblox character."

Netizens react to Ye's attire (Image via Twitter/TheSneakerbox)

The couple was seen outside a church in Los Angeles, ahead of a Sunday afternoon service. They were accompanied by Ye and Kim Kardashian's son Psalm, aged 4.

Internet reacts to Kanye and his shoulder pad outfit

Kanye's shoulder pads and his alleged wife's bizarre outfit created quite a stir on social media platforms. Several netizens took to platforms like Twitter to express their thoughts on the same.

I am @thonystweet @LoveLuvIce @prettyplusmore I think its a bulletproof vest, but there is no excuse for the tights @LoveLuvIce @prettyplusmore I think its a bulletproof vest, but there is no excuse for the tights

M.J. @whoismjgeorge @dondatimes I will never understand this mans fashion sense. How do you come up with this? What statement is he trying to make? @dondatimes I will never understand this mans fashion sense. How do you come up with this? What statement is he trying to make?

aKitschisjustaKitsch @JustAKitsch @whoismjgeorge @dondatimes No different than what we see during fashion week. All garbage. @whoismjgeorge @dondatimes No different than what we see during fashion week. All garbage.

TRACY @NinsiimaTracy @HermaineM Why is everyone blaming Kanye yet Architect Bianca Censori is the Creative director in this relationship. @HermaineM Why is everyone blaming Kanye yet Architect Bianca Censori is the Creative director in this relationship.

There were even presumptions that the outfits were the doing of artificial intelligence and were suited as football jerseys.

The latest weird getups invited a few more reactions, such as:

(Image via Twitter/April)

Some even ended up comparing the rapper to Gru, the villain from the animated movie series Despicable Me:

(Image via Twitter/Love Yourself)

What’s interesting is that he has been donning the sole-less sock boots and tight leggings for quite some time and the couple’s head-turning costumes have been the butt of jokes in the last few months.

What left netizens perplexed is that this isn’t the first time the 45-year-old has worn this shoulder pad outfit. In fact, only last month, he was seen wearing the same during an ice cream outing with his wife.

Ye has also recently been in the news after being slammed by Kardashian fans online and for being involved in a legal battle with Donda Academy, a private, exclusively Christian school he founded.

