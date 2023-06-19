"He's absolutely pathetic": Laurence Fox gets blasted online as video of him burning Pride flags on Father's day goes viral

English actor Laurence Fox was slammed by netizens online after he shared a video of himself burning Pride flags in his garden on Father's Day, June 18. The 45-year-old actor and musician, who is also a political activist, took to Twitter on Sunday and posted the controversial clip.

In the caption of the post, Laurence referred to Pride as “child mutilation” and wrote that his friend gave him those bunting. He added:

“It got the treatment it deserved.”

Laurence Fox @LozzaFox My friend brought me some child mutilation bunting.



It got the treatment it deserved. My friend brought me some child mutilation bunting.It got the treatment it deserved. https://t.co/hJmioHwo6h

Laurence was wearing a black T-shirt with an anti-LGBTQ+ message written on it, which basically translated to the saying that pride comes before a fall. He doused the flags in lighter fluid and tried to set them alight, but the flames went out on their own, failing to burn the flags. The video had gained over 1.5 million views and over 2K retweets at the time of writing this article.

However, Laurence Fox's hateful act towards the Pride flag and the queer community, in general, was vehemently criticized by people online. The clip was reposted by other accounts who condemned the actor. He was also heavily mocked by netizens. One user Withnail Jones replied to a tweet by Truth Checkers and called the actor "pathetic."

Internet slammed Laurence Fox for posting an anti-Pride video. (Image via Twitter/Truth Checkers)

Laurence Fox comes under fire as anti-Pride video goes viral

Several people criticized Laurence for posting such an offensive video on Father's Day, while others mockingly exclaimed at the actor for being scared of a flag. One user also called this act a "hate crime" and dissed Laurence for being casual about it.

Meanwhile, another user asked the actor whether he was homophobic or anti-Pride, adding that they were asking because it wasn't clear why Laurence burned the flags. Twitter page Truth Checkers shared the video and sarcastically wrote that it was just Laurence Fox spending Father's Day being drunk in his garden and burning Pride flags.

Truth Checkers @truth_checkers Just Laurence Fox spending Father’s Day drunk in his garden, burning Pride flags. Nothing to see here… Just Laurence Fox spending Father’s Day drunk in his garden, burning Pride flags. Nothing to see here… https://t.co/d1nMxeYevQ

Tom Wood @Tom__Wood



I ask as I'm not sure why you are burning these flags! @LozzaFox So just so I am clear, @LozzaFox are you Homophobic or just anti Pride?I ask as I'm not sure why you are burning these flags! @LozzaFox So just so I am clear, @LozzaFox are you Homophobic or just anti Pride?I ask as I'm not sure why you are burning these flags!

Robbie Scowls @RScowler



No wonder the kids were taken away. @truth_checkers Dad of the year: drunk, dangerous and full of hate.No wonder the kids were taken away. @truth_checkers Dad of the year: drunk, dangerous and full of hate.No wonder the kids were taken away.

bass4themasses 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 @bass4themasses @truth_checkers What a wonderful example to set for your children on father's day. @truth_checkers What a wonderful example to set for your children on father's day.

ℝ𝕠𝕩𝕪 🐀🍅 @FireyRoxy @truth_checkers As well as a hate crime, throwing lighter fluid over something attached to a communal wooden fence and lighting it is something the rest of us would call the cops over. @truth_checkers As well as a hate crime, throwing lighter fluid over something attached to a communal wooden fence and lighting it is something the rest of us would call the cops over.

Some people jabbed at the actor saying that his children were probably taken away from him because he is hateful. A few others also wrote that setting the Pride flags on fire in his garden could have also caused a fire incident since the flags were close to the wooden fence.

Netizens also claimed that Laurence should be locked up for both his own and his neighbors' safety.

anne juliff @patanna

He needs locking up for his own safety and especially for his neighbours. @truth_checkers Using a flammable liquid on a party wall is dangerous.He needs locking up for his own safety and especially for his neighbours. @truth_checkers Using a flammable liquid on a party wall is dangerous.He needs locking up for his own safety and especially for his neighbours.

Sporting Nest 🇬🇧 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ ‍🟧‍⬛‍ @SportingNest @truth_checkers Actually, there's a lot to see there. Burning some cloth under a wooden fence under parched trees on a baking hot day is a fire risk. @londonfire should be having words. @truth_checkers Actually, there's a lot to see there. Burning some cloth under a wooden fence under parched trees on a baking hot day is a fire risk. @londonfire should be having words.

J E May / Duchess Marmalade @storiesbyjemay @LozzaFox Dangerous use of open flame. The bush could have caught and spread to the neighbour's house in no time. You could have placed it in a fire safe pit for your little video. @LozzaFox Dangerous use of open flame. The bush could have caught and spread to the neighbour's house in no time. You could have placed it in a fire safe pit for your little video.

Laurence Fox's previous offensive stunt against the LGBTQ+ community

Laurence Fox, a controversial leader of the Reclaim Party, was temporarily banned from Twitter in June last year for a similar offensive stunt. Back then, he changed his Twitter profile picture to a “Swastika” symbol made out of four Pride flags.

The actor pulled this stunt just days after two people were killed by a gunman during the Pride festival in Oslo. Laurence’s profile picture sparked immediate outrage.

Loz Argyle ⚓ @ArgyleLoz Darren Grimes thinks Laurence Fox using the gay pride logo and turning into a Nazi swastika is humorous, it makes me physically sick, broadcasters actually give these far right ghouls a platform to showcase and promote hate, wtf has happened to this country, it's a cesspit.. Darren Grimes thinks Laurence Fox using the gay pride logo and turning into a Nazi swastika is humorous, it makes me physically sick, broadcasters actually give these far right ghouls a platform to showcase and promote hate, wtf has happened to this country, it's a cesspit..

His account was banned for violation of Twitter rules that warns users against posting hateful imagery and abusive profile information. A Twitter spokesperson said at the time that they took enforcement action on Laurence Fox’s account, and he was required to remove the hateful and violative profile picture before regaining his access to his account.

However, after returning to social media following the end of his ban, Laurence discussed the possibility of “woke” people having a meltdown over an altered image of a flag.

Poll : 0 votes