Father's Day 2023: 5 best sneakers on sale to gift 

It is always a foolproof idea to gift your father a pair of sneakers on the occasion of Father's Day. However, for sneakerheads who are working with a limited budget, it is an even better idea to acquire sneakers on sale for their fathers.

When a pair of sneakers goes on sale, it typically means you will be able to secure better value for the money you spend. You have the chance to get sneakers from well-known brands or models that you may not be able to afford at their regular price. If one takes advantage of the deal, they can buy high-quality sneakers that cater to their specific requirements and tastes.

A number of footwear labels present great gifting options for any occasion, and some of them offer amazing discounts on their most well-known sneaker models. Therefore, there is no better occasion than Father's Day to grab some great sneakers on sale to make your best man happy!

The Adidas X_PlrBoost "Beige" and four other sneakers on sale to buy for Father's Day

1) Adidas X_PLRBOOST "Aluminium Solar Gold"

You can encourage your father to step up their game, and amp up the intensity, by gifting them these BOOST sneakers that are quick to respond and are fashionable as well. The interior of the supple upper is lined for extra comfort, while the BOOST midsole supports each step you take, giving you the maximum level of ease.

The top contains at least fifty percent recycled content that is constructed using a variety of recycled materials. This product is merely one of many silhouettes that aim to reduce plastic-related trash.

The Adidas X_PLRBOOST "Aluminium Solar Gold" originally retailed for $160. However, it is currently on sale for $80 at the official Adidas retail site and other select retail sites.

2) UltraBoost 1.0 "Core Black"

Core Black was one of three colors released in June of 2015, along with Silver and White of the Adidas UltraBoost 1.0. The upper is constructed from black and grey Primeknit, while the three-stripe cage, laces, and heel cup are all clad in black color. The shoe sits on a white Boost midsole and a black stretch web rubber outsole. Following the Silver and White Core, the model also saw a Black Core release.

The UltraBoost 1.0 "Core Black" was released in 2020 for $210 and is now available on sale for $105 at the official retail site of Adidas and other select retail sites.

3) Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Black Gym Red

JustFreshKicks

Air Jordan 1 Low 'Black/Gym Red'

=> Available via Nike USAir Jordan 1 Low 'Black/Gym Red'=> bit.ly/40u0sZG Available via Nike USAir Jordan 1 Low 'Black/Gym Red'=> bit.ly/40u0sZG https://t.co/17do1edpck

The Air Jordan 1 Low delivers a clean, classic design that is both familiar and always fresh. This look is inspired by the first Air Jordan sneaker, which was released in 1985. It is designed to be worn in a casual manner and has a timeless silhouette that can be worn with anything and is relevant for all times.

Encapsulated in the sole, the Air-Sole unit contributes to the shoe's lightweight cushioning. Meanwhile, the upper is made of genuine leather, which provides both durability and a high-end appearance. The outsole is made of solid rubber, improving traction on various surfaces.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Black Gym Red was released in 2022 and originally retailed for $110. It is currently available for a discount of $85 at the official Nike retail site.

4) Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

Bennetts

The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Black Anthracite comes in a combination of black and anthracite, the two primary hues that are used to define the style of the shoe.

This pair of Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus sneakers, in Black Anthracite colorway, has a base that looks like a grid and comes embroidered with wavy design lines on the toe and heel. In addition to this, the shoe includes a lacing system that is black and features some green accents on the eyelets. These sneakers' style is finished with an AIR unit sole and a linear pattern for improved grip.

On November 10, 2022, Nike debuted the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Black Anthracite at a suggested retail price of $185. However, these kicks are currently on sale for $99 at the official retail site of Nike.

5) Converse Chuck 70 Utility

From the basketball floor to the fashion catwalk, the Chuck 70 has created a name for itself and evolved into a timeless fashion icon. With its increased height, molded rubber sides, and translucent protective cage overlay, this edition takes your sense of style to an entirely new level.

While premium OrthoLite cushioning ensures comfort, heritage details such as a clean rubber midsole and the iconic All-Star ankle patch complete the overall look of the shoe, imparting both comfort and style.

The Converse Chuck 70 Utility retails for $95, but it is now available on sale for $80 at the official retail site of Converse sneakers.

These are the top five sneakers on sale for loving fathers on the occasion of Father's Day. Let us know in the comment section which of these kicks are you adding to your Father's Day shopping list!

