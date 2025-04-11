"He’s doing what he can to be seen, but the crowd is thinning" - Cam'ron weighs in on Kanye West's recent online rants

American rapper Cam’ron recently shared his sentiments about Kanye and his current controversial behavior in an episode of his You Were Thinking It podcast. As per Hot New HipHop’s April 10 report, the rapper provided an analysis of West's unpredictable actions during the same.

Ad

Cam also gave his opinion and asserted that Ye's actions are not new. Then, referencing West's controversial post-Katrina TV incident, Cam said:

“He’s always had wild quotables.. From the time he said, ‘George Bush doesn’t like Black people’—that just happened to be on CNN. It looked bold instead of bizarre. But he’s been on this type of time for years.”

Ad

For context, as per CNN’s October 13 report, "George Bush doesn't care about Black people" was Ye's off-script statement during a 2005 TV fundraiser for Hurricane Katrina victims. NBC later denied the comment and removed it from West Coast rebroadcasts.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cam further said that:

“If Kanye could still get national interviews, he wouldn’t be talking to Akademiks.. He’s doing what he can to be seen, but the crowd is thinning.”

The podcast episode came two months after rapper Kanye West posted a few tweets on X on February 7, reportedly demanding the release of his prison-bound friend Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial on s*x trafficking and racketeering charges. Ye reportedly called for Diddy's release in a string of posts, writing in one on February 7, 2025: "FREE PUFF."

Ad

Cam'ron further criticised Kanye West, alleging that he just wanted attention

During the same interview, rapper Cam'ron concentrated on what he perceived to be Ye's performative characteristics rather than the platform issue. Cam referred to the rapper's April 9 interview with Akademiks as a practiced performance. He then said:

“Akademiks filmed the lead-up—Kanye wasn’t in costume, he was speaking like a regular person. Then once the cameras started rolling, he flipped the switch and became ‘Ye’.”

Ad

He continued his allegations against Kanye:

“As soon as the interview ended, he’s back to talking about catching flights.”

Cam'ron went on to express his opinions about Ye's online outburst targeting Jay-Z's kids. He said:

“Why are you mentioning another man’s kids? That’s not only out of bounds—it’s desperate. He talks about having all this money, but he doesn’t look like someone who’s at peace.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cam'ron here referenced the fact that according to a March 20 report from Page Six, Ye allegedly questioned the mental competence of Beyonce and Jay-Z's children, Sir and Rumi. As per Hot 97’s March 21 report, he wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

“I SAID JAY Z AND BEYONCES KIDS ARE RETARDED LETS MAKE THE HOT WATER BOILING HOT OR LIKE PEOPLE SAY BROILING HOT (sic)."

Meanwhile, during the same podcast, Cam also responded to Ye's comments addressing Kendrick Lamar. He said:

Ad

“You’re saying Kendrick’s not number one, but where’s your work? You don’t just claim greatness—you prove it.”

For context, Ye uploaded a tweet on X on March 18, addressing Lamar. According to Vibe’s report from the same day, he wrote in the now-deleted tweet:

“I HAAAAAATED ‘NOT LIKE US’. KENDRICK PLEEEEASE COME DISS MEEEE ON BEHALF OF LUCIEN GRANGE PLEEEEEASE.”

Ad

Meanwhile, according to Cam'ron, Ye's deteriorating reputation is more about a man fighting to stay relevant than it is about shock value. Cam alleged that even though the antics are louder, the desperation behind them is loud to those who are paying close attention.

Ad

The podcast was uploaded amidst Kanye’s online rants. Last month, Ye received criticism on March 9 after posting a contentious picture of a Ku Klux Klan robe to his Instagram account with the caption, "Outfit of the day."

Additionally, on March 8, Saturday, he also declared that he will resume his Sunday Service choir events. Ye also posted a screenshot of a text exchange with Sunday Services choir director Jason White on his Instagram Stories on the same day and wrote:

Ad

"Sunday Service Returns March 16 2025.”

Meanwhile, following Cam'ron's comments, Kanye hasn't replied as of yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More