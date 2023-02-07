"He's excellent": AGT: All-Stars fans love Eric Chien's magic in episode 6

The America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, February 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The episode documented the final round of auditions as 10 former contestants from all over the world and across several Got Talent franchises competing against each other to make it to the grand finale and eventually take the coverted title and $1 million home.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, Eric Chien's magic impressed the audience and all the judges but Simon, who wished the magic would have been large-scale. Fans loved watching the magician and applauded his skills. One tweeted:

The latest spin-off has been extremely well-received by the audience. Over the past 5 weeks, viewers have seen an incredible amount of talent and have been rooting for their favorites. Contestants have given it their all to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel as well as the superfans to steer forward in the competition and ultimately clench the title.

Eric Chien impresses audience with his magic skills on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars began with host Terry Crews welcoming the judges and the audience to the final round of auditions where the superfans had the only power to advance one of the 10 acts to the grand finale. The golden buzzer won't be used this week. The judges noted that it was an extremely toiugh competition as they didn't have the power to help.

Eric Chien, who previously participated on season 14 of AGT, returned for yet another chance at winning the title on AGT: All-Stars. Ahead of his audition, the magician reflected on his journey. The contestant explained that being the only Asian in school led to him being bullied by peers and he found love and comfort in magic and has been honing his skills ever since.

He received a standing ovation for his audition on season 14 of the competition, however, Simon Cowell did not want him to stick to close-up magic and do something big. However, Eric chose against it and performed close-up magic again. However, he was soon eliminated.

After making his debut on AGT, Eric performed all over the world and was also part of many other talent shows, including China’s Got Talent, Indonesia’s Got Talent, and Britain’s Got Talent. He even won the title of "the ultimate magician" while in BGT.

The AGT: All-Stars contestant decided to continue his love for close-up magic and called on Heidi to witness the audition up close. He made the judges' faces, the All Stars season theme appeared on a deck of cards, made coins appear and disappear and also made a vase appear for a rose he held as an aid for his magic. By the end of the performance, he handed the rose to Heidi.

The judges and the audience loved the audition. Eric received thunderous applause and was complimented for his magic skills. Howie called the performance "beautiful and elegant." As he held the rose, the judge stated that the contestant "rose" to the occasion tonight.

Heidi noted that that AGT: All-Stars contestant had "insane" magic skills and that it was even more surprising to watch up close beside the magician. Simon, however, stuck to his original idea of liking large-scale magic and that the audition was "cute."

Fans loved to watch Erich Chien perform his magic on AGT: All-Stars

Fans took to social media to applaud the magician for his skills. Check out what they have to say.

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 That was an amazing performance by eric chien #AGTAllStars That was an amazing performance by eric chien #AGTAllStars.

Jacob Elyachar @JacobElyachar Eric Chien is one of the best close-up magicians in @AGT history! He gave me chills! So happy that he competed on #AGTAllStars Eric Chien is one of the best close-up magicians in @AGT history! He gave me chills! So happy that he competed on #AGTAllStars

Wyatt @Wyatt_fann #AGTAllStars Now this is an All Star act Now this is an All Star act 👏 #AGTAllStars

AGTCommenter 🏆🏆 @AGTCommenter Eric Chien was one of the most talented people I’ve ever seen on this show. And yet I had no issue in him not making the finals that year. One of the “best that never was” on this show. #AGT AllStars #AGT Eric Chien was one of the most talented people I’ve ever seen on this show. And yet I had no issue in him not making the finals that year. One of the “best that never was” on this show. #AGTAllStars #AGT

AGTDistrict @AgtDistrict Simon is such a bad critic for magic lol #AGTAllStars Simon is such a bad critic for magic lol #AGTAllStars

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has been an extremely interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the contestants will have to deliver their talent to stay in the running for the title. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness more interesting content on display.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of AGT: All-Stars next Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes