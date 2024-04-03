“He’s so legendary”: TXT reveals the back story of Tiktok challenges with BTS’ Jungkook

On April 2, 2024, New York based-publication, Consequence, released an exclusive interview video on their YouTube channel with TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER), where the group revealed the behind-the-scenes story of BTS' Jungkook's participation in their TikTok challenges.

The video titled 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER Experience Deja Vu Reacting to Old Photos and Videos' was dropped to celebrate the release of the group's new album, minisode 3: TOMORROW.

When asked about the behind-the-story of their TikTok challenge, Chasing That Feeling,' with BTS' Jungkook, the members complimented that the idol quickly learned their choreography and called him:

"Jungkook hyung learned the chores on the spot on that day, and he was already so perfect that we could just put him on stage right away. I thought again, He's so legendary."

TXT members praised BTS' Jungkook for his phenomenal dancing skills

The Name Chapter: Freefall is the fifth studio album by TXT, which they released on October 13, 2023, through Big Hit Music and Republic Records. The album featured ten tracks, including Chasing That Feeling and Happily Ever After. The group did many TikTok challenges to promote their project and uploaded it on different social media handles, such as Instagram, YouTube, and others.

Subsequently, TXT did TikTok challenges on their tracks Chasing That Feeling and Happily Ever After with BTS' Jungkook on October 14, 2023, and October 26, 2023, respectively.

In an interview with Consequence, when asked about the backstory of the TikTok Happily Ever After challenge with BTS' Jungkook, the members stated that the idol brought about 300% energy. They also commented about having fun and feeling the challenge and stated:

"We tend to be hyped up when we are filming "Happily Ever After" challenges, but Jungkook hyung brought up the energy level, not 100%, but 300%. We had a lot of fun filming."

Subsequently, they were also asked about the backstory of the Chasing That Feeling TikTok challenge, to which members replied that they learned the choreography on the spot immediately and thus were impressed with the idol's potential. TXT praised Jungkook and stated:

Soon, clips from the interview where TXT members praised Jungkook for his phenomenal dancing skills went viral on social media. The fandom could not stop gushing over their comments and referred to Golden Maknae as the 'Hero of Idols.' They were also glad to learn that younger idols continue to look up to the Jungkook as their inspiration and treat them as legends in the K-pop industry.

Meanwhile, TXT members also answered other questions regarding their album, music festival experience, and others. In response to how things have changed since recording minisode 1, the group stated:

"It's about three years back that we released minisode 1: Blue Hour. It's been a while, and back then, we were new to the scene and very youthful. Over those three years, I think we've become a lot more mature both emotionally and as artists. I believe we've come to be able to express a wide variety of emotions while recording. Also, our recording duration has become shorter."

They also shared about the progression between the albums and stated that minisode albums are the "bridge" that connects the chapters.

In recent news, BTS' Jungkook released his solo debut album, Golden, on November 3, 2023, through Big Hit Music. The album featured eleven tracks with Standing Next to You as the leading single. He collaborated with prominent artists for his project, including Jack Harlow, Latto, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, and others.

More about TXT

TXT, popularly known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is a South Korean boy group formed by Big Hit Music under HYBE Corporation. The group consists of five members, including Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Soobin, Huening Kai, and Taehyun. They debuted with their extended play, The Dream Chapter: Star, on March 4, 2019.

They were also the first Korean boy band to headline the Lollapalooza USA music festival. They have bagged several accolades, including the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards, Best New Male Artist at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019, and others.

Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military service which he joined on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jimin. The duo joined duty as companion soldiers through the Buddy System.

After concluding five weeks of basic training, the idol was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division and recently assigned the duty of a cook in the military.