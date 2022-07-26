"Her uncles will be crazy for her": Fans rejoice as 2PM’s Chansung and his non-celebrity wife welcome their first child together

We have some good news for fans of 2PM's Chansung. The Gen 2 group's maknae is officially a father. On July 26, a representative of Chansung's agency L'July Entertainment shared:

“Hwang Chan-sung’s wife recently gave birth to a child. Both the mother and child are in good health.”

The idol and his non-celebrity wife welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and fans are excited that the group's youngest member is now a father and that 2PM members are going to be uncles.

Solange 💗❤💚💙💛💜 @solange_1226

#Chansung #찬성 Chansung’s baby girl will be the prettiest baby and the most spoiled girl for sure. Her uncles will be crazy for her. Chansung’s baby girl will be the prettiest baby and the most spoiled girl for sure. Her uncles will be crazy for her.💗❤️💚💙💛💜#Chansung #찬성 https://t.co/fnhbm4dgVA

Chansung debuted in 2008 as a member of the Gen 2 K-pop boy group 2PM.

After 15 years at JYP Entertainment, Chansung left the agency and signed an exclusive contract with L'July Entertainment in March to continue his acting activities.

2PM fans react to the news of Chansung becoming a father

Mysterious VIP @mysterious_vip



My 2PM bias is a father! Congrats!



@soompi This is Chansung right nowMy 2PM bias is a father! Congrats! @soompi This is Chansung right now 😊 My 2PM bias is a father! Congrats! 👏https://t.co/Oq88yvBYDx

2PM's fandom, known as HOTTEST, was delighted to learn that the group's youngest member, Chansung, and his wife are now blessed with a baby girl.

He is currently the only member of the group to have a child. Thus, fans are super excited at the prospect of the baby girl being the apple of everyone's eyes, particularly her uncles - Jun.K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, and Junho.

Sophia @Sophstravels @soompi Wow, I remember when he debut in 2pm and he was the baby of the group....now HE has a baby! How times changes.....Congratulations to him and his partner @soompi Wow, I remember when he debut in 2pm and he was the baby of the group....now HE has a baby! How times changes.....Congratulations to him and his partner 😊

AlessandraCavalcanti @lecavalcanti 🏽 @allkpop Congratulations!! Fist 2PM baby is a little princess @allkpop Congratulations!! Fist 2PM baby is a little princess 💖🙌🏽✨💐

유니타 @truffle_mayo @allkpop 2PM maknae become the first appa in the group @allkpop 2PM maknae become the first appa in the group

Fans are also hopeful that the other group members will get inspired by Chansung and get married and have babies soon.

Daisy loves KING JUNHO🌸 @daisy_talks 🥹

He will be such a loving father

#Chansung #HwangChansung #2PM @2PMagreement211 Remember when we saw this video and said if Chansung has his own baby girl how adorable will it be HE HAS HIS OWN BABY GIRL NOWHe will be such a loving father Remember when we saw this video and said if Chansung has his own baby girl how adorable will it be HE HAS HIS OWN BABY GIRL NOW 💖🥹He will be such a loving father 💖#Chansung #HwangChansung #2PM @2PMagreement211 https://t.co/cf5vlTDwt5

In December 2021, Chansung informed HOTTEST about his marriage and his fiancée's pregnancy through a handwritten letter. Chansung's wife is said to be 8 years older than him. Chansung is currently 32 years old. The couple had intended to host a wedding ceremony for their loved ones but had to postpone due to COVID-19.

He shared:

“While preparing and planning marriage with this person after my military discharge, the blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected, and we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year.”

Solange 💗❤💚💙💛💜 @solange_1226



At this moment I know that you are the happiest man in the world and your HOTTEST family shares your happiness.🥰

I’m very happy for you and your wife, your baby couldn’t have chosen better parents.

#Chansung #찬성 ¡¡¡CONGRATULATIONS MY SHINING STAR!!!🥰At this moment I know that you are the happiest man in the world and your HOTTEST family shares your happiness.🥰I’m very happy for you and your wife, your baby couldn’t have chosen better parents. ¡¡¡CONGRATULATIONS MY SHINING STAR!!!🥰💜🎉At this moment I know that you are the happiest man in the world and your HOTTEST family shares your happiness.🥰💜I’m very happy for you and your wife, your baby couldn’t have chosen better parents.#Chansung #찬성 https://t.co/YnGTMgFSTT

Chansung plans to continue his activities without change even after the birth of his child.

Who is 2PM's Chansung?

di💚hotTAECmadambabe @hottaecmadambae

I look forward to the conversation https://t.co/rzai2SwyQD



#2PM #투피엠

#Chansung #황찬성 #찬성 One of these days, Chansung’s daughter will come across this video and will ask her appa what’s going onI look forward to the conversationhttps://t.co/rzai2SwyQD One of these days, Chansung’s daughter will come across this video and will ask her appa what’s going on💜I look forward to the conversation😂https://t.co/rzai2SwyQD#2PM #투피엠#Chansung #황찬성 #찬성

Hwang Chan-sung, also known by his stage name Chan-sung is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. He is a member of the Korean boy band 2PM.

On June 28 last year, 2PM made their grand comeback with their seventh studio album MUST, which features the title track, Make It. The album also contains nine other songs, along with the title track, seven co-written and/or composed by Jun.K and Taecyeon.

Three months later, 2PM dropped their Japanese EP With Me Again on September 29. It comprises the title track of the same name, the Japanese version of Make It, and five more songs.

Besides his thriving music career, Chansung made his debut as an actor in the 2006 comedy series Unstoppable High Kick and has made cameo appearances in dramas like Dream High, Dr. Romantic 1, and Suspicious Partner.

In 2020, Chansung starred in the Netflix series, My Holo Love. In 2021, Chansung and Nichkhun made special cameo appearances in Vincenzo to support their bandmate Ok Taecyeon.

He recently starred in So I Married an Anti-fan, and Now, we are Breaking Up.

Chansung is also slated to attend the VIP premiere of Hansan: The Appearance of the Dragon to be held on the evening of July 26.

He will be there to support his bandmate, member Ok Taecyeon, who plays the role of Im Jun-young in the film.

