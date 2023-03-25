"His immaturity shows in writing": Aiden Fucci's apology letter for killing Tristyn Bailey sparks massive outrage online

Aiden Fucci, who fatally stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey more than 100 times in 2021 and was charged with first-degree murder in February 2023, recently presented an apology letter to the judge.

At the time of the murder, Aiden was 14. However, he is being tried in court as an adult. R. Lee Smith, the St. Johns County Circuit Court judge, who was scheduled to pass the verdict on Aiden’s sentencing on Friday, March 24, gave him a life sentence in prison.

Instead of appealing before the court, Aiden Fucci gave a handwritten letter to the judge on March 12, which was released on Thursday, March 23. In his letter, Aiden apologized to the Bailey family for taking Tristyn away from them. He also apologized to his own parents for committing the heinous crime.

However, his poorly penned letter, which was replete with grammatical errors, was brutally criticized by netizens on Twitter. Many said that Aiden only spoke about how he was missing out on things and did not, for once, address his apology to his victim, whose life he took two years ago. User @AngelSa48376095 wrote that Aiden's immaturity was evident in his writing and spelling.

Texas charm @AngelSa48376095 His immaturity shows in writing and spelling. The bubble for the dot on an "I" is huge in regards to writing forensics.

Netizens unimpressed by Aiden Fucci's letter to the judge

Aiden Fucci stated in his letter:

“I’m sorry for all the pain I caused to the Bailey family. I(’m) sorry to the friends, brothers, sisters, mom, dad and any other family relatives. I’m sorry that you didn’t get to know her that long. You did not have any long relationships with (Tristyn) and for that I’m sorry.”

He then apologized to the community for bringing so much pain to them. Aiden Fucci added that he was aware that his apology would not fix anything or bring Tristyn back, but he wrote that he hoped it would "help in some way."

Aiden also apologized to his father for causing problems for him at his workplace and went on to say that he missed being outdoors and engaging in activities like paintballing, wheeling, and going on car trips with his father and his brothers.

He then addressed his mother and apologized that she had to move houses since she received threats. Aiden also acknowledged that his younger siblings had to change schools because of him. He further wrote:

"Mom now I miss your lemon pepper chicken. I miss your hugs. I miss you. The longer I'm in here the more i forget the more memories i Lose. I'll never forget you love me."

Aiden's misspelling of Tristyn's name as "Tristen" and his ramblings about how he was missing having fun with his family, enraged the internet. They pointed out that the teenager did not directly address his apology to Tristyn and only focused on himself and his family.

Sea-Lord @amcgarrigle1703 Alot of I'm sorry mum I'm sorry dad I miss this I miss that then ohhh I better say sorry to the other family like an after thought. This letter is nothing more than a look at me look at me feel sorry for me moment.

Lea @brightsyde37 I hope everyday is hell and he continues missing all the stuff he put in his letter as well as more since he cannot grasp the concept it’s not about him. He took a beautiful soul and deserves everything he will get coming to him. #AidenFucci #AidenFucci Sentencing I hope everyday is hell and he continues missing all the stuff he put in his letter as well as more since he cannot grasp the concept it’s not about him. He took a beautiful soul and deserves everything he will get coming to him. #AidenFucci #AidenFucciSentencing

AdiposeRichSpookyBitch @AdiposeRich

He has a learning disability, but doesn't struggle intellectually, yet the letter sounds like it was written by a 10 year old.

He also spelled Tristyn's name wrong, which is vile & insulting.

#tristynbailey The apology letter #AidenFucci wrote for sentencing seems calculated. He has a learning disability, but doesn't struggle intellectually, yet the letter sounds like it was written by a 10 year old. He also spelled Tristyn's name wrong, which is vile & insulting.

Lauren Paige👑 @817Lauren Aiden Fucci’s letter is so immature. I wish I would have never even read it. To say you miss your moms lemon pepper wings after you stabbed 13 yr old Tristyn Bailey, 114 times is triggering high levels of anger. Aiden Fucci’s letter is so immature. I wish I would have never even read it. To say you miss your moms lemon pepper wings after you stabbed 13 yr old Tristyn Bailey, 114 times is triggering high levels of anger.

Katelynn 🦈 @katelynnaustinn Aiden Fucci’s letter to the judge honestly makes my blood boil Aiden Fucci’s letter to the judge honestly makes my blood boil

ICU_UCME @AprilMMangum1 @ChasingPaper89 This kid has zero remorse and he probably never will. @ChasingPaper89 This kid has zero remorse and he probably never will.

🐚Ocean~Soul🐚 @WhereGullsCry ‍🩹 @ChasingPaper89 I couldn't stop crying last night after watching her family give their statements. I believe i fell asleep praying for comfort, peace and healing for all of them. So devastating. So evil.‍🩹 @ChasingPaper89 I couldn't stop crying last night after watching her family give their statements. I believe i fell asleep praying for comfort, peace and healing for all of them. So devastating. So evil. ❤️‍🩹 🙏

Aiden Fucci's friends said the murder was premeditated

The horrific slaying of Tristyn Bailey in May 2021 shook St. Johns County’s tight-knit community in Florida, about 30 miles south of Jacksonville.

Tristyn Bailey was a competitive cheerleader who, alongside Aiden Fucci, attended Patriot Oaks Academy. On the night she was murdered, Tristyn snuck out of her house to hang out with Aiden and another classmate. Aiden reportedly got into an argument with the victim earlier the same day and was also seen pushing her to the ground.

A surveillance video caught her walking with Aiden on a quiet street in Durban Crossing at 1:45 am. The two were heading towards a wooded area.That was the last time Tristyn was seen alive on May 9, 2021.

Around two hours later, Aiden was seen emerging from the woods with his Nike sneakers in his hands.

bee 🦕 tana day !!!!!! @MESSACRIMES just wanted to say this but, some of you know that in my town a little girl named Tristyn Bailey was murdered in may of 2021. her murderer was sentenced to life in prison today. this is the best outcome for justice for tristyn. just wanted to say this but, some of you know that in my town a little girl named Tristyn Bailey was murdered in may of 2021. her murderer was sentenced to life in prison today. this is the best outcome for justice for tristyn.

The next morning, on Mother’s Day, upon realizing that Tristyn was not in her room, her family reported her missing. A jogger came across her body near a neighborhood pond hours later.

Previously, State Attorney RJ Larizza revealed that Tristyn Bailey suffered 49 defensive wounds on her arms, hands, and head. The tip of the hunting knife that Aiden used to slaughter the teenager broke off in her skull.

Later, Aiden Fucci’s friends told investigators that the boy fantasized about murder and violence in the weeks before the slaying. They said that Aiden told them he was going to murder someone the next month. One of his friends told investigators:

“If he were going to kill someone it was going to be planned. He was going to find a random person at night, drag them into the woods and stab them.”

♡ L A U R E N ♡ @laurennfarmerr I can’t let myself truly imagine how Tristyn Bailey’s family & friends feel



it’s too heartbreaking



Aiden Fucci is a monster & deserves to never get out of jail I can’t let myself truly imagine how Tristyn Bailey’s family & friends feelit’s too heartbreaking Aiden Fucci is a monster & deserves to never get out of jail

Stacy Bailey, the slain teenager’s mother, begged judge Lee Smith on Wednesday to give maximum punishment to Aiden. Stacy said:

"Please do not for one second think that he could be rehabilitated at any point. He is beyond saving."

The victim’s sister, Alexis Bailey, also put forth a heart-wrenching statement after putting down 114 stones in a glass jar, the exact number of times Tristyn was stabbed by Aiden. She told the court that Tristyn’s death broke all the members of their family, and none of their lives will ever be the same. Alexis stated:

"Our family broke that day and I don't recognize any of us anymore."

After a two-day hearing featuring experts and victim impact statements from Tristyn’s shattered family members, Aiden Fucci’s life sentence was handed down.

