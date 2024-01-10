"History was also changed": Fans react as Suga reveals his enlistment plan & BTS' break was supposed to take place in November 2020

Min Yoongi, aka Suga of BTS, shared that he originally intended to enlist in the military in November 2020. The final two episodes of the ongoing docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star on Disney Plus were aired on January 10, 2024. However, among the two episodes and its many heart-touching moments, fans were astounded to learn that BTS originally planned to go on hiatus in 2020.

Their set at the Permission to Dance Concert in Los Angeles in 2019, which they thought would be their final group engagement before a hiatus, takes the front stage in episode 7 of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. Every member discusses their favorite memories from their ten-year history, focusing especially on their live performances.

Fans were shocked to learn this information from Suga. In response, fans expressed their gratitude that the schedule was altered so they could see several more exclusive releases by the septet.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star.

"It's precious": Fans praise Suga and other BTS members for being transparent with them about everything

The first six segments of the series explored the global phenomenon of BTS. It includes their origin story, the challenges they faced to achieve their present status, and the mystery of why they chose to remain together despite 10 years of success.

The last two episodes focused on BTS' period of leisure and respite from their busy profession after their concert performance. It gave insight into each member's moments of solitude spent by themselves. Suga openly discussed the crucial nature of these times apart from their peers, emphasizing their love for one another and the happiness they share when they are together.

Then, Suga stated that if there hadn't been a pandemic that same year, the group would have taken a break starting in November 2020. The members and their organization were unprepared for how long the outbreak lasted. He said that he was expected to enlist in November 2020, and they were going to wrap off the ON tour. That was meant to be the last of it.

"We would've taken a break from November 2020 if there hadn't been a pandemic in the same year. We didn't expect the pandemic to go on for so long. we were going to finish the ON tour, and I was supposed to enlist sometime in November of 2020. That was supposed to be the end."

Additionally, the seven members of BTS also convey their priceless bond with their fans and the direct flow of love and gratitude, emphasizing how these live concerts are treasured events. Notably, Suga says that, even after ten years, his followers are the only thing that can keep him going. This shared information demonstrates their commitment to one another and their admirers alike.

The snippet of Suga from the last two episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star made its way to social media platforms. ARMYs flocked to X (formerly Twitter) and posted their reactions upon hearing the news that BTS was supposed to go on a break and enlist in the military in late 2020.

After the new information from Suga, several BTS ARMYs pieced the information and timeline together. They concluded that by 2022, all seven members of the worldwide famous group BTS would have returned from the military if they had enlisted in 2020. However, others expressed relief and gratitude for the original plan to get altered due to the pandemic since they got to witness the members' iconic solo era and other group hits like Dynamite, Butter, Take Two, and more.

Each BTS member expressed various feelings for both the band and themselves in these two episodes. It showed how everyone's vision for the future is still the same: sticking to their convictions and fan base while pursuing an avenue to bring them back together.

The emotionally charged moments when Jin, the first member to enlist, had his hair chopped for military duty are also depicted, as is Jungkook and Suga's visit to encourage him at that momentous occasion. It conveyed the group's intense devotion to one another once more. Moreover, it provided an insight into J-Hope's enlistment and the feelings that they were going through.

Furthermore, the last two episodes also implied that BTS had achieved remarkable success in their separate professions, partly because of their devoted followers and unwavering dedication. Their accomplishments are a powerful model for all budding artists, regardless of whether they perform in a group or pursue solo projects.

Meanwhile, BTS members are serving in the military and aim to reconvene as a group in late 2025 once they are all back. The eight-episode docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star is available to be watched globally on Disney+.