Holy Bang leader Honey J’s boyfriend revealed to be a a decade younger

A week after Honey J announced she was pregnant and will be marrying this year, reports revealed some information about her to-be-husband.

On September 22, 2022, SPOTV News reported that the Holy Bang dance crew leader’s partner was a 25-year-old model who will soon begin his acting career. He is a decade younger than the dancer. The mysterious boyfriend is described as someone with a thoughtful mindset who understands and boosts the dancer’s energy in the report.

The reveal was exciting for the public since they had no information about the choreographer’s to-be husband. The 25-year-old internationally-acclaimed dancer told fans that she was pregnant and was sure to take her life to the next level on September 15, 2022. There was no mention of her significant other’s name, age, occupation, or any details in her lengthy letter.

Many South Korean celebrities choose to keep their personal lives private. They reveal nothing about their significant other to safeguard them from toxic life in the industry. Honey J walked the same path.

Fans react to Honey J’s 25-year-old boyfriend, who will soon take on the responsibility of a father

Dance crew Holy Bang's leader, Honey J, will be tying the knot at the end of this year. While her significant other was kept a secret, a South Korean publication released a report mentioning his basic details. The dancer’s boyfriend is a model and was born in 1997. He will also be foraying into acting soon.

With the details out, fans were in a celebratory spirit. On Instiz, a South Korean online forum, many mentioned that the boyfriend’s age was similar to their 97-liner bias. Even though the comments were full of surprises, they were positive and wished that she lived a happy life.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

“We made a promise for a lifetime”: Honey J announces marriage in a heartfelt letter

Honey J, a hip-hop dancer and choreographer, rose to mainstream fame after winning Mnet’s popular dance competition show Street Woman Fighter in October 2021. On September 15, 2022, the dancer shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend’s shadows to announce her next big step.

She began the letter by expressing her nervousness while letting the world know about one of the most important people in her life. She wrote:

“Hello, this is Honey J. I’m not used to uploading long posts in this space so I’m a bit nervous. However, I wanted to personally announce to everyone the happy news that has recently come to me and share that happiness together, so I’m carefully uploading this.”

She then talked about her significant other and the promise they had made together:

“I, who have always considered love as the most precious, have met someone who makes me want to dream about a future together and we made a promise for a lifetime. He’s someone who always thinks of me first and is overflowing with love and thoughtfulness. I too want to become a person like that for him.”

The Holy Bang leader then dropped the W-word, saying they will get married towards the end of the year. She added that she is pregnant and experiencing indescribable happiness.

“Not too long ago, a new life came to the two of us. I will try to meet this precious and small life who has shown me what happiness that cannot be expressed in words is, with all my love and sincerity.”

Honey J ended the heartfelt letter by asking fans for their support and blessings, which they readily poured onto her social media.

