Hot Boys Rapper B.G. arrested for alleged probation violation after Boosie concert appearance

Former Hot Boys rapper Christopher Noel Dorsey aka B.G. was arrested in Las Vegas on March 27. The 43-year-old was released from a 12-year prison sentence seven months ago.

Dorsey performed at a concert alongside Boosie BadAzz in February while he was out on parole, which, along with a few other actions that violated his three-year parole, reportedly led to his arrest on Wednesday. Dorsey's probation officer reportedly deemed his concert performance a violation because he did not have any approval of self-employment while attending the show.

Moreover, he performed with Boosie, who previously served a 5-year sentence for drug charges. According to the probation officer, B.G., a parolee, violated a federal supervised release statute by associating “unnecessarily” with a convicted felon.

Under that same statute, the probation officer also cited the release of Dorsey’s collaboration with Gucci Mane, another convicted felon as a violation. The two artists released an album Choppers & Bricks in December 2023.

Rapper B.G. might have to go back to prison due to parole violations

B.G.’s arrest warrant was filed on March 21, leading to his detainment in Las Vegas on Wednesday. He was later released on bond and has been scheduled to appear at a New Orleans federal court. The rapper was initially charged at the New Orleans court, followed by his conviction.

In his upcoming court appearance, the judge will determine if the parole violations merit his probation to be revoked. In such a case, Dorsey might have to return to prison.

On March 28, B.G.’s friend OG Freeze updated fans on the rapper’s well-being through a YouTube video. He informed viewers that Dorsey was released from jail after his recent arrest. OG said in the video:

“The man [has] come home, doing his little thing, he ain't bothering nobody...just trying to get his life back on track.”

OG added:

“He ain't doing nothing different than no other rapper.”

OG Freeze further held up his smartphone at the screen, showing a text message that he claimed was from B.G. The message read:

“Bro they scared of me…that prosecutor in New Orleans mad as f*** I’m out here in vegas living my best life and he ain’t break me.”

B.G. was sentenced to prison in 2009 after pleading guilty to gun charges

Christopher Dorsey was released from prison in September 2023 after serving 12 years of his 14-year sentence. He pleaded guilty to witness tampering and gun possession in 2009.

The rapper was arrested with Jerod Fedison, 30, and Demounde Pollard, 20, at a New Orleans traffic stop, where police found three guns, two of which had been previously reported stolen. It was later found that the car they were driving was also stolen from a rental car parking lot.