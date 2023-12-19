"Same thing that happened to Jonathan Majors": Netizens react as Keke Palmer's alleged text messages about hitting Darius Jackson go viral

Keke Palmer is being condemned over a series of alleged text messages that feature her confessing to hitting Darius Jackson. In November, Palmer took the internet by storm when it was revealed that she had filed for a restraining order against him. She claimed that Darius had been emotionally and physically abusive towards her, due to which, she sought sole custody of their son, Leo.

However, things took a turn when Darius accused the actress of being the "primary aggressor" in their turbulent relationship. Legal documents filed in LA on Friday contained details about several alleged incidents supporting Darius Jackson's accusations against Palmer.

A screenshot of some purported text messages sent by the actress to Darius recently surfaced online, further fueling the controversy. X user @celebriD shared a post on December 18, accusing Keke Palmer of falsely convincing everyone of her innocence.

The user believed that Darius Jackson should get an apology, stating this happens to many other men worldwide. Several netizens also took to the comments section of the post to react to the alleged texts and bashed Palmer.

Keke Palmer receives backlash as alleged evidence of her abusing Darius Jackson comes to light

Keke Palmer allegedly apologized to Darius Jackson for her actions as per the receipts submitted by the latter to the court. The very first text read:

"All to myself I did this. I am so unhappy with myself and going backwards by not being better, stronger and smarter."

In the alleged text exchange, the actress went on to express her emotional and mental turmoil and that she feels nobody truly understands or loves her. Palmer reportedly admitted she was ashamed of her behavior. She reasoned that she becomes sensitive when she falls in love and loves with all her might. She later allegedly apologized for hitting Jackson and said:

"In that moment in the alley when you were walking away from me I was just so soul crushed...I'm sorry for hitting you, I'm sorry for being afraid to lose you and that turning into me acting out of fear and desperation. That was not the best me that you received and I'm sorry for that."

As the alleged text messages surfaced online, netizens who initially believed Keke Palmer's words and sympathized with her were left in shock. Many criticized the actress and took to the comments section of @celebriD's tweet to react to the alleged text exchange.

However, a few other people questioned how these text messages prove Darius Jackson's innocence as he was allegedly seen raising his hand on Palmer in video, on a different occasion.

Keke Palmer allegedly attacked Darius Jackson on multiple occasions

One of the incidents noted in the documents filed by Darius allegedly took place in August 2021, as per Page Six. He claimed that the 30-year-old actress allegedly landed a punch on his face during a birthday party at the time. In a second alleged incident that occurred in October 2021, Darius said that in an attempt to stop him from leaving Palmer’s house, she violently gripped his arm.

On another occasion in November 2021, Palmer reportedly spammed him with over 200 calls and 50 emails after he refused to stay with her for the night, as per People.

As per the filing, Darius Jackson also claimed that the actress physically attacked him and even left marks on his body. Additionally, Darius alleged that Keke Palmer berated him, using derogatory names.