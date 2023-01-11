Why did Andrew Tate lose his appeal to end Romanian detention? Influencer and brother Tristan remain in prison

According to reports on Tuesday, an appeals court in Romania's capital, Bucharest, revoked Andrew Tate’s appeal against his 30-day detention in police custody. Tate was charged with allegations of organized s*x crimes. Andrew Tate and his brother, along with two other women who were working together, were arrested on December 29 from Tate’s Romanian house.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson from DIICOT, the Romanian anti-organized crime agency, said that the Court of Appeal in Bucharest rejected Tate’s appeal against an earlier decision by a judge to extend his stay in police custody from 24 hours to 30 days.

Yves @YvesUitGent Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan arrived to court today and their appeal was heard and denied. The Judge has ordered them to remain in a Romanian jail. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan arrived to court today and their appeal was heard and denied. The Judge has ordered them to remain in a Romanian jail. 🇷🇴Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan arrived to court today and their appeal was heard and denied. The Judge has ordered them to remain in a Romanian jail. https://t.co/xrnwMTiN8c

As per NPR, a document that explained the judge’s reasoning for the recent hearing claimed that the possibility of the group evading investigations could not be ignored. The accused could also leave Romania to settle or hide in other countries which do not allow a convicted person to be extradited.

As per the new hearing, the four of them may now have to face detention requests spanning up to 180 days. Officials revealed that the arrests were made based on statements of allegations from six women. The four suspects have denied any involvement in the alleged crimes and their lawyers have also asserted that there is a lack of evidence against them.

Ioan Gliga, one of the defense attorneys, stated:

“The prosecution’s claims were that they have proof. Naturally, we argued that the evidence was lacking.”

On Tuesday, a small group of Andrew Tate’s supporters gathered outside the court for the hearing on Tate’s appeal.

Tristan Tate waved to the group of supportes who assembled outside the appeals court on Tuesday. (Image via Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Andrew Tate reportedly carried a copy of the Quran in his hand while walking into the Court of Appeal in Bucharest

Tate was seen carrying something in his hands as he walked into the court, handcuffed on Tuesday. Reports claim it appeared to be a copy of the central religious text of Islam, the Quran.

Euro Maestro @euromaestro



Tate appeared in court today with Quran to challenge detention



The court denied his appeal



#BREAKING #AndrewTate Romanian court upholds Andrew Tate’s detention for 30 days.Tate appeared in court today with Quran to challenge detentionThe court denied his appeal Romanian court upholds Andrew Tate’s detention for 30 days. Tate appeared in court today with Quran to challenge detentionThe court denied his appeal#BREAKING #AndrewTate https://t.co/MwmqT6V8mR

After their arrest, police said that six women came forward with accusations that Tate and his brother, Tristan, s*xually exploited them. The victims were lured by the Tate brothers to fly out to Romania under the pretense of a romantic relationship. However, upon reaching Tate’s compound, they were treated like hostages who were forced to stay in the house 24/7. They were abused and threatened to take part in online p*rnographic content by the group.

However, Eugen Vidineac, Andrew Tate’s lawyer stated that his client declined all the allegations. Following Tuesday’s hearing, Vidineac informed the media that all four of the accused had a chance to present their comments and the defense lawyers’ appeals were listened to. But Vidineac told the media he was very disappointed with the ruling.

Aside from appealing against the prolongation of their arrest, Andrew Tate and the other three defendants also appealed against the seizure of their belongings. However, the Bucharest appeals court ordered all four suspects to be held in preventive detention for 30 days as previously remanded by a judge on December 30.

The Tate brothers on their way to the hearing on Tuesday. (Image via Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Authorities have captured more than ten plots of land and properties alongside 15 luxury cars in Romania so far. DIICOT said that the belongings were confiscated in order to prevent any proof from remaining concealed. They said that the seized properties could help pay for the damage caused to the victims in case the suspects are convicted.

