"How embarrassing": RHOA fans outraged at Marlo's behavior towards Drew in season 15 episode 8

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time together while also navigating several other dynamics, including personal relationships, strained friendships, and professional commitments, leading to a lot of drama.

On this week's episode of RHOA, Marlo decided to call Drew to sort out their differences. However, when the latter confronted her, she disconnected the call and proceeded to speak badly about Drew, insulting her appearance as well as her career. Fans were outraged at Marlo's behavior. One tweeted:

sociallystacij @SociallyStaciJ Marlo called Drew just to be messy and then she hangs up on her and continues to drag her into the ground over basically nothing. This is who Sanya continues to go to bat for over the other women. How embarrassing. #RHOA Marlo called Drew just to be messy and then she hangs up on her and continues to drag her into the ground over basically nothing. This is who Sanya continues to go to bat for over the other women. How embarrassing. #RHOA

The hit Bravo series has run for 14 successful seasons and the current installment is no different, as it has managed to give several dramatic moments early on in the season, keeping viewers hooked. Cast members of season 15 include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Newcomers for the current installment include Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes, who brought their fair share of drama to the show.

Marlo addresses concerns with Drew on RHOA

Tonight's episode of RHOA saw the cast members trying to resolve impending differences between them. The group has seen several fractures in their relationships over the past few weeks, and while some were able to talk through it, others weren't as receptive, leading to even more friction.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rollerstakes and Blind Dates, read:

"Sheree meets up with Kandi to get a few lingering feelings off of her chest; Drew shoots her first music video while dealing with the arrival of her estranged sister; Marlo experiences a first as she goes on a blind date with a young chef."

Among the RHOA cast members' severed relationships were that of Marlo and Drew. The duo got into an argument when the former confronted her castmate for terming the shooting at Kandi's restaurant an "incident," which according to Marlo, disregarded the fact that her nephew was killed in the same incident.

On this week's episode, Drew was busy preparing her music video, where she was joined by most of her castmates barring a few, including Marlo. The latter was on her first blind date in a long time, but decided to make a phone call to Drew on the way to sort out their impending differences.

However, the phone call didn't end on a positive note for both the RHOA castmates. When Marlo confronted Drew on why she wasn't invited to the music video shoot, the latter brought up their issues in an effort to talk things out and get on a better note. When Drew expressed that she wanted an apology for Marlo's outburst towards her, the latter ended the phone call.

A frustrated Marlo was then seeing saying:

"B***ch you are built like a whole square. You're backed by a man that don't even want you. B**ch you are a deranged wannabe actress."

Fans were upset at Marlo's behavior towards Drew on RHOA

Fans took to social media to express their outrage towards Marlo. They felt that she was being fake since she called Drew "fake" before the phone call but greeted her by saying "beatiful" during the call, and eventually proceeded to insult her by disconnecting.

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Marlo called Drew after talking shit about her, tries to pretend nothing happened, Drew shuts down the fake bs and now Marlow resorts to her nature. A guttersnipe #RHOA Marlo called Drew after talking shit about her, tries to pretend nothing happened, Drew shuts down the fake bs and now Marlow resorts to her nature. A guttersnipe #RHOA https://t.co/eLzV7Q3jay

Season 15 of RHOA is getting dramatic with each passing episode. The coming weeks promise even more drama as the cast members navigate issues and try to resolve them, leading to heated confrontations and conflicts. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a next week's episode on June 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

