How did Katie Spikes die? Tributes pour in as longtime 60 Minutes producer passes away at 53

CBS News star Katie Spikes recently passed away on July 25, 2023, at the age of 53. She died after a five-year battle with cancer. Spikes was known for her appearances on CBS News for more than 20 years and was a producer of 60 Minutes.

The official Facebook page of 60 Minutes also paid tribute to Spikes and wrote:

"We at 60 Minutes are mourning the loss of our longtime producer, Katie Spikes, and extend our deepest sympathies to her family. Katie exemplified the best of 60 Minutes, in her work at CBS News for three decades, and as our beloved colleague and friend."

A criminal defense attorney and Katie's friend, Eric Schwartzreich, shared a Facebook post, writing that he couldn't believe that the news was true.

"I will always cherish our Larchmont, New York Memories and our new Concord, Ohio Memories. College wouldn't have been the same without you my friend. Miss you and much love my friend. Rest in Peace Katie Spikes," he wrote.

CBS Evening News expressed grief in a Twitter post, where they included a video and wrote that they had lost a family member.

Katie Spikes was known for her association with 60 Minutes for many years

Born on October 26, 1969, Katie Spikes spent her childhood in Larchmont, New York. She initially worked at CNN as a talent producer and was known for her work on a primetime show called Larry King Live. She then came to CBS, where she held various other positions.

Spikes eventually gained recognition for her involvement with 60 Minutes as a senior story editor and for arranging guest appearances on the show. The show witnessed the appearances of well-known faces like Barack Obama, Michael Lewis, Joaquin Phoenix, and others.

Katie was also involved in the profile of Tony Bennett, featured in an episode of 60 Minutes in 2022. The episode featured a lineup of performances where he appeared with Lady Gaga on stage.

She was a founding senior producer of a Showtime series titled 60 Minutes Sports. One of the episodes featured a profile of skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin. Apart from being a producer, she was also a guide for the juniors who came to CBS and contributed to the success of various other reporters and producers.

Spikes was residing in Westfield, New Jersey, with her family members. She never revealed anything about her childhood or educational background.

Netizens pay tribute on social media

Katie Spikes became a popular face over the years for her work on 60 Minutes, which helped her accumulate a huge fanbase. Netizens took to social media to express their grief over Katie's death.

Netizens pay tribute on social media (Image via 60 Minutes/Facebook)

Netizens pay tribute on social media (Image via 60 Minutes/Facebook)

Netizens pay tribute on social media (Image via 60 Minutes/Facebook)

60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens described her as a smart, funny, hardworking, genius friend and mentor. He also called her a talented producer, a fearless newsroom diplomat, and an irreplaceable and unwavering friend.

Katie is survived by her husband, Donald Furrer, sons James and Owen, and stepson Brandon, as well as other family members.