How did Leslie Phillips die? Tributes pour in as Harry Potter star who voiced Sorting Hat passes away at 98

Well-known actor, voice artist, and author Leslie Phillips recently passed away on November 7, 2022, at the age of 98. Phillips was mostly known for providing his voice for the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films.

Zara Carr, his wife, expressed her grief in a statement that read:

“I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman. He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went. When we married he cheekily introduced me to the Press as royalty, insisting I was the new Zara Phillips and that I was related to the Queen.”

Sid's Place @sidjamesplace Such a heavy heart with the news that national treasure Leslie Phillips has died at the age of 98. A legend of British cinema and an absolute gentleman into the bargain. One of the greats without a doubt. So long Leslie and thank you for the memories. Such a heavy heart with the news that national treasure Leslie Phillips has died at the age of 98. A legend of British cinema and an absolute gentleman into the bargain. One of the greats without a doubt. So long Leslie and thank you for the memories. https://t.co/eYmbLzB1su

Harry Potter Film @HarryPotterFilm We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Leslie Phillips who voiced the Sorting Hat with such inimitable wit and style in the Harry Potter films. We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Leslie Phillips who voiced the Sorting Hat with such inimitable wit and style in the Harry Potter films. https://t.co/gcqsIT2T3j

No funeral arrangements have been made yet for Phillips and further details on the same shall be revealed soon.

Leslie Phillips’ cause of death explored

Leslie Phillips died on Monday after a long illness. However, he was not hospitalized at the time of death. Phillips died peacefully in his sleep, according to his agent, Jonathan Lloyd.

Leslie Phillips' agent said that he died peacefully in his sleep (Image via Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

He had previously suffered two strokes in six months at the age of 90. His wife Zara called for medical assistance when he suffered the first stroke at his residence in Maida Vale home. During an interview with The Sunday Mirror at the time, Leslie stated:

“I’m too young to pop off just yet. I’ve got everything to live for.”

Reports say that Leslie turned black and blue when he suffered another stroke. Zara was well aware of the health issues that arose during her marriage to Leslie, including his skin cancer, and was concerned about postponing their honeymoon. They married on Christmas in 2013.

Speaking about the honeymoon delay, Leslie at the time told The Sunday Mirror that he underwent surgery for a lump on his face, which was said to be non-cancerous. He said that he had to get it removed and continued:

“Thank God, it isn’t cancer. It just looks rather awful at the moment but I am getting that sorted. We have been for all the appointments and the next part will be in a couple of weeks.”

Leslie Phillips appeared in various TV shows and movies

Born on April 20, 1924, Leslie Phillips made his debut on stage in 1937.

Phillips made uncredited appearances in films like Climbing High and The Mikado and eventually gained recognition for his appearances in the 1957 musical Les Girls and the Carry On films.

In 1959, he appeared in the Italian comedy film Ferdinando I, Re di Napoli and the film adaptation of The Navy Lark. He made his film debut with the musical comedy Lassie from Lancashire in 1983.

Phillips became popular for his performances in films like Empire of the Sun, Scandal, and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. He gradually appeared in TV shows like Honey for Tea, The Bill, Holby City, Midsomer Murders, and more.

His autobiography Hello was published in 2006.

Leslie was chosen as the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 1998 Birthday Honours and became the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2008 New Year Honours. He was also the co-producer of the show Living The Life.

Netizens pay him tribute on Twitter

Leslie Phillips became a famous name in the entertainment industry for his frequent appearances on TV shows and movies. So Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Vintagebobt @bobstackle Thanks for all the laughs. R.I.P. Leslie Phillips Thanks for all the laughs. R.I.P. Leslie Phillips https://t.co/l4aBLnKifU

Tony Maudsley @TonyMaudsley1 RIP Leslie Phillips. Working with him was a joy. And yes he did say DING DONG (because I asked him to) RIP Leslie Phillips. Working with him was a joy. And yes he did say DING DONG (because I asked him to) ❤️ https://t.co/77231UnZzt

Mr Benn @therealmrbenn Leslie Phillips, the man with those fabulous catchphrases has died...

Thank you for your humour Sir. Leslie Phillips, the man with those fabulous catchphrases has died...Thank you for your humour Sir. https://t.co/fDwjVCR5jX

Derek Faye @HeyHeyDerekFaye RIP, Leslie Phillips.

I just know DING DONG will be trending. RIP, Leslie Phillips. I just know DING DONG will be trending. https://t.co/oqtThOK7Eb

Morris Bright MBE @MorrisBrightMBE The wonderful actor, everyone's favourite cad, a master of innuendo and dearest of friends, Leslie Phillips has died aged 98. Spent so many happy times together. He came to my wedding. I shall miss him greatly. Ding Dong Leslie. Hello and now a final goodbye dear chum. The wonderful actor, everyone's favourite cad, a master of innuendo and dearest of friends, Leslie Phillips has died aged 98. Spent so many happy times together. He came to my wedding. I shall miss him greatly. Ding Dong Leslie. Hello and now a final goodbye dear chum. https://t.co/uzhgwIiqcW

Annie Jones @AnnieJo80051383 RIP Leslie Phillips, who has died following a long illness.. RIP Leslie Phillips, who has died following a long illness.. https://t.co/iPRutyY0DG

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan RIP Leslie Phillips, 98.

Wonderful character & superb comedy actor, best known for his what he called his 'lecherous twit' roles in the Carry On & Doctor In The House films with his catchphrases, 'Ding Dong', 'Well, Hello' and 'I Say..' Sad news. RIP Leslie Phillips, 98. Wonderful character & superb comedy actor, best known for his what he called his 'lecherous twit' roles in the Carry On & Doctor In The House films with his catchphrases, 'Ding Dong', 'Well, Hello' and 'I Say..' Sad news. https://t.co/EzzjGstp7U

Martin Knight @MartinKnight_ R.I.P. Leslie Phillips. You didn’t quite Carry On until 100, but Ding Dong! you had a spiffing good try. R.I.P. Leslie Phillips. You didn’t quite Carry On until 100, but Ding Dong! you had a spiffing good try. https://t.co/xZj1VS2CAZ

Rodney Marshall @RodneyMarshall1 “The worst thing, the thing I really don't like, is when people catch me on the Tube and say, 'Go on, say it. Say ding dong'. And the whole Tube turns around. I get terribly embarrassed. I almost blush. You wouldn't think I could blush, would you?” (Leslie Phillips, 1924-2022) “The worst thing, the thing I really don't like, is when people catch me on the Tube and say, 'Go on, say it. Say ding dong'. And the whole Tube turns around. I get terribly embarrassed. I almost blush. You wouldn't think I could blush, would you?” (Leslie Phillips, 1924-2022) 🙏 https://t.co/1QTnAGWEJ5

colin spencer @4bruce7 R I P Leslie Phillips Died Age 98.A True Comedy Legend,Thanks For all The Laughs Ding Dong R I P Leslie R I P Leslie Phillips Died Age 98.A True Comedy Legend,Thanks For all The Laughs Ding Dong R I P Leslie 🌹🌹🌹 https://t.co/H10CSsqzxn

James Hogg @JamesAHogg2 No, they've got it wrong. Leslie Phillips isn't allowed to die. It's the law!! What a chap though. And what a life.



I'll tell you what, take a look at this if you haven't already. The look on his face 25 seconds in will make your day.



God bless Leslie Phillips!



RIP xx No, they've got it wrong. Leslie Phillips isn't allowed to die. It's the law!! What a chap though. And what a life.I'll tell you what, take a look at this if you haven't already. The look on his face 25 seconds in will make your day.God bless Leslie Phillips!RIP xx https://t.co/jwjdqhobTO

leefer @leefer3 Ding....Dong!



Sad news that Actor Leslie Phillips passed away aged 98



Saw a lot of changes in his lifetime..but what a life...what an actor.



RIP Sir Ding....Dong!Sad news that Actor Leslie Phillips passed away aged 98Saw a lot of changes in his lifetime..but what a life...what an actor.RIP Sir https://t.co/MI85cCKY8e

Leslie is survived by his third wife Zara Carr and the four children he shared with his first wife, Penelope Bartley.

