How did Leslie Phillips die? Tributes pour in as Harry Potter star who voiced Sorting Hat passes away at 98

Well-known actor, voice artist, and author Leslie Phillips recently passed away on November 7, 2022, at the age of 98. Phillips was mostly known for providing his voice for the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films.
Zara Carr, his wife, expressed her grief in a statement that read:
“I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman. He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went. When we married he cheekily introduced me to the Press as royalty, insisting I was the new Zara Phillips and that I was related to the Queen.”
No funeral arrangements have been made yet for Phillips and further details on the same shall be revealed soon.
Leslie Phillips’ cause of death explored
Leslie Phillips died on Monday after a long illness. However, he was not hospitalized at the time of death. Phillips died peacefully in his sleep, according to his agent, Jonathan Lloyd.
He had previously suffered two strokes in six months at the age of 90. His wife Zara called for medical assistance when he suffered the first stroke at his residence in Maida Vale home. During an interview with The Sunday Mirror at the time, Leslie stated:
“I’m too young to pop off just yet. I’ve got everything to live for.”
Reports say that Leslie turned black and blue when he suffered another stroke. Zara was well aware of the health issues that arose during her marriage to Leslie, including his skin cancer, and was concerned about postponing their honeymoon. They married on Christmas in 2013.
Speaking about the honeymoon delay, Leslie at the time told The Sunday Mirror that he underwent surgery for a lump on his face, which was said to be non-cancerous. He said that he had to get it removed and continued:
“Thank God, it isn’t cancer. It just looks rather awful at the moment but I am getting that sorted. We have been for all the appointments and the next part will be in a couple of weeks.”
Leslie Phillips appeared in various TV shows and movies
Born on April 20, 1924, Leslie Phillips made his debut on stage in 1937.
Phillips made uncredited appearances in films like Climbing High and The Mikado and eventually gained recognition for his appearances in the 1957 musical Les Girls and the Carry On films.
In 1959, he appeared in the Italian comedy film Ferdinando I, Re di Napoli and the film adaptation of The Navy Lark. He made his film debut with the musical comedy Lassie from Lancashire in 1983.
Phillips became popular for his performances in films like Empire of the Sun, Scandal, and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. He gradually appeared in TV shows like Honey for Tea, The Bill, Holby City, Midsomer Murders, and more.
His autobiography Hello was published in 2006.
Leslie was chosen as the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 1998 Birthday Honours and became the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2008 New Year Honours. He was also the co-producer of the show Living The Life.
Netizens pay him tribute on Twitter
Leslie Phillips became a famous name in the entertainment industry for his frequent appearances on TV shows and movies. So Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.
Leslie is survived by his third wife Zara Carr and the four children he shared with his first wife, Penelope Bartley.