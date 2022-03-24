How did Madeleine Albright die? Cause of death explored as first female US Secretary of State passes away at 84

Madeleine Albright, the first female US Secretary of State, passed away on March 23, 2022, at the age of 84. She was reportedly suffering from cancer and took her last breath after a battle with the illness.

The news of her demise and cause of death was confirmed in an official statement by her family:

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th US Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today. The cause was cancer.”

Madeleine Albright @madeleine Below is a statement from the family of @Madeleine: Below is a statement from the family of @Madeleine: https://t.co/C7Xt0EN5c9

The statement revealed that Albright was surrounded by friends and family at the time of her death. It further noted that she was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Several politicians paid their heartfelt tributes to the diplomat following the news of her death. These include US President Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Tony Blair, as well as Bill and Hillary Clinton.

A look back into the life of Madeleine Albright

Madeleine Albright was the first US Secretary of State (Image via David M. Russell/Getty Images)

Madeleine Albright, aka Marie Jana Korbelova, was born on May 15, 1937, in Prague, Czechoslovakia. Her father, Josef Korbel, was a Czech diplomat and a supporter of Tomas Masaryk and Edvard Benes.

Following the signing of the Munich Agreement in September 1938 and the German occupation of Czechoslovakia, the Korbel family were forced into exile for their connection to Benes.

The Korbels migrated to Britain in May 1939, and Josef started working for Benes’ Czechoslovak government-in-exile.

Madeleine Albright @madeleine



Looking forward to watching Dr. Fauci pitch for America tonight. #tbt to #OpeningDay 1997 — my throw for the Baltimore Orioles generated a @nytimes photo of me with the caption, “Now pitching for the United States.”Looking forward to watching Dr. Fauci pitch for America tonight. #tbt to #OpeningDay 1997 — my throw for the Baltimore Orioles generated a @nytimes photo of me with the caption, “Now pitching for the United States.”Looking forward to watching Dr. Fauci pitch for America tonight. https://t.co/z6BryZBqPO

During her time in Britain, Albright became one of the children featured in a documentary made to promote sympathy for war refugees in London.

The Korbel family returned to Prague after the fall of Nazi Germany. They moved to Belgrade (formerly part of Yugoslavia) after Josef Korbel was appointed press attaché at Czechoslovakian Embassy in Yugoslavia.

Albright completed school at the Prealpina Institut pour Jeunes Filles in Switzerland. She changed her name to “Madeleine” from “Marie Jana” after learning French.

She immigrated to the United States with her family in 1948 after her father applied for political asylum, claiming he faced threats in Prague for opposing the country’s communist regime.

Madeleine Albright spent her teenage years in Denver and graduated from the Kent Denver School in Cherry Hills Village in 1955. She received her US citizenship in 1957 and joined the College Democrats of America.

Albright then attended Wellesley College on a full scholarship and graduated as a political science major in 1959. She also started working as an intern for The Denver Post and met husband Joseph Medill Patterson Albright at work.

The pair tied the knot in 1959 and moved to Chicago in 1960, where Albright started working as a picture editor for Encyclopedia Britannica. She also started studying at Hofstra University in the Village of Hempstead.

Albright moved to Washington, D.C., with her husband and twin daughters in 1962. She continued to study Russian alongside international relations at the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies.

The politician also studied at Columbia University's Department of Public Law and Government. She earned a certificate in Russian and also received her M.A. and Ph.D. degrees. She even took a graduate course from political scientist Zbigniew Brzezinski.

In 1968, Albright returned to Washington, D.C., and later earned her Doctor of Philosophy from Columbia in 1975. She then started fundraising for her daughters' school and was eventually responsible for organizing a fundraising dinner for the 1972 presidential campaign of US Senator Ed Muskie.

Albright was appointed as Muskie’s chief legislative assistant in 1976 and went on to work at the White House during Jimmy Carter’s administration. After her former professor Brzezinski was appointed National Security Advisor, Albright was hired to work in the West Wing as the National Security Council's congressional liaison.

In 1980, Albright started working on a research project at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. Two years later, she joined Georgetown University as an academic staffer.

Albright started serving as a major Democratic Party foreign policy advisor, briefing vice-presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro and presidential candidate Michael Dukakis in 1984 and 1988, respectively.

In 1993, Bill Clinton nominated Madeleine Albright as the US Ambassador to the United Nations. She was appointed to the role after Clinton’s inauguration in 1993. Albright served in the position until she was appointed US Secretary of State during Clinton’s second term in 1997.

Madeleine Albright also created history by becoming the first female US Secretary of State in 1997 and remained in the role until Clinton left office in 2001.

Madeleine Albright @madeleine Secretary Antony Blinken @SecBlinken 25 years ago today, @madeleine Albright was sworn-in as our nation's first female Secretary of State. I am humbled to follow in her footsteps. American diplomacy, @StateDept , and our country are better for her service. 25 years ago today, @madeleine Albright was sworn-in as our nation's first female Secretary of State. I am humbled to follow in her footsteps. American diplomacy, @StateDept, and our country are better for her service. It was the honor of my life to serve the American people by defending their interests and values around the world. I will never forget walking into the State Department 25 years ago today. Passing by the portraits of my predecessors, I could feel the walls shake just a little twitter.com/SecBlinken/sta… It was the honor of my life to serve the American people by defending their interests and values around the world. I will never forget walking into the State Department 25 years ago today. Passing by the portraits of my predecessors, I could feel the walls shake just a little twitter.com/SecBlinken/sta…

The Democrat also served on the board of the Council on Foreign Relations and chair of the Albright Stonebridge Group consulting firm. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former US President Barack Obama in May 2012.

Twitter pays tribute to Madeleine Albright

Several political leaders mourned the loss of Madeleine Albright (Image via Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

As a refugee who fled home during her childhood, Madeleine Albright created history in her political career by becoming the first female US Secretary of State. She was often considered a trailblazer in her field of work and is known as a phenomenal diplomat and visionary leader.

Following the news of her demise, several people took to Twitter to mourn the loss, including prominent political figures from across the US and the world:

President Biden @POTUS Madeleine Albright was a force for goodness, grace, and decency — and for freedom. Hers were the hands that turned the tide of history. Jill and I will miss her dearly and send our love and prayers to her family. Madeleine Albright was a force for goodness, grace, and decency — and for freedom. Hers were the hands that turned the tide of history. Jill and I will miss her dearly and send our love and prayers to her family.

Barack Obama @BarackObama As the first woman to serve as America’s top diplomat, Madeleine Albright was a champion for democratic values. Michelle and I send our thoughts to the Albright family and everyone who knew and served with a truly remarkable woman. As the first woman to serve as America’s top diplomat, Madeleine Albright was a champion for democratic values. Michelle and I send our thoughts to the Albright family and everyone who knew and served with a truly remarkable woman. https://t.co/8jj3GYZXbB

Vice President Kamala Harris @VP The world lost a brilliant and beloved leader today. Madeleine Albright gave so much of her life to public service—always with intelligence, strength, and conviction. Secretary Albright was a mentor and a friend. I will miss her. The world lost a brilliant and beloved leader today. Madeleine Albright gave so much of her life to public service—always with intelligence, strength, and conviction. Secretary Albright was a mentor and a friend. I will miss her. https://t.co/o77CjDSqPV

George Hahn @georgehahn “That's what's so worrisome, is that fascism can come in a way that it is one step at a time, and in many ways, goes unnoticed until it's too late.” - Madeleine Albright “That's what's so worrisome, is that fascism can come in a way that it is one step at a time, and in many ways, goes unnoticed until it's too late.” - Madeleine Albright https://t.co/vB1tyGnDbs

Bill Clinton @BillClinton My statement on the passing of Madeleine Albright—one of the finest Secretaries of State, an outstanding UN Ambassador, a brilliant professor, and an extraordinary human being. My statement on the passing of Madeleine Albright—one of the finest Secretaries of State, an outstanding UN Ambassador, a brilliant professor, and an extraordinary human being. https://t.co/50QXFhzGit

Samantha Power @PowerUSAID Simply gutted by Madeleine Albright's passing. I treasured her—her counsel, mentorship, easy laugh, & insatiable desire to improve things. A refugee who became our 1st female Secretary of State, she embodied the promise of America, but also made America better. I'll miss her so. Simply gutted by Madeleine Albright's passing. I treasured her—her counsel, mentorship, easy laugh, & insatiable desire to improve things. A refugee who became our 1st female Secretary of State, she embodied the promise of America, but also made America better. I'll miss her so. https://t.co/5AKQUIMPrI

Michael McFaul @McFaul My last conversation with Madeleine Albright a few weeks ago was strategizing about how the free world could do more to help democratic Ukraine. Honor her amazing legacy by doing just that. My last conversation with Madeleine Albright a few weeks ago was strategizing about how the free world could do more to help democratic Ukraine. Honor her amazing legacy by doing just that.

Michael Beschloss @BeschlossDC Very sad about Madeleine Albright, a lovely, great, proud American who always understood the importance of democracy here and abroad. Very sad about Madeleine Albright, a lovely, great, proud American who always understood the importance of democracy here and abroad.

Condoleezza Rice @CondoleezzaRice Madeleine Albright was not only a trailblazer for women worldwide, but a fearless fighter for freedom on behalf of all humanity. She changed the world in remarkable ways. May she rest in peace. Madeleine Albright was not only a trailblazer for women worldwide, but a fearless fighter for freedom on behalf of all humanity. She changed the world in remarkable ways. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/XslXE8J8CT

Téa Leoni @TeaLeoni To all of us very lucky women who were touched by the Honorable @Madeleine Albright, we lost The OG M-Sec. I hope we honor her imitable commitment to fight for this democracy. To all of us very lucky women who were touched by the Honorable @Madeleine Albright, we lost The OG M-Sec. I hope we honor her imitable commitment to fight for this democracy. https://t.co/PkbTGrjENS

Nancy Pelosi @SpeakerPelosi Today, we lost a towering champion for peace, diplomacy and democracy: Secretary Madeleine Albright.



As the first woman to serve as our top diplomat, she paved the way for generations of women serving at the highest levels of government and representing our nation abroad. Today, we lost a towering champion for peace, diplomacy and democracy: Secretary Madeleine Albright. As the first woman to serve as our top diplomat, she paved the way for generations of women serving at the highest levels of government and representing our nation abroad.

Elizabeth Warren @SenWarren Madeleine Albright came to America as a refugee and broke barriers as the first woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of State. She was a powerful champion for human rights and democracy, and she inspired generations of future leaders. My heartfelt condolences to her loved ones. Madeleine Albright came to America as a refugee and broke barriers as the first woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of State. She was a powerful champion for human rights and democracy, and she inspired generations of future leaders. My heartfelt condolences to her loved ones.

Barbra Streisand @BarbraStreisand Secretary Madeleine Albright was a good friend of mine for the last 28 years. I am so sad about losing a good friend and a great woman in this fragile world of ours. May you rest in peace dear one… Secretary Madeleine Albright was a good friend of mine for the last 28 years. I am so sad about losing a good friend and a great woman in this fragile world of ours. May you rest in peace dear one… https://t.co/j4TF2l12Xw

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya @Tsihanouskaya I will always cherish the vibrant energy, strength, wit of Madeleine Albright she was so keen to share with me – when I needed it the most. The world lost not only the historical State Secretary, a pioneering female politician but a guiding light for so many of us. Rest in peace. I will always cherish the vibrant energy, strength, wit of Madeleine Albright she was so keen to share with me – when I needed it the most. The world lost not only the historical State Secretary, a pioneering female politician but a guiding light for so many of us. Rest in peace. https://t.co/dYGZYxNqT5

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Madeleine Albright will be remembered for her work and contributions to the U.S. political scene. Her legacy will be cherished by contemporaries and future generations alike.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh