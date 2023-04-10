How many kids does Joan Sebastian have? All about his family as son Julian Figueroa dies aged 27

Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian's son, singer-songwriter, Julian Figueroa, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Costa Rican-Mexican actress, model, and singer Maribel Guardia shared the news on Facebook, which also included a picture of Julian. Mirabel, Julian's mother, said that Julian was found unresponsive in his house in Mexico City, and 911 was immediately called.

The post noted that according to medical reports, Julian died from acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. She added that while she would love to talk to everyone who is trying to get in touch with her, she didn't have the strength to go through with it.

She noted that she hopes everyone can respect the family's space and privacy during the tough time.

The post also stated that a private funeral will be organized for Julian Figueroa and will be attended by all those who were close to him. She expressed gratitude for the love and support but noted that she couldn't respond to everyone but would do so later.

Julian was one of Joan Sebastian's eight children who were born from the latter's relationships with five different women.

Joan Sebastian had eight children from five different women

Joan Sebastian was a father of eight children (Image via Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Joan Sebastian gained recognition over the years as a flawless singer-songwriter. The Mexican musician, who was born on April 8, 1951, passed away on July 13, 2015, at the age of 64, after a battle with bone cancer.

While he was famous for his music, his personal life was also in the spotlight as he had eight children from five different relationships.

Three children with Teresa Figueroa

His first child, Jose Manuel Figueroa Gonzalez, was born to Teresa Figueroa on May 15, 1975. Jose has been a musician and actor and he joined a record label at the age of 19, releasing his first album, Expulsado del Paraiso, in 1995.

He is also known for his albums like A Caballo, Inmortal, Rosas y Espinas, and more. Jose has been featured on TV shows like Por Siempre Joan Sebastian, La hora pico, and more.

Joan had two more kids with Teresa. Sebastian's second son, Juan Sebastian Figueroa Gonzalez, was born on August 17, 1977, and his third son, Trigo de Jesus Figueroa, was born on June 25, 1979.

Juan died on June 12, 2010, at the age of 32 from a bullet wound following a dispute he was involved with after not being allowed to enter a nightclub.

Trigo would accompany his father on different tours and shows. When his father went to perform in Texas in August 2006, a huge crowd of fans tried to get an autograph from Sebastian and Trigo attempted to control them. Three people from the crowd got frustrated and shot Trigo in the head.

Trigo was hospitalized at McAllen Medical Center and had to undergo a head operation. However, he could not survive and died in a short while.

A daughter with Zarelea Figueroa Ocampo

Joan Sebastian's first daughter, Zarelea Figueroa Ocampo, was born on August 23, 1998, to Maria del Carmen Ocampo. Zarelea has been a musician and her first album, Te Recuerdo Bonito, was released in May 2017.

Zarelea has also been a social media personality and is active on different social media platforms. She has around 112,000 followers on Instagram and more than 4,000 followers on Twitter. Zarelea also had a YouTube channel where her videos have received more than 2 million views.

One son with Maribel Guardia

Julian Figueroa Fernandez was born on May 2, 1995, following Joan Sebastian's marriage to Maribel Guardia. He was a popular musician and also an actor, and was known for his appearances on Por Siempre Joan Sebastian.

Two daughters with Alina Espin

Born on February 10, 1998, to Alina Espin, Joana Marcelia Figueroa Espin is a social media star who has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. She has been described as an upcoming actress on her social media pages.

Alina Espin and Joan Sebastian's other daughter, D'Yave Figueroa Espin, are both pursuing a career in the world of social media. She currently has around 21,000 followers on her Instagram page.

A daughter with Erica Alonso

Born on March 8, 2003, Juliana Joeri Figueroa Alonso is 20 years old. She was only 8 years old when she started her career as a musician and has been an expert in violin. She has been an intern at various fashion houses and is active on social media platforms with thousands of followers.

As mentioned earlier, the funeral for Julian Figueroa will be held soon and will be attended by those close to him.

