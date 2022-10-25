How many times has Chante Moore been married ? R&B singer ties the knot with Stephen Hill

Chante Moore recently tied the knot with former BET executive Stephen Hill on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Hill posted a picture of Moore on his Instagram account, claiming that he was supposed to share it the day before, with the caption:

“And then I saw… this natural beauty right here. My Baby. The Light. The Space. The Energy. The Love. So instead of posting, I took pictures of her posting…and then got lost in one of the most magnificent nights of a life sculpted of many magnificent nights.”

The post continued:

“Chose not to post about it; just be about it. And to be about my wife, @ichantemoore. And to make sure that the day was her best ever. We are married and we were surrounded (literally) by love, friends and family while it happened. More later. Not now. Still being about it. #LoveWins #Stephante #LeaningIn”

Hill also wrote that he and Moore have been waiting for the day. Moore quickly followed suit, posting a photo of herself in a Galia Lahav bridal gown alongside Hill.

Hill & Moore's wedding was attended by well-known personalities like Julissa Bermudez, Rocsi Diaz, and Keisha Chante. Moore has been married three times so far and her marriage to Hill will be her fourth.

Chante Moore’s personal life explored

Chante Moore first married one of her childhood friends in 1991, whose identity remains unknown. While speaking with Unsung, she stated that after a few bad relationships, she was afraid of love and decided to outsmart it by marrying her friend.

Moore even mentioned her first marriage in her self-autobiographical book Will I Marry Me?,revealing that she began dating a childhood friend when she was in sixth grade.

Moore began dating actor Kadeem Hardison after her divorce from her first husband in 1993. They married quietly in 1997 and divorced in 2000. Prior to their marriage, Chante and Kadeem had a daughter, Sophia, who was born in 1996.

Chante then married singer Kenny Lattimore at a private ceremony on New Year’s Day in 2002. They welcomed a son in 2003. Chante confirmed her divorce from Kenny via Facebook in July 2011.

Chante Moore and Stephen Hill’s relationship timeline

Chante Moore and Stephen Hill got engaged in 2021 (Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Chante Moore and Stephen Hill got engaged in October 2021 while on vacation for Hill's 60th birthday.

Moore discussed her engagement with comedian and radio personality Rickey Smiley, revealing that she and Hill have been friends for a long time. She also stated that she is very happy and that she is at peace with herself. She continued:

“I really do feel like I can just settle in not settle down because we’re flying everywhere, going everywhere, doing everything and I love it. We never would have thought this. We’ve known each other since 1992. He’s always been one of my favorite people to run into accidentally and things just kind of changed.”

Hill was in charge of BET programming and events such as the BET Awards and the BET Hip Hop Awards. He left the network in 2017 and is now working on the American Music Awards, which will be held next month.

Chante Moore released her first album Precious in 1992 followed by a lineup of successful albums like A Love Supreme, This Moment Is Mine, Exposed, Love the Woman, Moore Is More, and more.

