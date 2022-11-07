How did Mimi Parker die? Tributes pour in as Low drummer passes away at 55

Longtime member of the indie rock band Low, Mimi Parker recently passed away on November 5 at the age of 55. She died following a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk revealed the sad news. The band also paid tribute to her on Instagram and wrote:

“Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing. – Alan”

Low was initially a trio from 1993 to 2020 and had four different bassists in all these years. Mimi was a member since the time the band was formed.

Mimi Parker was diagnosed with cancer in 2020

Mimi Parker passed away on Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was diagnosed with the disease back in 2020. She even spoke about it earlier this year during an appearance on the Sheroes Radio podcast and stated that when people are diagnosed with such problems, they ask themselves why it had to be them.

Mimi Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020 (Image via Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

Stating that she never asked the same questions herself since this happened randomly, she continued:

“Our time can be cut short and what do we do with that time that we have. We try to make each day mean something.”

The band canceled a few shows in Europe in August 2022 so that Parker could undergo treatment and announced last month that the European tour had been entirely canceled.

While announcing the news on social media, the band wrote that recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible. They continued:

“Our hope is that she will respond to new treatments and be able to play the shows we have scheduled for the fall, including the Water is Life festival in Duluth on September 4. We are very sorry for the inconvenience of ticket shuffling and travel expenses/changes. We welcome your positive hopes/prayers as we hope and pray for you all. Thank you, peace. – Low.”

Mimi Parker was a drummer, vocalist, and composer for Low

Mimi Parker was born and raised in Minnesota and grew up in a musical family. Mimi’s mother was a country singer. While speaking to Terry Gross in an interview with Fresh Air in 2005, she said that her role was to come up with harmonies because she and her sister used to sing the lead.

Mimi said that she learned how to listen from the beginning and came up with harmonies. She was a member of her high school marching band where she used to play drums.

Mimi Parker met Alan Sparhawk in fourth grade and they started dating when they were in junior high school. The pair tied the knot a few years later and Alan formed Low with bassist John Nichols. Speaking to NPR last year, Parker said:

“Honestly, if it hadn’t been for the marriage, for the family … we never would have survived this long as a band.”

Low’s first album, I Could Live in Hope, was released in 1994 and they continued their successful journey with albums like Long Division, I Could Live in Hope, Secret Name, Kranky, Trust, and more.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Mimi Parker became popular over the years as a member of Low. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

#WOMENSART @womensart1 Mimi Parker, drummer, vocalist and songwriter for the US indie band Low. RIP. #WomensArt Mimi Parker, drummer, vocalist and songwriter for the US indie band Low. RIP.#WomensArt https://t.co/2cQTotXlLB

heth @hetherrfortune RIP queen of slowcore Mimi Parker RIP queen of slowcore Mimi Parker ❤️ https://t.co/8YFllM9xSC

Timo Tjahjanto @Timobros RIP Mimi Parker.

I’ll be Forever in debt for allowing me to use the music. RIP Mimi Parker.I’ll be Forever in debt for allowing me to use the music. https://t.co/s59daoqxdb

Joshua Minsoo Kim @misterminsoo RIP Mimi Parker. Low has been one of those life-long bands for me. I'm happy to have had the chance to interview Mimi & Alan last year. Knowing more about who she was as a person, and how the two worked together creatively, has stuck with me and is what I'm thinking about today. RIP Mimi Parker. Low has been one of those life-long bands for me. I'm happy to have had the chance to interview Mimi & Alan last year. Knowing more about who she was as a person, and how the two worked together creatively, has stuck with me and is what I'm thinking about today. https://t.co/dA5watRSLj

Ry @RyanDye RIP Mimi Parker.



I’ll never forget you RIP Mimi Parker. I’ll never forget you https://t.co/hsAzH66PM8

Steven Hyden @Steven_Hyden RIP Mimi Parker. A singular singer in a singular band. Low has a world class discography but the two most recent records rank among their very best and most adventurous. Not many bands can say the same. On HEY WHAT you could hear how strong her union with Alan Sparhawk was. RIP Mimi Parker. A singular singer in a singular band. Low has a world class discography but the two most recent records rank among their very best and most adventurous. Not many bands can say the same. On HEY WHAT you could hear how strong her union with Alan Sparhawk was.

Audrey Ewell @AudreyEwell

Alan and their family need your love now. By all means, share your grief and memories with us but please: say it directly to them too. Tell them what she meant to you. Share your memories and love with them. It makes such a difference. RIP Mimi ParkerAlan and their family need your love now. By all means, share your grief and memories with us but please: say it directly to them too. Tell them what she meant to you. Share your memories and love with them. It makes such a difference. RIP Mimi ParkerAlan and their family need your love now. By all means, share your grief and memories with us but please: say it directly to them too. Tell them what she meant to you. Share your memories and love with them. It makes such a difference. 💔 https://t.co/ShQgj88Vd0

Andy Cush @cushac stating the obvious: the last two Low records are among the wildest & most beautiful albums of our era, on par with Talk Talk for a band deciding in its final chapter to find something new in the unknown. RIP to Mimi Parker, traveling the raw edge of experience until the end stating the obvious: the last two Low records are among the wildest & most beautiful albums of our era, on par with Talk Talk for a band deciding in its final chapter to find something new in the unknown. RIP to Mimi Parker, traveling the raw edge of experience until the end

Parker’s survivors include her husband Alan and their two kids.

