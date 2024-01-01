How old was Ana Ofelia Murguia? Tributes pour in as beloved Pixar 'Coco' star passes away

Ana Ofelia Murguia, a well-known Mexican voice actress and film star, died on December 31. She was well known for playing Mama Coco in Disney's 2017 animated film, Coco. On X (formerly Twitter), the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature confirmed her passing and sent its deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and supporters.

As per Wikipedia, Ana Ofelia Murguía was born on December 8, 1933 in Mexico City. She died at the age of 90. Her initial prominent performances were as Doña Victoria in The Queen of the Night (1994) and as Doña Amelia in Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead (1995).

She was among the last celebrities from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema to live.

Fans and admirers paid tribute to Murguia on social media as word of her demise spread.

Her noteworthy achievements in theater, cinema, and television were emphasized, and her iconic roles in Shipwreck, Las Poquianchis, and Párpados Azul were remembered.

Ana Ofelia Murguia is mostly known for Coco (Image via IMDb / Wikipedia)

The tragic news of Ana Ofelia Murguía, who died at the age of 90, was verified on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the National Theatre Company of Mexico. As per the Google Translate, the post said:

“Today our dearest companion Ana Ofelia Murguía, one of the greatest actresses that Mexico has ever had, left”.

The post further talked about "her artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico”.

Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura confirmed the news on X (Image via X / Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura)

It added:

“The members of the CNT celebrate her incredible life on stage and send our love to her family and friends”.

As soon as word of her passing spread, her supporters paid tribute to her on X. They remembered her acting prowess and her famous works.

Ana Ofelia Murguia was a prolific actress

Ana Ofelia Murguia holds the record for most nominations (5) for the Ariel Award for Best Actress without winning. In addition, she and Isela Vega share the record for the most Ariel Awards for Best Supporting Actress.

Murguia had a great creative career, appearing in films such as The Queen of the Night, La Vispera, Mexican, You Can Do It, and Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead. She was a dynamic member of the Mi querido Tom Mix’s cast. With three victories overall and multiple nominations, she shares the record with Vega.

Ana Ofelia Murguia's most famous performance is her rendition of Mama Coco in Disney's Coco. It was a character drawn from the Day of the Dead celebration in Mexico. Murguia's genuine Mexican talent was highlighted by her character, which not only won her hearts across the globe but also cemented her distinctive place in the hearts of admirers.

Murguia, regarded by her contemporaries as one of Mexico's top actresses, has left a lasting legacy of remarkable performances and inspirational work.

As per sources like ABC7 Chicago, the cause of death of Ana Ofelia Murguia is unknown, as of yet.