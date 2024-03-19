How old is Isabella Maria DeLuca? Age and charges explored as conservative social media influencer arrested in Capitol riot case

Isabella Maria DeLuca, a conservative social media influencer known for her views, has been charged for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol and passing a stolen table out of a broken window, allowing other rioters to use it as a weapon against police, according to court records unsealed on Monday, March 18.

DeLuca, who boasts more than 333,000 followers on X, was arrested last Friday, March 1, in Irvine, California, on misdemeanor charges, including theft of government property, disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted area.

The 24-year-old Long Island, native and former congressional intern works as a media associate for The Gold Institute for International Strategy. Her profile on the institute's website indicates she served as an ambassador for the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA.

DeLuca's arrest came after federal investigators received a tip identifying her as a possible suspect who participated in the January 6, 2021, riot. She was one of several rioters who allegedly passed a table from a U.S. Senate terrace room to others outside the building, which was then used against law enforcement.

A former intern for Republican representatives Lee Zeldin and Paul Gosar, DeLuca was charged with misdemeanors, including theft of government property, disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted area. Despite attempts to reach her for comment, DeLuca did not respond to emails. No attorney representing her is listed in online court records.

The Gold Institute for International Strategy, where DeLuca worked in an unpaid role to manage the organization's social media, decided to terminate her employment upon learning of the charges.

Further investigation revealed images of DeLuca in restricted areas around the Capitol on January 6, as detailed in an FBI affidavit.

In July 2022, the FBI secured a search warrant to probe into DeLuca's Instagram account. Messages on her account from the evening of January 5, 2021, indicated she needed transportation after a train broke down near Baltimore, Maryland.

Investigators confirmed DeLuca's presence in Alexandria, Virginia, on January 6, 2021. She posted on Twitter during the riot, stating, "Fight back or let politicians steal an election? Fight back!"

While DeLuca denies entering the U.S. Capitol building, photographs suggest otherwise, showing her attempting to remove a table from the building through a window, according to court documents unsealed on Monday.

Videos captured DeLuca entering a suite of conference rooms inside the Capitol through a broken window on the Lower West Terrace, passing a table out of the window, and then climbing back outside through the same window. The table she passed out resembled one later used as a weapon against police, as detailed in an FBI agent's affidavit.

Despite evidence to the contrary, Isabella Maria DeLuca denied entering the building during the FBI questioning. However, her social media posts tell a different story.

In one post, Isabella Maria DeLuca justified the riot, stating, "According to the constitution, it's our house." She later expressed "mixed feelings" about the events, attributing the actions to grievances over a perceived stolen election.

Isabella Maria DeLuca also shared a legal defense fund, which had raised close to $1,800 as of Monday night.

Formerly an intern for Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rep. Paul Gosar, DeLuca worked as a media associate for The Gold Institute for International Strategy until her ties with the organization were severed following the revelation of criminal charges against her.

Isabella Maria DeLuca is among the 1,300 individuals charged in connection to the Capitol attack, reflecting the extensive legal proceedings underway in response to the events. Sentencing outcomes for over 800 individuals involved in the Capitol riot vary widely, spanning from short-term imprisonment to sentences as lengthy as 22 years.