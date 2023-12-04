How old was Maria Fernandez Martinez Jimenez? Mexican mother dies of shark attack on Pacific coast

Local authorities confirmed on Sunday, December 3, that a woman lost her life as a result of injuries she sustained from a shark attack in the Pacific Ocean near the coastal town of Melaque. At the bay, a popular tourist destination in the municipality of Cihuatlán, bathers were alarmed by the unprecedented incident.

According to Rafael Araiza, the head of the local civil defence agency, the shark attack happened on Saturday, December 2, not far from Melaque Beach, which is located immediately west of Manzanillo Seaport.

The horrific event was captured on camera, where the victim can be seen lying on the sand after being pulled out of the sea. "She's lost her leg," onlookers could be heard yelling, as they awaited the arrival of rescue personnel.

Even though rescuers arrived fairly quickly, the young mother had lost too much blood and died on the spot. The woman was later identified as Maria Fernandez Martinez Jimenez, who was 26 years old.

Maria Fernandez Martinez Jimenez lost a leg due to a shark attack and eventually died

Maria died as she lost too much blood from the shark attack (Image via Nat Geo)

Head of the local civil defense office Rafael Araiza said the attack happened on Saturday not far from Melaque beach, which is located just west of Manzanillo harbor. As per the viral video of the indicent, the mother, 26, was swimming towards a floating play platform approximately 75 feet or 25 meters from the coast with her five-year-old kid, according to Ariaza.

Ariaza further explained that although rescuers arrived quickly, the woman had lost a lot of blood from the large bite incision on her leg, close to her hip. When the victim was bitten by the shark, she was attempting to raise her child on the floating platform. While the mother was eventually attacked by the creature, the daughter escaped unharmed.

Despite being next to her in the sea, her daughter miraculously avoided the harm. As per Fox 29, according to local accounts, she realized the child was in danger and assisted her to safety by putting her on a floating play platform. A swimming race was in progress on Saturday morning when the attack is reported to have happened. The race was later called off.

As per Mirror, the municipal government of Cihuatlan announced in a later message that they have chosen to impose a temporary beach access ban in the wake of the horrific incident that occurred, effective immediately.

They also added that they are assessing the situation and taking the required actions to ensure security on the beaches in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Agents of the fire department received a report of a person having difficulty exiting the water at the aquatic park area on December 2, according to Cihuatlán Firefighters and Civil Protection. As per the Yucatan Times, they said that:

“Upon arrival, we saw a woman without vital signs, and one of her legs was severed, apparently caused by a shark attack."

According to reports, the deceased woman was a former marine biology student at the University of Guadalajara. As per Mirror, in a Facebook memorial, university administrators and the community noted that they understood the victim's friends' and family's suffering.

“We express our condolences following this irreparable loss.”

As Mirror has reported, alongside a picture of Maria Fernanda, a former student from the University of Guadalajara added,

“I want to express my condolences, affection and support for Maria’s family following her death. I am accompanying this wonderful family I feel as my own in their pain and anguish. I am with you. Rest in peace Maria."

Following the shark attack, public security officers guarded the area, while the relevant investigations were being conducted by authorities.

Moreover, as per the Yucatan Times, the local police has declared the beaches on Jalisco's southern shore to be closed due to the shark attack. The beaches will stay closed for the foreseeable future.